(KMAland) -- It's a busy Friday in KMAland spring sports. Check out the full schedule below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE

Rock Port at Northland Christian

King City at South Holt

West Platte at Platte Valley

North Andrew at Pattonsburg

Maryville at Benton Tournament

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE

Lewis Central at Harlan (G)

Creston at Clarke (G/B)

Fremont-Mills at Grsiwold (G/B)

IKM-Manning at AHSTW (G/B)

Riverside at Treynor (G)

East Union at Southwest Valley (G/B)

Southeast Warren, Mormon Trail at Wayne (B)

Southeast Warren, Clarke at Wayne (G)

LeMars Invitational (G)

Moravia Invitational (G)

KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE

Glenwood at Denison-Schleswig (G)

St. Albert at Abraham Lincoln (B)

Harlan at Lewis Central (G)

Lewis Central at Thomas Jefferson (B)

Tri-Center at Harlan (B)

Atlantic at Kuemper Catholic (B)

Logan-Magnolia at Atlantic (G)

Creston at Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley (G)

Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley at Creston (B)

Grand View Christian at AHSTW (G)

Treynor at Greene County (G)

Sioux City North Tournament (B)

Sioux City West at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (G)

Platteview at Conestoga (G)

Conestoga at The Platte (B)

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE

Shenandoah at Clarinda (G)

Clarinda at Shenandoah (B)

Audubon at Red Oak (G)

Red Oak at Audubon (B)

St. Albert at Harlan (G/B)

Denison-Schleswig at Lewis Central (G)

Kuemper Catholic at Atlantic (G)

Atlantic at Kuemper Catholic (B)

Creston at Knoxville Invitational (G)

Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City East (G)

Sioux City East, Thomas Jefferson at Abraham Lincoln (B)

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City East at Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson (B)

Abraham Lincoln, Sioux City East at Bishop Heelan Catholic (G)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux City West (B)

Sergeant. Bluff-Luton at South Sioux City (G)

Maryville at Lafayette Tournament (B)

KMALAND TRACK & FIELD SCHEDULE

AT Underwood (G)

AT Centerville (G/B)

AT West Harrison (G/B)

AT Tarkio (G/B)

AT Excelsior Springs MO (G/B)

