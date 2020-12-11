(KMAland) -- Treynor/Lo-Ma and Lewis Central/St. Albert on the air tonight, followed by the Keast Auto Center High School Basketball Scoreboard Show.
Hear Trevor Maeder on AM 960 for the Treynor/Logan-Magnolia matchup while Austin McNorton and Brian Bertini have Lewis Central/St. Albert on the KMAX-Stream. Both broadcasts start a 6:00.
Following the basketball, tune in for scores, reports and interviews on the Keast Auto Center High School Basketball Scoreboard Show. Check out the full schedule for tonight, including games KMA Sports will have coverage from below.
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Clarinda at Glenwood (G/B) Reporter: Matt Hays
Red Oak at Kuemper Catholic (G/B)
Denison-Schleswig at Harlan (G/B) Reporter: Matt Gubbels
Lewis Central at St. Albert (G/B) On KMAX-Stream, 6:00 PM
Creston at Atlantic (G) Reporter: Jesse Schraft
Corner Conference
Stanton at East Mills (G/B) Reporter: Derek Howard
Sidney at Griswold (G/B) Reporter: Morgan Guyer
Western Iowa Conference
IKM-Manning at AHSTW (G/B) Reporter: Jan Harris
Treynor at Logan-Magnolia (G/B) On KMA 960, 6:00 PM
Audubon at Underwood (G/B) Reporter: Adam Kiesel
Tri-Center at Missouri Valley (G/B)
Pride of Iowa Conference
East Union at Bedford (G/B) Reporter: Scott Vicker
Southwest Valley at Martensdale-St. Marys (G/B)
Nodaway Valley at Wayne (G/B)
Rolling Valley Conference
CAM at Ar-We-Va (G/B)
Glidden-Ralston at Boyer Valley (G/B)
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Paton-Churdan (G/B)
Woodbine at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (G/B)
Missouri River Conference
Thomas Jefferson at Abraham Lincoln (G)
Bishop Heelan Catholic at LeMars (G/B)
Sioux City North at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (G/B)
Sioux City East at Sioux City West (B)
Bluegrass Conference
Lamoni at Ankeny Christian Academy (G/B) Reporter: Aaron Hickman
Moravia at Diagonal (G/B)
Murray at Orient-Macksburg (G/B)
Moulton-Udell at Seymour (G/B)
Mormon Trail at Twin Cedars (G/B)
Non-Conference
Abraham Lincoln at Blue Valley Northwest (B)
Area Missouri/Nebraska
East Atchison at North Andrew (G/B) Reporter: Casey Martin
West Nodaway at Albany (G/B)
Platte Valley at Maryville (G/B) Reporter: Mat Beu
Worth County at Nodaway-Holt (G/B)
King City at Northeast Nodaway (G/B)
Bishop LeBlond at Stanberry (G/B)
Nebraska City at Arlington (G/B) Reporter: Grant Hansen
Ashland-Greenwood at Elmwood-Murdock (G)
Auburn at Malcolm (G/B)
Johnson-Brock at Falls City (G/B)
Palmyra at Mead (G/B)
Weeping Water at Omaha Christian Academy (G/B) Reporter: Cole Peterson
Falls City Sacred Heart at Friend (G/B)
Lourdes Central Catholic at Humboldt-TRS (G/B) Reporter: Kirt Manion
Diller-Odell at Sterling (G/B)
KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE
MVAOCOU Tournament (Denison-Schleswig, Tri-Center, Sioux City East)
Central Decatur Tournament
North Platte, Columbus Lakeview at Nebraska City
Bellevue West Invitational (Johnson County Central)
Crete Tournament (Louisville, Nebraska City)
Syracuse Tournament
Raymond Central Dual Tournament (Conestoga, Weeping Water)
KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE
Council Bluffs Holiday Tournament
Centerville at Mount Ayr