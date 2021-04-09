(KMAland) -- A Friday schedule made even bigger with Thursday’s rain includes plenty of baseball, golf, soccer, tennis and track.
Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule for Friday below.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
West Nodaway at East Atchison
South Holt at North Nodaway
Platte Valley at DeKalb
Northeast Nodaway at Osborn
Albany at North Andrew
Savannah at Maryville
Beatrice at Falls City
Auburn at Adams CEntral
KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE
Creston at Atlantic (G)
Kuemper Catholic at Panorama (B)
Rock Port at Sidney (B)
Riverside at IKM-Manning (G/B)
Underwood at Treynor (G/B)
Bedford at East Union (G/B)
Wayne, Melcher-Dallas, Seymour, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont at Moravia (G)
Coon Rapids-Bayard, West Central Valley at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (G/B)
MRC at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (G)
Worth County vs. Stanberry (B)
Friend Invitational (B)
KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE
Glenwood vs. Scotus Catholic (at TJ Invitational), 3:00 PM (G)
St. Albert vs. Underwood (at TJ Invitational), 4:30 PM (G)
Underwood at St. Albert (B)
Harlan vs. Des Moines East (at ADM), 6:30 PM (B)
Harlan at ADM, 8:00 PM (B)
Lewis Central vs. Scotus Catholic (at TJ Invitational), 6:00 PM (G)
PCM at Atlantic (B)
Treynor at Conestoga (B)
Abraham Lincoln vs. Skutt Catholic (at TJ Invitational), 7:30 PM (G)
Maryville at Bishop LeBlond (G)
KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE
Abraham Lincoln at Shenandoah (G)
Shenandoah at Abraham Lincoln (B)
Sioux City East at Glenwood (G)
Glenwood at Southwest Valley (B)
Thomas Jefferson at St. Albert (B)
Creston at Atlantic (G)
Atlantic at Creston (B)
Denison-Schleswig at Harlan (G)
Denison-Schleswig at Cherokee (B)
LeMars at Sioux City North (G)
Maryville Tournament (B)
KMALAND TRACK & FIELD SCHEDULE
Cardinal Relays at Clarinda (B)
Red Oak (G)
Denison-Schleswig (G/B)
Missouri Valley (B)
Cherokee (G)
Baxter (B)
Chillicothe (G/B)
Stanberry (G/B)
Nebraska City (G/B)
Douglas County West (G/B)