(KMAland) -- Check out the full softball and baseball schedule for Saturday in KMAland.
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Lewis Central at Red Oak (DH) PPD to July 6th
Non-Conference
Kuemper Catholic at Glidden-Ralston
Kuemper Catholic vs. East Sac County
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Denison-Schleswig
Woodbine at Treynor
Lenox at Riverside
East Sac County at Glidden-Ralston
Centerville at Moravia
Griswold Tournament
Griswold vs. Tri-Center
Exira/EHK vs. Bedford
Losers
Winners
ACGC Tournament
Underwood vs. MVAOCOU
West Harrison vs. Panorama
Martensdale-St. Marys Tournament
AHSTW vs. Collins-Maxwell
Martensdale-St. Marys vs. Southeast Valley
Martensdale-St. Marys vs. Collins-Maxwell
AHSTW vs. Southeast Valley
AHSTW vs. Martensdale-St. Marys
Orient-Macksburg Tournament
Nodaway Valley vs. Diagonal
East Union vs. Orient-Macksburg
Melcher-Dallas vs. Nodaway Valley
East Union vs. Diagonal
Melcher-Dallas vs. Orient-Macksburg
Carlisle Tournament
Wayne vs. Van Meter
Wayne vs. Albia
Fort Dodge Tournament
Harlan vs. Sioux City East
Harlan vs. Fort Dodge
Harlan vs. Bishop Heelan Catholic
North Mahaska Tournament
Twin Cedars
Pleasantville
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Non-Conference
East Mills at Clarinda
Treynor at St. Albert
Audubon at Denison-Schleswig
Moravia at Martensdale-St. Marys
Bishop Heelan Catholic at West Lyon (DH)
Ankeny Christian at Woodward-Granger
West Harrison Tournament
Sidney vs. West Harrison
Sidney vs. West Monona
West Harrison vs. West Monona
ACGC Tournament
Underwood vs. Des Moines Christian
Underwood vs. ACGC