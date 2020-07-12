(KMAland) -- Heelan edged LC, East Union split with Des Moines North and more from the day in KMAland softball.
NC: Bishop Heelan Catholic 10 Lewis Central 9
Liz Meyer had four hits and three RBI and scored twice, and Grace Nelson added three hits and two RBI and two runs for Heelan.
Haley Bach had three hits and drove in a run for Lewis Central while Paige Rodewald added two hits and scored twice. Avery Heller pitched in two hits and drove in a run, and Megan Gittins and Taylor Elam had two RBI.
NC: East Union 15 Des Moines North 0
Mallory Raney threw a three-inning shutout with eight strikeouts and one hit allowed for East Union. Raney added two hits and two RBI, and Sara Collins and Kaylin Lack also had two RBI.
Des Moines North 11 East Union 10
