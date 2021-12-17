(KMAland) -- It's another busy Friday evening in KMAland for basketball with a little bowling and wrestling also on the slate.
KMA Sports will have broadcasts on the air and video streaming online from Underwood and Stanton. Check out the full schedule below.
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Shenandoah at St. Albert (G/B)
Clarinda at Denison-Schleswig (G/B)
Harlan at Red Oak (G/B)
Glenwood at Creston (G/B)
Lewis Central at Atlantic (G)
Atlantic at Lewis Central (B)
Corner Conference
Griswold at East Mills (G/B)
Sidney at Essex (G/B)
Fremont-Mills at Stanton (G/B) On FM 99.1 w/VIDEO
Western Iowa Conference
AHSTW at Logan-Magnolia (G/B)
IKM-Manning at Treynor (G/B)
Audubon at Underwood (G/B) On AM 960 w/VIDEO
Missouri Valley at Tri-Center (G/B)
Rolling Valley Conference
Boyer Valley at CAM (G/B)
Ar-We-Va at Coon Rapids-Bayard (G/B)
West Harrison at Glidden-Ralston (G/B)
Woodbine at Paton-Churdan (G/B)
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City West at Abraham Lincoln (G/B)
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Thomas Jefferson (G/B)
Sioux City East at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (G/B)
LeMars at Sioux City North (G/B)
Bluegrass Conference
Diagonal at Lamoni (G/B)
Seymour at Moravia (G/B)
Orient-Macksburg at Mormon Trail (G/B)
Murray at Moulton-Udell (G/B)
Twin Cedars at Melcher-Dallas (G/B)
Non-Conference
Ankeny Christian Academy at Meskwaki Settlement (G/B)
Area Missouri
East Atchison at Stewartsville-Osborn (G/B)
Rock Port at Northeast Nodaway (G/B)
Mound City at Nodaway Valley (G/B)
North Nodaway at South Holt (G/B)
St. Joseph Christian at Worth County (G/B)
Benton at Maryville (B)
Area Nebraska
Plattsmouth at Falls City (G/B)
Ashland-Greenwood at Nebraska City (G)
Johnson County Central at Louisville (G/B)
Lincoln Lutheran at Syracuse (G/B)
Conestoga at Yutan (G/B)
Auburn at Freeman (G/B)
Archbishop Bergan at Lourdes Central Catholic (G/B)
Humboldt-TRS at Falls City Sacred Heart (G/B)
Sterling at Pawnee City (G/B)
KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE
Tri-Center at St. Albert (G/B)
KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE
Pride of Iowa Championships at Nodaway Valley
Waterloo East Tournament
Spencer Tournament
Platteview Invitational
Wahoo Girls Invitational
Sedalia Tournament