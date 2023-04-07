KMA Sports Logo 2
(KMAland) -- A light Friday slate with baseball, golf, soccer and tennis getting some run in KMAland. Check out the full schedule below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE  

Albany at North Nodaway

Elkhorn at Platte Valley

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE

Hamburg, East Union at Bedford (G/B)

Wayne at Moravia (G)

Stanberry Invitational (G)

KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE 

West Central Valley at Creston (G)

Creston at West Central Valley (B)

Carroll at Logan-Magnolia (B)

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE

Dallas Center-Grimes Tournament (G) (Audubon)

