(KMAland) -- Glenwood/Creston and Fremont-Mills/Stanton doubleheaders on the air and another 17 reporters are spread throughout KMAland this evening.

Hear Trevor Maeder on AM 960 for Fremont-Mills/Stanton at 6:00 and Austin McNorton and Brian Bertini on the KMAX-Stream with Glenwood/Creston also at 6:00.

Following the basketball, tune in for scores, reports and interviews on the Keast Auto Center High School Basketball Scoreboard Show. Check out the full schedule for tonight, including games KMA Sports will have coverage from below.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference

St. Albert at Shenandoah (G/B) Reporter: Joe Narmi

Denison-Schleswig at Clarinda (G/B) Reporter: Scott Vicker

Creston at Glenwood (G/B) On KMAX-Stream, 6:00 PM

Atlantic at Lewis Central (G/B) Reporter: Adam Kiesel

Corner Conference

Stanton at Fremont-Mills (G/B) On KMA 960, 6:00 PM

East Mills at Griswold (G/B) Reporter: Troy Nicklaus

Western Iowa Conference

Riverside at Treynor (G/B) Reporter: Keith Christensen

Logan-Magnolia at Audubon (G/B) Reporter: Morgan Guyer

AHSTW at Missouri Valley (G/B) Reporter: Jan Harris

IKM-Manning at Tri-Center (G/B) Reporter: Derek Howard

Rolling Valley Conference

Glidden-Ralston at Ar-We-Va (G/B)

Boyer Valley at Coon Rapids-Bayard (G/B) Reporter: Aaron Hickman

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at West Harrison (G/B)

Paton-Churdan at Woodbine (G/B) Reporter: Hailey Ryerson

Missouri River Conference

Thomas Jefferson at Bishop Heelan Catholic (G/B)

Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City West (B)

Sioux City North at LeMars (G/B)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux City East (B)

Bluegrass Conference

Moulton-Udell at Murray (G/B)

Mormon Trail at Orient-Macksburg (G/B)

Moravia at Seymour (G/B)

Non-Conference

Grand View Christian at Martensdale-St. Marys (G)

Southeast Warren at Twin Cedars (G/B)

Area Missouri

Stewartsville-Osborn at East Atchison (G/B) Reporter: Casey Martin

Northeast Nodaway at Rock Port (G/B) Reporter: Jesse Schraft

West Nodaway at Mound City (G/B)

South Holt at North Nodaway (G/B)

Nodaway-Holt at Union Star (G/B)

North Andrew at King City (G/B)

Worth County at St. Joseph Christian (G/B)

Maryville at Benton (B)

Area Nebraska

Falls City at Plattsmouth (G/B) Reporter: Matt Hays

Nebraska City at Ashland-Greenwood (G) Reporter: Kirt Manion

Freeman at Auburn (G/B)

Louisville at Johnson County Central (G/B)

Weeping Water at Malcolm (G/B)

Yutan at Conestoga (G)

Syracuse at Lincoln Lutheran (G/B) Reporter: Caelan Debban

Lourdes Central Catholic at Archbishop Bergan (G/B) Reporter: Grant Hansen

Falls City Sacred Heart at Humboldt-TRS (G/B)

KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE

Boone Tournament (Glenwood)

Pride of Iowa Conference Tournament at Mount Ayr

Harrisburg, South Dakota Duals (Bishop Heelan Catholic)

The Battle at Katy Trail (North Andrew)

Platteview Invitational (Nebraska City, Falls City, Louisville, Syracuse)

Weeping Water at Stanton

Aquinas Catholic Tournament (Conestoga)

KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE

Tri-Center at St. Albert

