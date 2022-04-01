KMA Sports Logo 2
(KMAland) -- There's a little bit of everything on Friday's KMAland Sports Schedule. Check out the full schedule below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE 

Albany at Northeast Nodaway 

Plattsmouth at Falls City 

Auburn at Platte Valley (NE)

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE 

Clarinda at Lewis Central (B)

Essex, East Atchison at Sidney (B)

KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE 

Glenwood at Tri-Center (G)

Sioux City East at Lewis Central (B)

Creston at Denison-Schleswig (G/B)

Harlan at Carroll (G)

St. Albert at Kuemper Catholic (G)

Kuemper Catholic at St. Albert (B)

Carroll at Atlantic (B)

Logan-Magnolia at AHSTW (G/B)

Abraham Lincoln at Ankeny Centennial Tournament (G)

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE 

Clarinda at Lewis Central (G)

Lewis Central at Clarinda (B)

Glenwood, Sioux City West at Sioux City East (G)

Sioux City North at South Sioux City (G)

Cherokee at LeMars (G)

Sioux City East at Sioux City North (B)

Savannah at Maryville (B)

KMALAND TRACK & FIELD SCHEDULE 

AT Audubon (G)

AT Winterset (G/B)

AT Smithville MO (G/B)

AT King City MO (G/B)

AT Platteview NE (G/B)

