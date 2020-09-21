(KMAland) -- Platte Valley, Nebraska City and Ashland-Greenwood were area softball winners while Maryville girls tennis nabbed a win and Maryville boys soccer lost on Monday.
Jaeleigh Darnell had three hits and scored a run to lead Auburn in the defeat.
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Platte Valley 9 DeKalb 5
East Buchanan 15 South Holt 0
Fairbury 6 Auburn 3
Nebraska City 12 Cass 2
Ashland-Greenwood 10 Weeping Water 2
KMALAND SOCCER SCOREBOARD
BOYS: Savannah 3 Maryville 1
KMALAND TENNIS SCOREBOARD
GIRLS: Maryville 6 Trenton 3