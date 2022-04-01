(KMAland) -- There's a little bit of everything on Friday's KMAland Sports Schedule. Check out the full schedule below.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Albany at Northeast Nodaway
Plattsmouth at Falls City
Auburn at Platte Valley (NE)
KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE
Clarinda at Lewis Central (B)
Essex, East Atchison at Sidney (B)
KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE
Glenwood at Tri-Center (G)
Sioux City East at Lewis Central (B)
Creston at Denison-Schleswig (G/B)
Harlan at Carroll (G)
St. Albert at Kuemper Catholic (G)
Kuemper Catholic at St. Albert (B)
Carroll at Atlantic (B)
Logan-Magnolia at AHSTW (G/B)
Abraham Lincoln at Ankeny Centennial Tournament (G)
KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE
Clarinda at Lewis Central (G)
Lewis Central at Clarinda (B)
Glenwood, Sioux City West at Sioux City East (G)
Sioux City North at South Sioux City (G)
Cherokee at LeMars (G)
Sioux City East at Sioux City North (B)
Savannah at Maryville (B)
KMALAND TRACK & FIELD SCHEDULE
AT Audubon (G)
AT Winterset (G/B)
AT Smithville MO (G/B)
AT King City MO (G/B)
AT Platteview NE (G/B)