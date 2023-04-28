(KMAland) -- Trevor Maeder is in Des Moines for day two of the Drake Relays while baseball, golf, soccer, tennis and plenty more track continues on the KMAland Sports Schedule.
Check out the full slate for Friday.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Maryville vs. Lexington (at Chillicothe Tournament)
Nebraska City at Ralston
Plattsmouth at Omaha South
Seward at Louisville-Weeping Water
KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE
East Mills, Griswold at Southwest Valley (G/B)
Logan-Magnolia at Riverside (G/B)
Audubon at IKM-Manning (G)
Underwood at AHSTW (G/B)
Lamoni at Bedford (G/B)
Winterset Tournament (B) (Nodaway Valley)
Central Decatur Invitational (G/B)
Boyer Valley, Woodbine at West Monona (G/B)
CAM, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton, Woodward-Granger at West Central Valley (B)
Southeast Valley Invitational (B) (Glidden-Ralston)
Melcher-Dallas at Pleasantville (B)
Richmond MO Invitational (B) (Maryville)
Crete NE Invitational (B) (Nebraska City, Plattsmouth)
Arlington NE Invitational (B) (Ashland-Greenwood)
KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE
Glenwood at Missouri Valley (G)
St. Albert at Creston (G)
Atlantic at Underwood (B)
Boone at Creston (B)
Storm Lake at Denison-Schleswig (G)
Denison-Schleswig at Storm Lake (B)
Sioux City North at Tri-Center (G)
Riverside at Tri-Center (B)
Abraham Lincoln at Treynor (B)
Treynor at Abraham Lincoln (G)
Missouri Valley at AHSTW (G)
LeMars at West Sioux (B)
West Sioux at LeMars (G)
KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE
Harlan at Red Oak (G)
Red Oak at Harlan (B)
Glenwood at St. Albert (G/B)
Atlantic at Lewis Central (B)
Lewis Central at Atlantic (G)
Kuemper Catholic at Denison-Schleswig (G)
Thomas Jefferson, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, LeMars at Abraham Lincoln (B)
Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Sergeant Bluff-Luton at LeMars (G)
KMALAND TRACK & FIELD SCHEDULE
Drake Relays Twitter: @TrevMaeder96
AT Red Oak (B)
AT South Central Calhoun (G/B) (Kuemper Catholic, Paton-Churdan, Ar-We-Va)
AT Bedford (G/B)
AT Cardinal (G/B) (Moravia, Moulton-Udell)
AT Putnam County (G/B) (Seymour)
AT Mound City (G/B)