(KMAland) -- A big Friday of soccer is headlined by a showdown between Treynor and Abraham Lincoln girls.

Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule:

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE 

Osborn at East Atchison

DeKalb at South Holt

West Nodaway at Platte Valley

North Nodaway at Northeast Nodaway 

North Andrew at King City

Auburn vs. Central City

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE 

Kuemper Catholic at Greene County (G)

Pella Tournament (Creston) (B)

Sidney at Griswold (G/B)

Treynor at Audubon (G/B)

Logan-Magnolia at Underwood (G/B)

Bedford at Southwest Valley (G/B)

Melcher-Dallas, Wayne at Moravia (B)

Ashland-Greenwood at Yutan (B)

KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE 

Kuemper Catholic at St. Albert (G/B)

Harlan at Riverside (G)

Riverside at Atlantic (B)

Denison-Schleswig at Sioux City West (G)

Sioux City West at Denison-Schleswig (B)

Treynor at Abraham Lincoln (G) Follow @TrevMaeder96 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at MOC-Floyd Valley (G)

MOC-Floyd Valley at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (B)

Auburn at Concordia (G)

Conestoga at Roncalli Catholic (G/B)

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE 

St. Albert at Southwest Valley (G/B)

Creston, Kuemper Catholic at Ballard (B)

Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Sioux City West at Sioux City North (G)

Sioux City North, Sioux City West at Abraham Lincoln (B)

KMALAND TRACK & FIELD SCHEDULE 

Creston (B)

Underwood (B)

East Sac County (IKM-Manning, Paton-Churdan) (G/B)

Nevada (CRB) (G/B)

Colo-Neso (Twin Cedars) (G/B)

