(KMAland) -- Plenty of baseball, golf, soccer, tennis and track, including coverage from the Drake Relays on the Friday slate.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE

Maryville at Chillicothe Tournament

Ralston at Nebraska City

Omaha South at Plattsmouth

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE

Atlantic at WDM Valley Invitational (G)

Missouri Valley at Riverside (G/B)

Central Decatur Tournament (G/B)

Nodaway Valley at Winterset Tournament (B)

Bedford at Lamoni (G/B)

Woodbine, West Monona at Boyer Valley (G/B)

CAM at West Central Valley (G/B)

Melcher-Dallas at Pleasantville Tournament (B)

Maryville at Richmond Tournament (B)

Nebraska City, Plattsmouth at Crete Invitational (B)

Ashland-Greenwood at Arlington Invitational (B)

KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE

Glenwood at Missouri Valley (B)

Atlantic at Harlan (G)

Creston at Boone (B)

Creston at Centerville (G)

Harlan at Atlantic (B)

Storm Lake at Denison-Schleswig (B)

Denison-Schleswig at Treynor (G)

Kuemper Catholic at Logan-Magnolia (G)

AHSTW at Tri-Center (G)

Riverside at Tri-Center (B)

Treynor at Abraham Lincoln (B)

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley at LeMars (G/B)

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sioux City North (B)

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE

Southwest Valley at Clarinda (G)

Clarinda at Southwest Valley (B)

Red Oak at Harlan (G)

Harlan at Red Oak (B)

St. Albert at Glenwood (G/B)

Atlantic at Lewis Central (G)

Lewis Central at Atlantic (B)

LeMars, Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson (G)

Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Sergeant Bluff-Luton at LeMars (B)

KMALAND TRACK & FIELD SCHEDULE

Drake Relays Follow @TrevMaeder96

AT South Central Calhoun (B)

AT Red Oak (G/B)

AT Bedford (G/B)

AT South Central Calhoun (G/B)

AT Putnam County MO (G/B)

AT Cardinal (G/B)

AT Mound City (G/B)

