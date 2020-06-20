KMA Sports Logo 3
Buy Now
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Check out the full softball and baseball schedule for Saturday in KMAland.

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Lewis Central at Red Oak (DH) PPD to July 6th 

Non-Conference 

Kuemper Catholic at Glidden-Ralston

Kuemper Catholic vs. East Sac County

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Denison-Schleswig

Woodbine at Treynor 

Lenox at Riverside 

East Sac County at Glidden-Ralston 

Centerville at Moravia

Griswold Tournament 

Griswold vs. Tri-Center

Exira/EHK vs. Bedford

Losers

Winners

ACGC Tournament 

Underwood vs. MVAOCOU

West Harrison vs. Panorama

Martensdale-St. Marys Tournament  

AHSTW vs. Collins-Maxwell

Martensdale-St. Marys vs. Southeast Valley

Martensdale-St. Marys vs. Collins-Maxwell

AHSTW vs. Southeast Valley

AHSTW vs. Martensdale-St. Marys

Orient-Macksburg Tournament 

Nodaway Valley vs. Diagonal

East Union vs. Orient-Macksburg

Melcher-Dallas vs. Nodaway Valley

East Union vs. Diagonal

Melcher-Dallas vs. Orient-Macksburg

Carlisle Tournament 

Wayne vs. Van Meter

Wayne vs. Albia

Fort Dodge Tournament  

Harlan vs. Sioux City East

Harlan vs. Fort Dodge

Harlan vs. Bishop Heelan Catholic

North Mahaska Tournament  

Twin Cedars

Pleasantville

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE

Non-Conference 

East Mills at Clarinda 

Treynor at St. Albert

Audubon at Denison-Schleswig 

Moravia at Martensdale-St. Marys

Bishop Heelan Catholic at West Lyon (DH)

Ankeny Christian at Woodward-Granger

West Harrison Tournament 

Sidney vs. West Harrison

Sidney vs. West Monona

West Harrison vs. West Monona

ACGC Tournament 

Underwood vs. Des Moines Christian 

Underwood vs. ACGC