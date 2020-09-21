KMAland Softball

(KMAland) -- Platte Valley, Nebraska City and Ashland-Greenwood were area softball winners while Maryville girls tennis nabbed a win and Maryville boys soccer lost on Monday.

NE: Fairbury 6 Auburn 3 

Jaeleigh Darnell had three hits and scored a run to lead Auburn in the defeat.

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Platte Valley 9 DeKalb 5

East Buchanan 15 South Holt 0

Fairbury 6 Auburn 3

Nebraska City 12 Cass 2

Ashland-Greenwood 10 Weeping Water 2

KMALAND SOCCER SCOREBOARD

BOYS: Savannah 3 Maryville 1

KMALAND TENNIS SCOREBOARD

GIRLS: Maryville 6 Trenton 3

