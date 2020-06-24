(KMAland) -- A lighter Wednesday night, but there's still plenty of KMAland softball and baseball action on the schedule.
In the summer-long pick'em series, Derek led the way with a 10-6 night while Trevor went 9-6 and Ryan brought up the rear with a 9-7 mark. Here are the latest standings:
Derek: 49-26
Trev: 44-30 (4.5 GB)
Ryan: 40-36 (9.5 GB)
Only six picks for tonight in the area. You can find the full schedule below our top matchups and predictions.
SOFTBALL: Shenandoah (4-0) at Thomas Jefferson (0-4)
The Fillies continued their red-hot hitting last night in a 10-8 triumph at Creston while Thomas Jefferson took a pair of losses to a great Sergeant Bluff-Luton team.
Derek's Pick: Shenandoah - The Fillies made us all wrong last night, and I'm not about to go for that again today. The bats keep rolling in a Wednesday late-morning start.
Trev's Pick: Shenandoah - The Fillies are averaging 14 runs per game. You're going to win a lot of games at that clip. Especially if you score more than the other team, which they have done. I think they do it again on the way to 5-0.
Ryan's Pick: Shenandoah - It's a tale of two starts for these two teams. TJ has struggled out of the gates, especially offensively. Meanwhile, Shenandoah is tearing the cover off the ball and picked up a real nice win over Creston last night that left all three of our pickers with their collective foot in their collective mouth. I'll take the Fillies here.
SOFTBALL: St. Albert (2-4) at Underwood (6-1)
The Saintes dropped a tough one to Denison-Schleswig last night after opening the week with a loss to Atlantic. The Eagles struggled a bit on Monday in a win over Tri-Center before a heartbreaking loss to Riverside last night.
Trev's Pick: Underwood - Maybe there's a letdown for Underwood after a heartbreaking loss to Riverside last night, but I'm going the other way with this. The Eagles bounce back.
Ryan's Pick: Underwood - The Eagles lost a tough one last night to Riverside. I think they bounce back here to pick up a non-conference win.
Derek's Pick: Underwood - This is a tough pick. St. Albert's record is a little deceiving considering their competition, so it's not as big of a mismatch as the records indicate. I'll take the Eagles in a tight one.
BASEBALL: Fremont-Mills (1-4) at Lenox (1-6)
The Tigers picked up their first win last night, and it was a nice one over Nodaway Valley. Fremont-Mills is coming off a loss to an undefeated Tri-Center team that is about to take a big jump up the KMAland Power Rankings.
Ryan's Pick: Lenox - The Tigers have been on the wrong end of some tough-luck losses, but they finally got in the win column last night. They are battle tested and have used a ton of pitchers already this year. I like them in this one.
Derek's Pick: Lenox - The Lenox baseball complex is one of the most immaculate 1A fields in all of the state. You won't find too many better at that level. So, I lean Tigers since they're playing there.
Trev's Pick: Lenox - Lenox's schedule was brutal to start the season, so the record is not great, but I feel like last night's win over Nodaway Valley is a confidence booster for Trevor Luther and company. The Tigers have many arms at their disposal. That's evident because they've already used 11 different pitchers this season. I think they'll have the right combination tonight now that they've got off the schneid.
BASEBALL: Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (0-5, 0-2) at Ar-We-Va (0-3, 0-3)
Exira/EHK lost a wild battle in extra innings with ACGC last night while Ar-We-Va last played on Monday in a similar heartbreaking walk-off loss to Boyer Valley. Someone is getting off the schneid.
Derek's Pick: Exira/EHK - Both teams might be a little strapped for pitching here, but Ar-We-Va used both Cooper Kock and Will Ragaller on Monday.
Trev's Pick: Ar-We-Va - One of these teams is going to finally get in the win column. I think it's a toss-up, so I'll go with the home team.
Ryan's Pick: Exira/EHK - Someone is getting their first win of the season tonight. Exira/EHK hung right with a game ACGC squad last night, losing in 8 innings. I think they get the win in this one.
SOFTBALL: Glidden-Ralston (3-2, 2-1) at CAM, Anita (3-3, 2-0)
The Cougars rolled to a dominant win over Coon Rapids-Bayard on Monday before a 10-2 defeat last night against Grand View Christian. Glidden-Ralston lost their first conference game to Exira/EHK last evening.
Trev's Pick: CAM - Both teams have shown the ability to light up the scoreboard. I'll roll with the hot-hitting Cougars in a game that exceeds 20+ combined runs.
Ryan's Pick: Glidden-Ralston - Glidden-Ralston is hitting .395 as a team this season, while CAM is hitting .389. Those are both healthy offenses, but I will take Glidden-Ralston with a slight edge in the circle.
Derek's Pick: CAM - This is going to have at least 20 total runs, I think. I think Helen Riker can miss a few more bats, and I'll take the Cougars to pick up a nice home win.
SOFTBALL: Coon Rapids-Bayard (0-6, 0-3) at Woodbine (1-3, 1-1)
Woodbine lost on Monday night to West Harrison, which was preceded by a tight weekend loss to Treynor. This will be the home opener for the Tigers. CR-B, meanwhile, has played a pretty brutal slate with two losses to Audubon and other defeats to Exira/EHK, ACGC and CAM.
Ryan's Pick: Woodbine - Both teams have struggled a little bit on offense this season, save for a 12-run game by Woodbine against Whiting. I like the way Woodbine hung with Treynor earlier this year, so I'll go with them.
Derek's Pick: Coon Rapids-Bayard - I've been thinking this one over for a good hour now, and I still don't have a good feel for it. Flip a coin.
Trev's Pick: Woodbine - Neither team is off to the start they envisioned, but Sierra Lantz has been solid in the circle for the Tigers. She gets them another win tonight.
View tonight's full schedule linked below.
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Kuemper Catholic at Red Oak
Western Iowa Conference
Tri-Center at Riverside
Rolling Valley Conference
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Ar-We-Va
Glidden-Ralston at CAM, Anita
Whiting at West Harrison
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Woodbine
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City East at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (DH)
Non-Conference
Shenandoah at Thomas Jefferson
Harlan at Abraham Lincoln
St. Albert at Underwood
Fremont-Mills at Lenox
Orient-Macksburg at Nodaway Valley
Panorama at East Union
Clarke at Martensdale-St. Marys
Chariton at Central Decatur
Madrid at Southeast Warren
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont at Twin Cedars (DH)
Melcher-Dallas at Centerville
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Kuemper Catholic at Red Oak
Western Iowa Conference
Tri-Center at Riverside
Pride of Iowa Conference
Martensdale-St. Marys at Southeast Warren
Rolling Valley Conference
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Ar-We-Va
Glidden-Ralston at CAM, Anita
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Woodbine
Non-Conference
Fremont-Mills at Lenox
Orient-Macksburg at Nodaway Valley
Mount Ayr at Earlham
Central Decatur at Melcher-Dallas
Centerville at Lamoni
Clarke at Twin Cedars
Moravia at Cardinal