(KMAland) -- It's another busy Friday evening in KMAland for basketball with a little bowling and wrestling also on the slate.

KMA Sports will have broadcasts on the air and video streaming online from Underwood and Stanton. Check out the full schedule below.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE 

Hawkeye Ten Conference  

Shenandoah at St. Albert (G/B)

Clarinda at Denison-Schleswig (G/B)

Harlan at Red Oak (G/B)

Glenwood at Creston (G/B)

Lewis Central at Atlantic (G)

Atlantic at Lewis Central (B)

Corner Conference 

Griswold at East Mills (G/B)

Sidney at Essex (G/B)

Fremont-Mills at Stanton (G/B) On FM 99.1 w/VIDEO

Western Iowa Conference 

AHSTW at Logan-Magnolia (G/B)

IKM-Manning at Treynor (G/B)

Audubon at Underwood (G/B) On AM 960 w/VIDEO

Missouri Valley at Tri-Center (G/B)

Rolling Valley Conference 

Boyer Valley at CAM (G/B)

Ar-We-Va at Coon Rapids-Bayard (G/B)

West Harrison at Glidden-Ralston (G/B)

Woodbine at Paton-Churdan (G/B)

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City West at Abraham Lincoln (G/B)

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Thomas Jefferson (G/B)

Sioux City East at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (G/B)

LeMars at Sioux City North (G/B)

Bluegrass Conference 

Diagonal at Lamoni (G/B)

Seymour at Moravia (G/B)

Orient-Macksburg at Mormon Trail (G/B)

Murray at Moulton-Udell (G/B)

Twin Cedars at Melcher-Dallas (G/B)

Non-Conference 

Ankeny Christian Academy at Meskwaki Settlement (G/B)

Area Missouri  

East Atchison at Stewartsville-Osborn (G/B)

Rock Port at Northeast Nodaway (G/B)

Mound City at Nodaway Valley (G/B)

North Nodaway at South Holt (G/B)

St. Joseph Christian at Worth County (G/B)

Benton at Maryville (B)

Area Nebraska 

Plattsmouth at Falls City (G/B)

Ashland-Greenwood at Nebraska City (G)

Johnson County Central at Louisville (G/B)

Lincoln Lutheran at Syracuse (G/B)

Conestoga at Yutan (G/B)

Auburn at Freeman (G/B)

Archbishop Bergan at Lourdes Central Catholic (G/B)

Humboldt-TRS at Falls City Sacred Heart (G/B)

Sterling at Pawnee City (G/B)

KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE 

Tri-Center at St. Albert (G/B)

KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE 

Pride of Iowa Championships at Nodaway Valley 

Waterloo East Tournament 

Spencer Tournament 

Platteview Invitational 

Wahoo Girls Invitational 

Sedalia Tournament

