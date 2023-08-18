(KMAland) -- Football season is here with several Week 0 games in the area while softball and golf is also on the KMAland Sports Schedule for Friday.
Check out the full slate below.
KMALAND FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Boyer Valley vs. Moravia (at Norwalk) Follow @TrevMaeder96
Murray at Melcher-Dallas
Colo-Nesco at Twin Cedars
Creighton Prep at Bellevue West
Papillion-LaVista South at North Platte
St. Edward at Pawnee City
KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE
West Point Beemer Tournament (G) (Ashland-Greenwood)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at LeMars (B)
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Gross Catholic Tournament (Plattsmouth vs. Ralston, Plattsmouth vs. Westside)