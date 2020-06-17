(KMAland) -- Two nights down, another on the way tonight, including a Riverside/Griswold softball matchup on KMA-FM 99.1 at 7:00.
The summer long pick'em series continued yesterday. Derek led the way with an 8-2 mark (although he is now 0-2 on St. Albert picks) while Trevor and Ryan were both 6-4. The standings through two days:
Derek: 14-6
Trev: 12-8
Ryan: 10-10
Tonight, there are eight on the docket the trio of gurus are predicting, and we all agree on six of them. Scary. Here they are:
SOFTBALL: Shenandoah (2-0) at Sidney (1-0)
Shenandoah has won two wild Hawkeye Ten games against their two biggest rivals, scoring 28 runs. Sidney, meanwhile, was very impressive in an 18-4 victory over Fremont-Mills on Monday.
Derek's Pick: Shenandoah - Sidney used our terrible picks on Monday as motivation. Here's another chance.
Trev's Pick: Shenandoah - Am I really dumb enough to give Kent Larsen and his team motivation for a second consecutive time? Yes, yes I am. I really like what Sidney did to F-M on Monday night, but Shen is scoring lots of runs and Delanie Voshell is striking lots of batters out.
Ryan's Pick: Shenandoah - This game has the makings of a high-scoring affair. I'll take Shenandoah in a tight one.
BASEBALL: East Mills (1-0) at Orient-Macksburg (1-1)
Orient-Macksburg is coming off a nice win on Tuesday night while East Mills rolled to victory over Griswold on Monday.
Trev's Pick: East Mills - They put up 25(1) runs in a win over Griswold. I'll say the hitting is contagious, and their arms are well-rested.
Ryan's Pick: East Mills - The Wolverines put up 16 runs in their first inning of the season on Monday. That is impressive, and they have some firepower.
Derek's Pick: East Mills - Nic Duysen threw on Monday and Sidney awaits on Friday, so they're going to have to piece this one together. I'll give them the benefit of the doubt.
SOFTBALL: Coon Rapids-Bayard (0-1) at Audubon (1-1)
Audubon snapped a 16-game losing skid against Treynor on Tuesday night, so they're feeling plenty of momentum. CRB took a tight loss to Ar-We-Va on opening night and are looking for a chance at a bounce back.
Ryan's Pick: Audubon - I like the momentum building for this program.
Derek's Pick: Audubon - I'll roll with the momentum here. If you can beat a team for the first time in eight years, your confidence hits the top of the mountain. A confident team is a tough one to beat.
Trev's Pick: Audubon - The Wheelers are riding high after a strong win against Treynor. I think the momentum carries the Wheelers to 2-1.
BASEBALL: Coon Rapids-Bayard (1-0) at Audubon (1-1)
Audubon won on opening night in dominant fashion before a loss to Treynor on Tuesday night. Coon Rapids-Bayard handled business against Ar-We-Va on Monday.
Derek's Pick: Coon Rapids-Bayard - A third game in three nights is tough, especially in baseball when you're up against the pitch count. Audubon is deep on the mound, but CRB is a bit more rested there.
Trev's Pick: Coon Rapids-Bayard - I'll lean on the Crusaders' slightly fresher arms.
Ryan's Pick: Coon Rapids-Bayard - CR-B started their quest to return to Des Moines strong on Monday night. I like the Crusaders in this salty non-conference matchup.
SOFTBALL: Ar-We-Va (1-0, 1-0) at Glidden-Ralston (1-0)
A great start to the season for both teams on Monday, as Jadeyn Smith twirled a gem at CRB and G-R rolled over IKM-Manning in impressive fashion.
Trev's Pick: Glidden-Ralston - The entire state (maybe even country) has their eye on the Wildcats. I like them to take care of business.
Ryan's Pick: Glidden-Ralston - The offense was rolling on the first night of the year for the Wildcats. I'll take them to stay hot.
Derek's Pick: Glidden-Ralston - This is a highly intriguing and interesting matchup in the Rolling Valley. While Ar-We-Va might have an edge in the circle, Glidden-Ralston looks like they might have one of the better offenses in the conference.
BASEBALL: Ar-We-Va (0-1, 0-1) at Glidden-Ralston (0-0, 0-0)
Glidden-Ralston opens the season tonight against Ar-We-Va team that hung around with Coon Rapids-Bayard into the middle innings.
Derek's Pick: Glidden-Ralston - Given Grant Borkowski is one year rested, you might see him on the mound tonight. With that thought in mind, I'm going with the 'Cats.
Trev's Pick: Glidden-Ralston - Ar-We-Va is really young, and I imagine Glidden-Ralston is excited to get started given what they return. I'll put my trust in Cole Corson to get the win.
Ryan's Pick: Glidden-Ralston - I'm a big Borkowski fan. If he gets the ball, I like the Wildcats to start 1-0.
SOFTBALL: Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (1-0, 0-0) at West Harrison (1-0, 1-0)
The two best pitchers in the conference square off with Emily McIntosh (West Harrison) and Macy Emgarten (Exira/EHK) battling in what could eventually decide the Rolling Valley. Both teams were winners on Monday.
Trev's Pick: West Harrison - This game should be a treat. I really want to pull the trigger on calling the upset, but West Harrison is the team to beat until somebody beats them. That could happen tonight, but I'll play it safe and take the defending conference champs.
Ryan's Pick: West Harrison - The Hawkeyes are the defending RVC champs and are loaded. I think they get a push from the Spartans, but I'll take West Harrison until proven otherwise.
Derek's Pick: Exira/EHK - West Harrison hasn't lost a conference game since the 2018 season, but I'm going with the upset on a gut pick.
BASEBALL: Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (0-1, 0-0) at West Harrison (0-1, 0-1)
Surprising loss for West Harrison on opening night to Boyer Valley while Exira/EHK ran across a hard-hitting CAM team in a non-conference add-on. Someone gets a bounce back tonight.
Derek's Pick: West Harrison - The Hawkeyes have options on the mound. While I'm unsure of who threw on Monday, I know they can put a really strong one on the mound regardless of who threw.
Trev's Pick: West Harrison - I'm hesitant on this one, but I just still don't know enough about Exira/EHK yet. I'll lean with the more experienced Hawkeyes.
Ryan's Pick: Exira/EHK - The Spartans lost some experience from last year and starting out with CAM was a tough ask. I'll take Exira/EHK to bounce back.
Those are the picks. Here's the full softball and baseball schedule for KMAland conference teams on Wednesday.
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Rolling Valley Conference
Ar-We-Va at Glidden-Ralston
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at West Harrison
Non-Conference
Shenandoah at Sidney
Abraham Lincoln at Red Oak
Fremont-Mills at Missouri Valley
Griswold at Riverside On KMA-FM 99.1, 7:00 PM
Carroll at IKM-Manning
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Audubon
Earlham at Mount Ayr (DH)
Lamoni at Martensdale-St. Marys
Southeast Warren at Grand View Christian
CAM, Anita at Whiting
Twin Cedars at Wayne
Orient-Macksburg Tournament
Diagonal vs. Orient-Macksburg, 4:30 PM
Melcher-Dallas vs. East Union, 6:00 PM
Nodaway Valley vs. Orient-Macksburg, 7:30 PM
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Rolling Valley Conference
Ar-We-Va at Glidden-Ralston
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at West Harrison
Non-Conference
Southwest Valley at Clarinda
Fremont-Mills at St. Albert
East Mills at Orient-Macksburg
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Audubon
Woodward-Granger at IKM-Manning
Southeast Warren at Melcher-Dallas
Central Decatur at Des Moines Christian
West Central Valley at Nodaway Valley
Lenox at Clarke
Martensdale-St. Marys at Albia
Collins-Maxwell at Twin Cedars