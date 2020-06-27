(KMAland) -- Check out the full KMAland softball and baseball schedule for Saturday.
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Non-Conference
Shenandoah at Essex
Sioux City East at Lewis Central
Kuemper Catholic at IKM-Manning
Fremont-Mills
Fremont-Mills vs. Tri-Center, 9:00 AM
East Union vs. Southwest Valley, 10:30 AM
Losers, 12:00 PM
Winners, 1:30 PM
Missouri Valley Tournament
Missouri Valley vs. West Harrison, 10:00 AM
West Harrison vs. Thomas Jefferson, 12:00 PM
Missouri Valley vs. Thomas Jefferson, 2:00 PM
Bedford Tournament
Lamoni vs. Stanton, 9:00 AM
Bedford vs. East Mills, 9:00 AM
Griswold vs. East Mills, 10:30 AM
Lamoni vs. Sidney, 10:30 AM
Griswold vs. Bedford, 12:00 PM
Stanton vs. Sidney, 12:00 PM
Nodaway Valley Tournament
Earlham vs. Grand View Christian
AHSTW vs. Orient-Macksburg
Coon Rapids-Bayard vs. Riverside
Nodaway Valley vs. CAM
Westwood Tournament
Woodbine vs. Lawton-Bronson, 8:30 AM
Woodbine vs. Westwood, 10:15 PM
Melcher-Dallas Tournament
Estherville-Lincoln Central Tournament
Sioux City North
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Pride of Iowa Conference
Nodaway Valley at Central Decatur
Bluegrass Conference
Ankeny Christian at Lamoni
Non-Conference
Shenandoah at Essex
Sioux City East Lewis Central
Underwood at Carlisle (DH)
Bedford at Coon Rapids-Bayard
Southwest Valley at Southeast Valley
Lynnville-Sully at Martensdale-St. Marys
Centerville at Moravia
Twin Cedars at North Mahaska
AT Carroll
Kuemper Catholic vs. Pocahontas Area
Kuemper Catholic vs. Carroll