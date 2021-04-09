KMA Sports Logo 2
(KMAland) -- A Friday schedule made even bigger with Thursday’s rain includes plenty of baseball, golf, soccer, tennis and track.

Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule for Friday below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE

West Nodaway at East Atchison

South Holt at North Nodaway

Platte Valley at DeKalb

Northeast Nodaway at Osborn

Albany at North Andrew

Savannah at Maryville

Beatrice at Falls City

Auburn at Adams CEntral

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE

Creston at Atlantic (G)

Kuemper Catholic at Panorama (B)

Rock Port at Sidney (B)

Riverside at IKM-Manning (G/B)

Underwood at Treynor (G/B)

Bedford at East Union (G/B)

Wayne, Melcher-Dallas, Seymour, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont at Moravia (G)

Coon Rapids-Bayard, West Central Valley at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (G/B)

MRC at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (G)

Worth County vs. Stanberry (B)

Friend Invitational (B)

KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE

Glenwood vs. Scotus Catholic (at TJ Invitational), 3:00 PM (G)

St. Albert vs. Underwood (at TJ Invitational), 4:30 PM (G)

Underwood at St. Albert (B)

Harlan vs. Des Moines East (at ADM), 6:30 PM (B)

Harlan at ADM, 8:00 PM (B)

Lewis Central vs. Scotus Catholic (at TJ Invitational), 6:00 PM (G)

PCM at Atlantic (B)

Treynor at Conestoga (B)

Abraham Lincoln vs. Skutt Catholic (at TJ Invitational), 7:30 PM (G)

Maryville at Bishop LeBlond (G)

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE

Abraham Lincoln at Shenandoah (G)  

Shenandoah at Abraham Lincoln (B)

Sioux City East at Glenwood (G)

Glenwood at Southwest Valley (B)

Thomas Jefferson at St. Albert (B)

Creston at Atlantic (G)

Atlantic at Creston (B)

Denison-Schleswig at Harlan (G)

Denison-Schleswig at Cherokee (B)

LeMars at Sioux City North (G)

Maryville Tournament (B)

KMALAND TRACK & FIELD SCHEDULE

Cardinal Relays at Clarinda (B)

Red Oak (G)

Denison-Schleswig (G/B)

Missouri Valley (B)

Cherokee (G)

Baxter (B)

Chillicothe (G/B)

Stanberry (G/B)

Nebraska City (G/B)

Douglas County West (G/B)

