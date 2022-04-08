KMA Sports Logo 2
(KMAland) -- Despite less than ideal weather, there's still plenty on the Friday KMAland Sports Schedule. Check out the full schedule below and the cancellations page here.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE 

North Nodaway at Albany

Platte Valley MO at Mid-Buchanan

North Andrew at North Platte

Maryville at Maysville CANCELED

Falls City at Beatrice CANCELED

Platte Valley at Bellevue West

Adams Central at Auburn

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE 

Treynor at Glenwood (G)

Kuemper Catholic, Panorama at Webster City (B) POSTPONED to 4/11

Griswold at Sidney (G)

East Mills vs. Essex at Shenandoah (G/B)

Treynor at AHSTW (G/B) POSTPONED to 4/26

Audubon at Tri-Center (G/B) POSTPONED to 5/5

Bedford at East Union (G/B) POSTPONED to 4/25

Wayne, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont at Moravia (G)

Coon Rapids-Bayard, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at West Central Valley (G) CANCELED

Sioux City North, Sioux City West, Sioux City East, Bishop Heelan at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (G) POSTPONED to 4/11

Western Christian at LeMars (G) POSTPONED to 4/11

Falls City at Hiawatha Invitational (B)

KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE 

Glenwood at ADM Tournament (B)

Harlan at Panorama (G/B)

St. Albert at Underwood (B)

Atlantic at PCM (B)

Lewis Central vs. Skutt Catholic (G)

Grand View Christian at AHSTW (B)

Treynor at Missouri Valley (G/B)

Beatrice at Auburn (G)

Roncalli Catholic at Conestoga (G/B)

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE 

Atlantic at Lewis Central (G) PPD to 4/29

Clarke at Creston (G)

Thomas Jefferson, Sioux City North, Sioux City West at Abraham Lincoln (G)

Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Sioux City West at Sioux City North (B)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Estherville-Lincoln Central (G) POSTPONED TO 4/26

Lemars at Cherokee (B) CANCELED

Maryville at Lafayette Tournament (B) POSTPONED TO 4/22

KMALAND TRACK & FIELD SCHEDULE 

AT Clarinda (B) CANCELED

AT Denison-Schleswig (B) CANCELED

AT East Sac County (G/B)

AT Cherokee (G) CANCELED

Sioux City Relays (G/B)

AT Stanberry (G/B) POSTPONED TO 4/11

AT Putnam County MO (G/B)

AT Chillicothe MO (G/B)

AT Waverly NE (G/B) POSTPONED to 4/11

