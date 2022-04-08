(KMAland) -- Despite less than ideal weather, there's still plenty on the Friday KMAland Sports Schedule. Check out the full schedule below and the cancellations page here.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
North Nodaway at Albany
Platte Valley MO at Mid-Buchanan
North Andrew at North Platte
Maryville at Maysville CANCELED
Falls City at Beatrice CANCELED
Platte Valley at Bellevue West
Adams Central at Auburn
KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE
Treynor at Glenwood (G)
Kuemper Catholic, Panorama at Webster City (B) POSTPONED to 4/11
Griswold at Sidney (G)
East Mills vs. Essex at Shenandoah (G/B)
Treynor at AHSTW (G/B) POSTPONED to 4/26
Audubon at Tri-Center (G/B) POSTPONED to 5/5
Bedford at East Union (G/B) POSTPONED to 4/25
Wayne, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont at Moravia (G)
Coon Rapids-Bayard, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at West Central Valley (G) CANCELED
Sioux City North, Sioux City West, Sioux City East, Bishop Heelan at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (G) POSTPONED to 4/11
Western Christian at LeMars (G) POSTPONED to 4/11
Falls City at Hiawatha Invitational (B)
KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE
Glenwood at ADM Tournament (B)
Harlan at Panorama (G/B)
St. Albert at Underwood (B)
Atlantic at PCM (B)
Lewis Central vs. Skutt Catholic (G)
Grand View Christian at AHSTW (B)
Treynor at Missouri Valley (G/B)
Beatrice at Auburn (G)
Roncalli Catholic at Conestoga (G/B)
KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE
Atlantic at Lewis Central (G) PPD to 4/29
Clarke at Creston (G)
Thomas Jefferson, Sioux City North, Sioux City West at Abraham Lincoln (G)
Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Sioux City West at Sioux City North (B)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Estherville-Lincoln Central (G) POSTPONED TO 4/26
Lemars at Cherokee (B) CANCELED
Maryville at Lafayette Tournament (B) POSTPONED TO 4/22
KMALAND TRACK & FIELD SCHEDULE
AT Clarinda (B) CANCELED
AT Denison-Schleswig (B) CANCELED
AT East Sac County (G/B)
AT Cherokee (G) CANCELED
Sioux City Relays (G/B)
AT Stanberry (G/B) POSTPONED TO 4/11
AT Putnam County MO (G/B)
AT Chillicothe MO (G/B)
AT Waverly NE (G/B) POSTPONED to 4/11