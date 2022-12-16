KMA Sports Logo
(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has another busy night of basketball coverage with video from Atlantic/LC, Denison-Schleswig/Clarinda & Stanton/Fremont-Mills, plus plenty more reporting and the scoreboard show from 9:30 to 11:00.

Check out the full slate below.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Shenandoah vs. St. Albert at Mid-America Center (G/B)

Denison-Schleswig at Clarinda (G/B)

Red Oak at Harlan (G/B)

Glenwood at Creston (G/B)

Atlantic at Lewis Central (G/B)

Corner Conference 

Stanton at Fremont-Mills (G/B)

East Mills at Griswold (G/B)

Essex at Sidney (G/B)

Western Iowa Conference 

AHSTW vs. Logan-Magnolia at Mid-America Center (G/B)

Underwood at Audubon (G/B)

Treynor at IKM-Manning (G/B)

Tri-Center at Missouri Valley (G/B)

Rolling Valley Conference 

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Ar-We-Va (G/B)

CAM at Boyer Valley (G/B)

Glidden-Ralston at West Harrison (G/B)

Paton-Churdan at Woodbine (G)

Missouri River Conference 

Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City West (G/B)

Thomas Jefferson at Bishop Heelan Catholic (G/B)

Sioux City North at LeMars (G/B)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux City East (B)

Bluegrass Conference 

Lamoni at Diagonal (G/B)

Moulton-Udell at Murray (G/B)

Mormon Trail at Orient-Macksburg (G)

Moravia at Seymour (G/B)

Melcher-Dallas at Twin Cedars (G/B)

Non-Conference 

Kingsley-Pierson at Kuemper Catholic (G/B)

Meskwaki Settlement at Ankeny Christian (G/B)

Heartland Christian at Boys Town (B)

Area Missouri 

Mound City at East Atchison (G/B)

Rock Port at Osborn-Stewartsville (G/B)

Nodaway Valley at South Holt (G/B)

Platte Valley at Union Star (G/B)

DeKalb at Northeast Nodaway (G/B)

Benton at Maryville (B)

Area Nebraska 

Nebraska City at Ashland-Greenwood (G)

Falls City at Plattsmouth (G/B)

Freeman at Auburn (G/B)

Louisville at Johnson County Central (G/B)

Nebraska Lutheran at Weeping Water (G/B)

Yutan at Conestoga (G/B)

Tri County at Johnson-Brock (G/B)

Lourdes Central Catholic at Archbishop Bergan (G/B)

Pawnee City at Sterling (G/B)

Humboldt-TRS at Falls City Sacred Heart (G/B)

KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE   

Clarinda at Red Oak (G/B)

Tri-Center at St. Albert (G/B)

KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE 

Red Oak at Kansas City Tournament (B)

Denison-Schleswig at Spencer Tournament (G)

Pride of Iowa Tournament at Southeast Warren (B)

Waterloo East Tournament (B)

Wahoo Tournament (G)

Battle on the Katy Trail at Sedalia (G/B)

Platteview Invitational (G/B)

