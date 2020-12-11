KMA Sports Logo 2
(KMAland) -- Treynor/Lo-Ma and Lewis Central/St. Albert on the air tonight, followed by the Keast Auto Center High School Basketball Scoreboard Show.

Hear Trevor Maeder on AM 960 for the Treynor/Logan-Magnolia matchup while Austin McNorton and Brian Bertini have Lewis Central/St. Albert on the KMAX-Stream. Both broadcasts start a 6:00.

Following the basketball, tune in for scores, reports and interviews on the Keast Auto Center High School Basketball Scoreboard Show. Check out the full schedule for tonight, including games KMA Sports will have coverage from below.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Clarinda at Glenwood (G/B) Reporter: Matt Hays

Red Oak at Kuemper Catholic (G/B)

Denison-Schleswig at Harlan (G/B) Reporter: Matt Gubbels

Lewis Central at St. Albert (G/B) On KMAX-Stream, 6:00 PM

Creston at Atlantic (G) Reporter: Jesse Schraft

Corner Conference

Stanton at East Mills (G/B) Reporter: Derek Howard

Sidney at Griswold (G/B) Reporter: Morgan Guyer

Western Iowa Conference

IKM-Manning at AHSTW (G/B) Reporter: Jan Harris

Treynor at Logan-Magnolia (G/B) On KMA 960, 6:00 PM

Audubon at Underwood (G/B) Reporter: Adam Kiesel

Tri-Center at Missouri Valley (G/B)

Pride of Iowa Conference

East Union at Bedford (G/B) Reporter: Scott Vicker

Southwest Valley at Martensdale-St. Marys (G/B)

Nodaway Valley at Wayne (G/B)

Rolling Valley Conference

CAM at Ar-We-Va (G/B)

Glidden-Ralston at Boyer Valley (G/B)

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Paton-Churdan (G/B)

Woodbine at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (G/B)

Missouri River Conference

Thomas Jefferson at Abraham Lincoln (G)

Bishop Heelan Catholic at LeMars (G/B)

Sioux City North at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (G/B)

Sioux City East at Sioux City West (B)

Bluegrass Conference

Lamoni at Ankeny Christian Academy (G/B) Reporter: Aaron Hickman

Moravia at Diagonal (G/B)

Murray at Orient-Macksburg (G/B)

Moulton-Udell at Seymour (G/B)

Mormon Trail at Twin Cedars (G/B)

Non-Conference

Abraham Lincoln at Blue Valley Northwest (B)

Area Missouri/Nebraska

East Atchison at North Andrew (G/B) Reporter: Casey Martin

West Nodaway at Albany (G/B)

Platte Valley at Maryville (G/B) Reporter: Mat Beu

Worth County at Nodaway-Holt (G/B)

King City at Northeast Nodaway (G/B)

Bishop LeBlond at Stanberry (G/B)

Nebraska City at Arlington (G/B) Reporter: Grant Hansen

Ashland-Greenwood at Elmwood-Murdock (G)

Auburn at Malcolm (G/B)

Johnson-Brock at Falls City (G/B)

Palmyra at Mead (G/B)

Weeping Water at Omaha Christian Academy (G/B) Reporter: Cole Peterson

Falls City Sacred Heart at Friend (G/B)

Lourdes Central Catholic at Humboldt-TRS (G/B) Reporter: Kirt Manion

Diller-Odell at Sterling (G/B)

KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE

MVAOCOU Tournament (Denison-Schleswig, Tri-Center, Sioux City East)

Central Decatur Tournament

North Platte, Columbus Lakeview at Nebraska City

Bellevue West Invitational (Johnson County Central)

Crete Tournament (Louisville, Nebraska City)

Syracuse Tournament

Raymond Central Dual Tournament (Conestoga, Weeping Water)

KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE

Council Bluffs Holiday Tournament

Centerville at Mount Ayr

