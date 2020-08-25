Softball

(KMAland) -- Nebraska City and Platteview were among the winners in Nebraska's softball action Tuesday night. 

The full KMAland scoreboard can be viewed below. 

Nebraska City 16 Ralston 5 

Pacie Lee drove in four runs on three hits. Sydni Tellez also plated two. Kendyl Schmitz struck out four batters in the victory, allowing two earned runs on six hits. 

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Nebraska City 16 Ralston 5

Platteview 8 Ashland-Greenwood 6 

Cass at Plattsmouth

Omaha Mercy at Plattsmouth

Cass vs. Omaha Mercy (at Plattsmouth)

Milford 7 Syracuse 5 

Elkhorn South 8 Bennington 6

Waverly 9 Elkhorn 8

Millard North 3 Gretna 2 

Norris 3 Crete 2 

Millard West 6 Omaha Marian 4 

Millard South 19 Omaha Westside7

Bellevue East at Papillion-LaVista South

Papillion-LaVista 9 Skutt Catholic 0 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.