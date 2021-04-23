(KMAland) -- Another day, another busy night of baseball, golf, soccer, tennis and track and field in KMAland.
Check out the KMAland Sports Scheduled for Friday below.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
South Holt at King City
Platte Valley at West Platte
Raymond Central/Malcolm at Plattsmouth
KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE
Red Oak at Glenwood (B)
WDM Valley Tournament (Atlantic) (G)
Clarke at Creston (G/B)
East Mills, Fremont-Mills at Essex (G/B)
Sidney at Griswold (G/B)
AHSTW at IKM-Manning (G/B)
Treynor at Riverside (G/B)
Boyer Valley at Tri-Center (G/B)
Logan-Magnolia at Woodbine (G/B)
Bishop Heelan Catholic, SBL, SCE, SCN, SCW at LeMars (G)
North Harrison at Lamoni (G/B)
Moravia, Davis County at Centerville (B)
KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE
Atlantic at Treynor (G)
Abraham Lincoln at St. Albert (B)
Lewis Central at Thomas Jefferson (G)
Thomas Jefferson at Lewis Central (B)
Harlan at Tri-Center (B)
Creston at Riverside (B)
Perry at Kuemper Catholic (B)
Bishop Heelan Catholic vs. Spencer (at Sioux City North) (B)
Sioux City East vs. Spencer (at Sioux City North) (B)
Maryville at Pleasant Hill (G)
Conestoga at Platteview (B)
KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE
Harlan at St. Albert (G)
Lewis Central at Denison-Schleswig (G)
Creston at Knoxville (G)
Harlan at St. Albert (B)
Abraham Lincoln, Bishop Heelan, Sioux City East at Thomas Jefferson (G)
Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Bishop Heelan at Sioux City East (B)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at LeMars (G/B)
Maryville at Lafayette Tournament (B)
KMALAND TRACK & FIELD SCHEDULE
Underwood (G)
West Harrison (G/B)
Newell-Fonda (Coon Rapids-Bayard) (G)
BGM (Melcher-Dallas) (G)
Excelsior Springs (Maryville) (G/B)
Tarkio Indian Relays (G/B) Follow @TrevMaeder96
Bennington (Plattsmouth) (G/B)