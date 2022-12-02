(KMAland) -- It's the first big Friday night of high school hoops in KMAland. You can watch Underwood/AHSTW, Sidney/Stanton, Red Oak/Lewis Central and Harlan/Shenandoah on the KMAX-Stream.
Following the games, tune in to AM 960 and FM 99.1 for the Keast Auto Family High School Basketball Scoreboard Show with Derek Martin and Ryan Matheny.
Check out the full schedule for Friday below.
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Harlan at Shenandoah (G/B) On KMAX-Stream
Clarinda at St. Albert (G/B)
Red Oak at Lewis Central (G/B) On KMAX-Stream
Glenwood at Atlantic (G/B)
Corner Conference
Fremont-Mills at Essex (G/B)
East Mills at Hamburg (G/B)
Sidney at Stanton (G/B) On FM 99.1/KMAX-Stream
Western Iowa Conference
Underwood at AHSTW (G/B) On AM 960/KMAX-Stream
Riverside at IKM-Manning (G/B)
Treynor at Missouri Valley (G/B)
Audubon at Tri-Center (G/B)
Pride of Iowa Conference
Bedford at Lenox (G/B)
Southwest Valley at Mount Ayr (G/B)
Martensdale-St. Marys at Wayne (G/B)
Central Decatur at East Union (G/B)
Rolling Valley Conference
CAM at Ar-We-Va (G/B)
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Glidden-Ralston (G/B)
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Paton-Churdan (G/B)
Boyer Valley at West Harrison (G/B)
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City North (G/B)
Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City West (G/B)
Sioux City East at Bishop Heelan Catholic (G/B)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at LeMars (G/B)
Bluegrass Conference
Moulton-Udell at Diagonal (G/B)
Moravia at Lamoni (G/B)
Orient-Macksburg at Seymour (G/B)
Murray at Twin Cedars (G/B)
Melcher-Dallas at Ankeny Christian Academy (G/B)
Non-Conference
Nodaway Valley at Creston (G)
Heartland Christian at Griswold (G/B)
Cherokee at Woodbine (G/B)
Mound City Invitational
3rd Place: East Atchison vs. Mound City (G)
5th Place: Rock Port vs. South Holt, 5:00 PM (G)
Platte Valley Invitational
Championship: St. Joseph Christian vs. Nodaway Valley, 7:00 PM (G)
Consolation: DeKalb vs. North Nodaway, 4:00 PM (G)
Championship: Osborn-Stewartsville vs. Nodaway Valley, 8:30 PM (B)
Albany Invitational
5th Place: Stanberry vs. Worth County, 5:30 PM (G)
Savannah Invitational
5th Place: Maryville vs. Savannah, 4:00 PM (G)
Area Missouri
North Andrew at West Platte (G/B)
Area Nebraska
Beatrice at Nebraska City (G/B)
Auburn at Malcolm (B)
Syracuse at Falls City (G/B)
Mead at Johnson County Central (G/B)
Palmyra at Southern (G/B)
Falls City Sacred Heart at Sterling (G)
Sterling at Freeman (B)
Lourdes Central Catholic Tournament
3rd Place: Lourdes Central Catholic vs. Elmwood-Murdock (G)
3rd Place: Lourdes Central Catholic vs. Yutan (B)
Championship: Elmwood-Murdock vs. Lincoln Christian (B)
KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE
Atlantic, Kuemper Catholic at Humboldt Tournament (B)
Southwest Iowa, Nebraska City, Falls City, Weeping Water, Palmyra at West Point-Beemer Tournament (G)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Sioux City West at Okoboji Tournament (G)
LeMars, Sioux City North at Hinton Tournament (B)
East Atchison, Worth County, North Andrew at Central High School Tournament (G)
Plattsmouth at Lexington (B)
Ashland-Greenwood at Columbus Lakeview Tournament (B)
Nebraska City Tournament (G)