(KMAland) -- There's plenty going on in KMAland on Friday, including two broadcasts on the KMA airwaves. Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule below.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Glenwood at Clarinda (G/B)

Kuemper Catholic at Red Oak (G/B)

Denison-Schleswig at Harlan (G/B)

St. Albert at Lewis Central (G/B) -- On KMA-FM 99.1 and video at KMAland.com

Atlantic at Creston (G)

Creston at Atlantic (B)

Corner Conference 

Stanton at East Mills (G/B)  -- On KMA 960 & video at kmaland.com

Griswold at Sidney (G/B)

Western Iowa Conference 

Audubon at AHSTW (G/B)

Tri-Center at IKM-Manning (G/B)

Treynor at Logan-Magnolia (G/B)

Riverside at Missouri Valley (G/B)

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Bedford at East Union (G/B)

Wayne at Nodaway Valley (G/B)

Southeast Warren at Mount Ayr (G/B)

Rolling Valley Conference 

Paton-Churdan at West Harrison (G/B)

Glidden-Ralston at Boyer Valley (G/B)

CAM at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (G/B)

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Woodbine (G/B)

Missouri River Conference   

Abraham Lincoln at Thomas Jefferson (G/B)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux City North (G/B)

LeMars at Bishop Heelan Catholic (G/B)

Sioux City West at Sioux City East (B)

Bluegrass Conference 

Ankeny Christian Academy at Lamoni (G/B)

Diagonal at Moravia (G/B)

Twin Cedars at Mormon Trail (G/B)

Seymour at Moulton-Udell (G/B)

Orient-Macksbrug at Murray (G/B)

Non-Conference 

Essex at Shenandoah (B)

Area Missouri 

North Andrew at East Atchison (G/B)

Worth County at Mound City (G/B)

Albany at Nodaway Valley (G/B)

North Nodaway at East Harrison (G/B)

Northeast Nodaway at King City (G/B)

Maryville at Platte Valley (G/B)

South Holt at Maysville (G/B)

Stanberry at Bishop LeBlond (G/B)

Area Nebraska 

Arlington at Nebraska City (G/B)

Blair at Plattsmouth (G/B)

Mead at Palmyra (G/B)

Auburn at Elmwood-Murdock (G/B)

Falls City at Johnson-Brock (G/B)

Omaha Christian Academy at Weeping Water (G/B)

Friends at Falls City Sacred Heart (G/B)

Humboldt-TRS at Lourdes Central Catholic (G/B)

KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE 

Council Bluffs Tournament (G/B)

Mount Ayr at Centerville (G/B)

KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE 

Council Bluffs Wrestling Classic at Mid-America Center

Central Decatur Tournament

MVAOCOU Tournament

Colfax-Mingo Tournament 

Western Christian Tournament 

Syracuse Tournament 

Raymond Central Tournament 

Bellevue West Tournament 

Excelsior Springs Tournament 

 

