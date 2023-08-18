KMA Sports Logo 2
(KMAland) -- Football season is here with several Week 0 games in the area while softball and golf is also on the KMAland Sports Schedule for Friday.

Check out the full slate below.

KMALAND FOOTBALL SCHEDULE 

Boyer Valley vs. Moravia (at Norwalk) Follow @TrevMaeder96

Murray at Melcher-Dallas

Colo-Nesco at Twin Cedars

Creighton Prep at Bellevue West

Papillion-LaVista South at North Platte

St. Edward at Pawnee City

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE 

West Point Beemer Tournament (G) (Ashland-Greenwood)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at LeMars (B)

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE 

Gross Catholic Tournament (Plattsmouth vs. Ralston, Plattsmouth vs. Westside)

