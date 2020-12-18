(KMAland) -- Glenwood/Creston and Fremont-Mills/Stanton doubleheaders on the air and another 17 reporters are spread throughout KMAland this evening.
Hear Trevor Maeder on AM 960 for Fremont-Mills/Stanton at 6:00 and Austin McNorton and Brian Bertini on the KMAX-Stream with Glenwood/Creston also at 6:00.
Following the basketball, tune in for scores, reports and interviews on the Keast Auto Center High School Basketball Scoreboard Show. Check out the full schedule for tonight, including games KMA Sports will have coverage from below.
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
St. Albert at Shenandoah (G/B) Reporter: Joe Narmi
Denison-Schleswig at Clarinda (G/B) Reporter: Scott Vicker
Creston at Glenwood (G/B) On KMAX-Stream, 6:00 PM
Atlantic at Lewis Central (G/B) Reporter: Adam Kiesel
Corner Conference
Stanton at Fremont-Mills (G/B) On KMA 960, 6:00 PM
East Mills at Griswold (G/B) Reporter: Troy Nicklaus
Western Iowa Conference
Riverside at Treynor (G/B) Reporter: Keith Christensen
Logan-Magnolia at Audubon (G/B) Reporter: Morgan Guyer
AHSTW at Missouri Valley (G/B) Reporter: Jan Harris
IKM-Manning at Tri-Center (G/B) Reporter: Derek Howard
Rolling Valley Conference
Glidden-Ralston at Ar-We-Va (G/B)
Boyer Valley at Coon Rapids-Bayard (G/B) Reporter: Aaron Hickman
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at West Harrison (G/B)
Paton-Churdan at Woodbine (G/B) Reporter: Hailey Ryerson
Missouri River Conference
Thomas Jefferson at Bishop Heelan Catholic (G/B)
Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City West (B)
Sioux City North at LeMars (G/B)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux City East (B)
Bluegrass Conference
Moulton-Udell at Murray (G/B)
Mormon Trail at Orient-Macksburg (G/B)
Moravia at Seymour (G/B)
Non-Conference
Grand View Christian at Martensdale-St. Marys (G)
Southeast Warren at Twin Cedars (G/B)
Area Missouri
Stewartsville-Osborn at East Atchison (G/B) Reporter: Casey Martin
Northeast Nodaway at Rock Port (G/B) Reporter: Jesse Schraft
West Nodaway at Mound City (G/B)
South Holt at North Nodaway (G/B)
Nodaway-Holt at Union Star (G/B)
North Andrew at King City (G/B)
Worth County at St. Joseph Christian (G/B)
Maryville at Benton (B)
Area Nebraska
Falls City at Plattsmouth (G/B) Reporter: Matt Hays
Nebraska City at Ashland-Greenwood (G) Reporter: Kirt Manion
Freeman at Auburn (G/B)
Louisville at Johnson County Central (G/B)
Weeping Water at Malcolm (G/B)
Yutan at Conestoga (G)
Syracuse at Lincoln Lutheran (G/B) Reporter: Caelan Debban
Lourdes Central Catholic at Archbishop Bergan (G/B) Reporter: Grant Hansen
Falls City Sacred Heart at Humboldt-TRS (G/B)
KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE
Boone Tournament (Glenwood)
Pride of Iowa Conference Tournament at Mount Ayr
Harrisburg, South Dakota Duals (Bishop Heelan Catholic)
The Battle at Katy Trail (North Andrew)
Platteview Invitational (Nebraska City, Falls City, Louisville, Syracuse)
Weeping Water at Stanton
Aquinas Catholic Tournament (Conestoga)
KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE
Tri-Center at St. Albert