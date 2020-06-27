KMA Sports Logo 3
(KMAland) -- Check out the full KMAland softball and baseball schedule for Saturday.

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

Non-Conference 

Shenandoah at Essex

Sioux City East at Lewis Central 

Kuemper Catholic at IKM-Manning

Fremont-Mills 

Fremont-Mills vs. Tri-Center, 9:00 AM

East Union vs. Southwest Valley, 10:30 AM

Losers, 12:00 PM

Winners, 1:30 PM

Missouri Valley Tournament  

Missouri Valley vs. West Harrison, 10:00 AM

West Harrison vs. Thomas Jefferson, 12:00 PM

Missouri Valley vs. Thomas Jefferson, 2:00 PM

Bedford Tournament  

Lamoni vs. Stanton, 9:00 AM

Bedford vs. East Mills, 9:00 AM

Griswold vs. East Mills, 10:30 AM

Lamoni vs. Sidney, 10:30 AM

Griswold vs. Bedford, 12:00 PM

Stanton vs. Sidney, 12:00 PM

Nodaway Valley Tournament 

Earlham vs. Grand View Christian 

AHSTW vs. Orient-Macksburg

Coon Rapids-Bayard vs. Riverside

Nodaway Valley vs. CAM

Westwood Tournament 

Woodbine vs. Lawton-Bronson, 8:30 AM

Woodbine vs. Westwood, 10:15 PM

Melcher-Dallas Tournament 

Estherville-Lincoln Central Tournament 

Sioux City North

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Nodaway Valley at Central Decatur

Bluegrass Conference 

Ankeny Christian at Lamoni

Non-Conference 

Shenandoah at Essex

Sioux City East Lewis Central 

Underwood at Carlisle (DH)

Bedford at Coon Rapids-Bayard

Southwest Valley at Southeast Valley

Lynnville-Sully at Martensdale-St. Marys

Centerville at Moravia

Twin Cedars at North Mahaska

AT Carroll 

Kuemper Catholic vs. Pocahontas Area

Kuemper Catholic vs. Carroll