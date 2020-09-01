KMAland Softball

(KMAland) -- Check out the KMAland softball action from Tuesday night.

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

DeKalb 15 South Holt 3

Gross Catholic at Nebraska City

Plattsmouth at Weeping Water

Arlington 7 Ashland-Greenwood 4

