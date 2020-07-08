(KMAland) -- A big Wednesday night schedule means a big slate of picks for the KMA Sports team.
Last night, Ryan picked up the win with a solid 8-4 record. Derek and Trev struggled with 7-6 and 6-6 marks, respectively. The latest standings are reflected below:
Derek: 136-67
Trev: 122-72 (9.5 GB)
Ryan: 121-77 (12.5 GB)
We are picking another 16 contests tonight. View the full picks below with the full schedule directly below the picks.
SOFTBALL: Griswold (10-7) at Shenandoah (9-5)
Shenandoah gave Atlantic an early run for their money last night before the Trojans took over in the middle innings to snap a short two-game win streak. Griswold did well to hold off Southwest Valley last night after dropping a one-run game to Clarinda on Monday.
Derek's Pick: Shenandoah - I'm sorry to my Griswold faithful. I have picked against the Tigers now for three straight days, but it's hard to pick against those Fillies bats in a bounceback game.
Trev's Pick: Shenandoah - Griswold received a much-needed win last night while it's been a rollercoaster for Shen since starting 5-0. I'll take the Fillies in what could be a high-scoring affair.
Ryan's Pick: Shenandoah - This game has slugfest written all over it. Two teams that swing the bats very well. I think Shenandoah's schedule might help them out a bit here and give them the edge.
BASEBALL: Clarinda (6-6, 3-6) at Denison-Schleswig (7-6, 3-6)
Denison-Schleswig is one of the hotter teams in the area right now, winning their last four games, including solid wins over Alta-Aurelia, Glenwood and Kuemper in the last three. Clarinda has also played well in their last four, going 2-2 with tight losses to Harlan and St. Albert.
Trev's Pick: Denison-Schleswig - I feel this is a pretty even matchup, so I'll lean with the team that has slightly more rested arms, which is Denison.
Ryan's Pick: Denison-Schleswig - Clarinda has the postseason starting on Saturday and will need all hands on deck for that, so I'm not sure what the Cardinals will roll with on the mound in this one. Denison-Schleswig, meanwhile, is putting some things together and has won four straight.
Derek's Pick: Denison-Schleswig - If you've ever made the weary trip up from down here to up there as I have many times, it leaves you a little weary. Add in that the Monarchs are playing pretty well, and I'll take the alma mater in this battle between former collegiate teammates Rod Eberly and Travis Wessel.
BASEBALL: Red Oak (2-9) at East Mills (5-5)
Red Oak rolled to a dominant and workmanlike win over Essex last night while East Mills got a day of rest following their marathon loss to Bedford on Monday night.
Ryan's Pick: Red Oak - I've been going back and forth on this one a lot. In the end, I think Red Oak has the ability to prevent a few more runs defensively and that's the edge I'm rolling with.
Derek's Pick: Red Oak - The Tigers showed dominance last night against a Corner team and while the competition steps up tonight, I'll still take the Hawkeye Ten team.
Trev's Pick: Red Oak - The Tigers got a confidence-booster last night. They get another one over a Corner school before opening district action Saturday on KMA 960.
SOFTBALL: St. Albert (6-9, 2-6) at Lewis Central (8-6, 4-6)
Lewis Central swept Red Oak in a doubleheader on Monday before taking a 10-5 loss to a hard-hitting Creston team last night. St. Albert has won a couple straight games, including a 7-4 triumph over AL on Monday.
Derek's Pick: Lewis Central - The Titans are currently 3-0 against Council Bluffs team, including a 10-5 win over St. Albert earlier this year. The Saintes have improved since then, but I will stick with LC to sweep the city.
Trev's Pick: Lewis Central - A sneaky pitching battle between Megan Gittins and Alexis Narmi. I think it's safe to say St. Albert is more improved than when they lost to LC by five at the start of the year. However, are they five runs more-improved than LC? Maybe, but I'll stick with the Titans.
Ryan's Pick: Lewis Central - This was a 10-5 LC win the first time these two matched up this year. The Titans have been playing well as of late, so I'll go with them.
BASEBALL: Atlantic (5-7) at Tri-Center (8-3)
Atlantic has picked up wins in their last three, taking down Carroll in walk-off fashion last night after wins over Shenandoah and Creston late last week. Tri-Center snapped their three-game skid with a 9-1 win on Monday over Shenandoah.
Trev's Pick: Tri-Center - No Kaleb Smith for the Trojans tonight, but I still feel confident in their arms -- and offense -- to get the job done.
Ryan's Pick: Atlantic - I'm not sure where T-C will be pitching-wise for this one as they the postseason looming and they've already used Kaleb Smith this week. I like Atlantic in a close one.
Derek's Pick: Tri-Center - The Trojans will have their best eligible pitchers available and ready to throw here since they don't play on Saturday. And while Atlantic didn't go 14 innings like T-C did, they did go to eight innings last night. That can be a little taxing on the arms and on a team. Call this a mild upset pick.
SOFTBALL: Stanton (6-7) at East Union (11-6)
East Union was hanging around with Martensdale-St. Marys last night before the Blue Devils put a seven-spot on the board. Stanton was last seen taking a tough loss to another POI team in Lenox on Monday.
Ryan's Pick: East Union - I'm using the transitive property for this one, which could be dangerous. Stanton just lost to Lenox 15-1, while East Union owns a win over the Tigers. That will suffice.
Derek's Pick: East Union - There's a chance Mallory Raney takes the night off from pitching, as Coach Verwers has a couple good options. In any event, the Eagles are a very, very good team with a lot of quality wins. I think they get another one here.
Trev's Pick: East Union - The Eagles are a sneaky team and could mess up some plans this postseason behind Mallory Raney's stellar pitching. I'll take them tonight.
BASEBALL: Stanton (8-3) at East Union (4-7)
Stanton took down one Pride of Iowa Conference team in walk-off fashion earlier this week when they beat Southwest Valley on Monday. East Union ran up against Martensdale-St. Marys last night in a 15-0 loss. Interesting note: Stanton and East Union open postseason play against one another on Saturday in Corning.
Derek's Pick: East Union - Man, these picks are not easy today. Who decided on these games anyway? I'll take the Eagles at home in what might be an empty-out-the-arms game with both teams preparing for districts on Saturday.
Trev's Pick: Stanton - I imagine neither team tips their hand tonight because of the Saturday matchup that means much, much more, so I don't really have a ton of logic behind my pick. I just flipped a coin.
Ryan's Pick: Stanton - These two teams turn right back around and play each other to open districts Saturday. That means nobody is throwing anybody. I'll take the Vikings' offense.
SOFTBALL: Sidney (7-6) at Southwest Valley (2-11)
Southwest Valley battled with one of the tri-champions of the Corner Conference last night (Griswold) before losing by a three-run score. Sidney fell to WIC champion Riverside last night after a tough battle on Friday with St. Albert.
Trev's Pick: Sidney - Kent Larsen himself called Southwest Valley's record deceptive. So he knows his team is in for a battle against a team that likes to score runs. Good thing Sidney does, too.
Ryan's Pick: Sidney - I like the way Sidney is playing lately. Even though the wins necessarily haven't been there all the time, they have hung right with some really good teams.
Derek's Pick: Sidney - Was I a day early on the Southwest Valley upset pick? Gosh, I wish I knew. I'm going to go with another Corner tri-champion, though, to get a nice road victory.
SOFTBALL: Treynor (7-4, 4-3 or 4-4) at Riverside (12-3, 7-0 or 8-0)
QuikStats says Riverside is 7-0 in the league, but it also says Treynor is 4-4. I'm not sure which one is correct, but if it's the 7-0 that is correct then this would be a conference game. Regardless, the Bulldogs won a great 4-3 battle in Treynor earlier this year. They've won five straight while Treynor has taken four in a row.
Ryan's Pick: Treynor - This is a complete hunch. Riverside won by one earlier this year, but I think Treynor is onto something as of late.
Derek's Pick: Treynor - Chris Conover and his girls love when I pick against them. I understand they have a dartboard with my face on it in their dugout, and every time I pick against them and get it wrong they take aim at it. Here you go...
Trev's Pick: Riverside - Riverside did not throw Kenna Ford last night so they could make sure she was ready to go for tonight. I know it's a non-con, but Riverside/Treynor always means something to those involved. This is going to be a treat.
SOFTBALL: Audubon (9-6) at CAM (9-6)
The Wheelers have won four of their last five, including wins over AHSTW, Griswold and South Central Calhoun. Their lone loss was a 4-0 setback against West Harrison on Monday. CAM hasn't played in a week(!) when they lost 12-0 to Exira/EHK. However, they have won six of seven.
Derek's Pick: Audubon - I think in softball and baseball you like to be playing a lot and don't like stretches of not playing. It keeps you in a rhythm. That's part of why I'm taking the Wheelers. Another part is that they're actually a really, really good team. Not that CAM isn't, but I'm going Audubon.
Trev's Pick: CAM - Audubon is on their third game in as many nights while CAM hasn't played in seven days. The rest pays off tonight in this tossup.
Ryan's Pick: CAM - I may have picked CAM softball every time they have come up this season, but that could be wrong. Maybe it just feels that way. I'll roll with the Cougars.
BASEBALL: Audubon (9-5) at CAM (10-2)
The Wheelers have won three straight and five of their last six and seven of their last nine. They're playing very, very well at the right time in the season. CAM won their first 10, but they're 0-2 this week with losses to Woodward-Granger and Underwood. It doesn't get any easier here.
Trev's Pick: CAM - The Cougars have been dealt a few tough losses the past few days. This might sound crazy, but that might have been a good thing for them. Sometimes, losing to teams like Woodward-Granger and Underwood makes you better because of the adversity that comes with losing.
Ryan's Pick: CAM - Both teams will be pretty cautious on who throws in this one. That means, I'm picking whoever has the better offense and I think that's the Cougars.
Derek's Pick: Audubon - Another pick that is not easy at all. However, the Wheelers have been bringing in wins for me of late, and I'm going to stick with them. Both teams are likely on their third or fourth arms of the week, and both still have pretty options. Should be a good battle.
SOFTBALL: Woodbine (6-8) at Missouri Valley (3-10)
Missouri Valley is looking to snap a four-game skid in which they played a cavalcade of very solid WIC teams - Riverside, Lo-Ma, Treynor and Underwood. That most recent was a tight 4-1 loss last night. As for Woodbine, they have dropped their last two, but they were a wild slugfest to a solid Westwood team and a 11-inning heartbreaker to undefeated Exira/EHK.
Ryan's Pick: Woodbine - Woodbine has shown the ability to put up runs, even if they come out on the wrong end of the score. I like that ability to play in this one.
Derek's Pick: Woodbine - While last night's close battle with Underwood is encouraging, the Tigers are well-tested out of conference. Coach Greg Kolpin has done a great job with their schedule, and they won't be surprised with anything they see from the WIC's Mo Valley.
Trev's Pick: Woodbine - The record might not show it, but Woodbine has done some nice things lately. They took Exira-EHK to 11 innings, narrowed their gap on Westwood and have scored plenty of runs. They put it together tonight.
BASEBALL: West Harrison (7-3) at Missouri Valley (1-9)
West Harrison was cooled off a bit on Monday, losing to Audubon and having their six-game win streak snapped off. Missouri Valley remains the best one-win team in the state after a heartbreaking late-inning loss to Woodbine last night.
Derek's Pick: West Harrison - Was I a day early on an upset win for Missouri Valley? I do expect this won't be easy for West Harrison, but they might be a bit fresher after a day off, and those heartbreaking losses that Mo Valley has been experiencing can wear on a team.
Trev's Pick: Missouri Valley - The Big Reds suffered their seventh loss by less than three runs last night. Surely, one of those tight games will eventually go their way.
Ryan's Pick: West Harrison - West Harrison had a stretch earlier this year where they were on fire. They have three different guys they can lean on on the mound, so I think they have enough in the pitching department to get this one done.
SOFTBALL: Nodaway Valley (7-12) at AHSTW (8-7)
AHSTW rolled to their third straight win last night in beating East Mills, and they've outscored their last three by a combined 36-4. They've also beat Riverside within the last five games. Nodaway Valley has been well-tested lastely, too, in beating East Union and then falling to Southeast Warren and state-ranked Earlham in their last two.
Trev's Pick: AHSTW - Over the past two weeks, the Lady Vikes have wins over Underwood and Riverside and went toe-to-toe with Grand View Christian. I think we have overlooked them. I won't do that anymore.
Ryan's Pick: Nodaway Valley - Alyssa Davis likes to hit softballs out of the park and Nodaway Valley likes to score runs. I think this one will feature plenty of them on both sides. I'll go with the team most comfortable in that type of game.
Derek's Pick: AHSTW - Nodaway Valley has taken on all-comers, and this is a really good matchup, too. I'm going to go with the home team, because I think they may have found their best softball of the season in the last week or so.
SOFTBALL: Lenox (7-8, 3-4) at Southeast Warren (14-4, 6-2)
The tough week for Southeast Warren continues. They lost a wild one to Martensdale-St. Marys on Monday, then edged Mount Ayr on the road last night and now will host a Lenox team that is more than capable on any given night. The Tigers, though, lost to Wayne for the second time in three games last night after a Monday win over Stanton.
Ryan's Pick: Southeast Warren - I really don't like betting against TJ Stoaks. She has the ability to keep her team in any game. But, SE Warren is hitting the ball well this year, so I think they will win a close one.
Derek's Pick: Southeast Warren - Can I mention this schedule Lenox has played? They've seen Wayne twice, MSTM twice, CD, Riverside, Grand View Christian, East Union, Creston and Stanton among others. They have to be the most well-tested team in the area. Anyway, I'm going with the Warhawks at home after a nice win on the road last night.
Trev's Pick: Southeast Warren - The Warhawks picked up a win over Mount Ayr and are piquing my interest as the postseason awaits. I can't bring myself to pick against them.
BASEBALL: Lenox (8-6, 5-2) at Southeast Warren (11-2, 6-2)
Both teams are itching to play some baseball. Lenox has won eight straight, but they've been waiting for a chance at No. 9 since Friday. Meanwhile, Southeast Warren lost for the first time since June 24th last night (to Mount Ayr).
Derek's Pick: Southeast Warren - I'm a little weary of this pick given Lenox is rested up and ready to go, and Southeast Warren has played the last two nights. However, the Tigers have to keep Saturday's district tournament in mind, too. Flip of the coin says the Warhawks win at home.
Trev's Pick: Southeast Warren - I really want to pull the trigger on Lenox getting their ninth consecutive win, but I think this is where the streak stops. Southeast Warren has to be salty coming off a loss to Mount Ayr that snapped their seven-game streak. Now they get to end a streak.
Ryan's Pick: Southeast Warren - It's been a jam-packed week for the Warhawks heading into postseason play Saturday, but they go pretty deep on the bump. I'll take their depth to be the difference.
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
St. Albert at Lewis Central
Westenr Iowa Conference
Treynor at Riverside
Pride of Iowa Conference
Lenox at Southeast Warren
Bluegrass Conference
Mormon Trail at Lamoni
Orient-Macksburg at Twin Cedars
Non-Conference
Griswold at Shenandoah
Stanton at East Union
Underwood at Fremont-Mills
Sidney at Southwest Valley
Audubon at CAM
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at IKM-Manning
Woodbine at Missouri Valley
Nodaway Valley at AHSTW
Centerville at Central Decatur (DH)
Chariton at Murray
Moravia at Cardinal
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Clarinda at Denison-Schleswig
Pride of Iowa Conference
Lenox at Southeast Warren
Bluegrass Conference
Mormon Trail at Lamoni
Orient-Macksburg at Twin Cedars
Non-Conference
Red Oak at East Mills
Sioux City North at Lewis Central (DH)
Atlantic at Tri-Center
Carroll at Kuemper Catholic
Griswold at AHSTW
Stanton at East Union
Audubon at CAM
West Harrison at Missouri Valley
IKM-Manning at Lawton-Bronson
Des Moines Christian at Treynor
Albia at Central Decatur
Mormon Trail at Martensdale-St. Marys
ACGC at Gladden-Ralston
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Newell-Fonda
Ankeny Christian Academy at Pleasantville