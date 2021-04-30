KMA Sports Logo 2
(KMAland) -- Plenty of baseball, golf, soccer, tennis and track on the KMAland Sports Schedule for Friday.

View the full schedule for Friday below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE 

South Holt at North Nodaway

Maryville at Kirksville

Plattsmouth at Omaha South

Nebraska City at Ralston

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE 

AHSTW at Treynor (G/B)

Central Decatur Tournament (G/B)

Nodaway Valley at Winterset (B)

Lamoni at Bedford (G/B)

Boyer Valley at West Monona (G/B)

CAM at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (G/B)

Pleasantville Tournament (B)

Richmond MO Tournament (B)

Crete NE Tournament (B)

Arlington Tournament (B)

KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE 

Glenwood at Missouri Valley (B)

Harlan at Atlantic (G)

Atlantic at Harlan (B)

Creston at Riverside (G)

Denison-Schleswig at Storm Lake (B)

Logan-Magnolia at Kuemper Catholic (G)

Abraham Lincoln at Tri-Center (G)

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE 

St. Albert Shenandoah (B)

Harlan at Red Oak (G)

Red Oak at Harlan (B)

Lewis Central at Atlantic (G)

Atlantic at Lewis Central (B)

Creston at Clarke (G)

Clarke at Creston (B)

Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, LeMars at Sioux City North (G)

Thomas Jefferson, LeMars, Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Abraham Lincoln (B)

Sioux City North at Bishop Heelan Catholic (B)

Sioux City East at Sioux City West (B)

Midland Empire Conference Tournament at Benton (B)

KMALAND TRACK & FIELD SCHEDULE 

Red Oak (B)

Clarke (G)

Ace Nelson Relays at Denison (G/B)

South Central Calhoun (G/B)

Bedford (G/B)

Sioux Falls (Heelan, Sioux City North) (G/B)

Cardinal (Twin Cedars) (G/B)

Mound City (G/B)

Blair (Plattsmouth) (G/B)

