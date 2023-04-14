KMA Sports Logo 2
(KMAland) -- There's plenty happening in the world of KMAland sports on this Friday. Check out the full slate below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE 

Northland Christian at East Atchison

Platte Valley at Pattonsburg

Maysville at Northeast Nodaway

Lafayette at Maryville 

Polo at Albany

Platte Valley (NCC Tournament)

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE 

Kuemper Catholic at Greene County (G)

Panorama, Webster City at Kuemper Catholic (B)

Hamburg, Sidney at Griswold (G/B)

IKM-Manning at Tri-Center (G/B)

Riverside at Underwood (G/B)

Logan-Magnolia at Treynor (G/B)

Audubon at AHSTW (G/B)

Wayne, Melcher-Dallas at Moravia (B)

Westwood at Woodbine (G/B)

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Ogden (G)

Western Christian at LeMars (G)

Melcher-Dallas at Moravia (G/B)

Yutan at Ashland-Greenwood (B)

KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE 

Lewis Central at Denison-Schleswig (G)

St. Albert at Scotus Catholic (B)

Tri-Center at Harlan (G)

Harlan at Creston (B)

West Central Valley at Tri-Center (B)

Johnson at Underwood (G)

Buena Vista at Thomas Jefferson (G)

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (G/B)

Maryville at Benton (G)

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE 

Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Sioux City West at Sioux City North (G)

Sioux City North, Sioux City West, Thomas Jefferson at Abraham Lincoln (B)

Storm Lake at LeMars (B)

Maryville at Trenton (B)

KMALAND TRACK & FIELD SCHEDULE

AT Nevada (G/B) (Coon Rapids-Bayard)

AT East Sac County (G/B) (Paton-Churdan)

AT Davis County (G/B) (Moravia, Moulton-Udell, Seymour)

AT Stanberry (G/B)

