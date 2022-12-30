(KMAland) -- It's another busy of holiday tournament basketball featuring plenty of KMAland teams in Nebraska on Friday. Check out the full slate below.
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Area Missouri
East Atchison vs. Mid-Buchanan (at Kansas City) (G/B)
Doane College Holiday Tournament
Championship: Maryville vs. Skutt Catholic (G/B)
Louisville Tournament
Championship: Louisville vs. Ogallala (G/B)
Consolation: Nebraska City vs. Ralston (G/B)
Ashland-Greenwood Tournament
Championship: Ashland-Greenwood vs. Archbishop Bergan (G/B)
Consolation: Plattsmouth vs. Roncalli Catholic (G/B)
Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout
Championship: Auburn vs. Pierce (B)
3rd Place: Auburn vs. Pierce (G)
Weeping Water Tournament — A Division
Championship: Parkview Christian vs. Johnson-Brock (G/B)
Consolation: Sterling vs. Falls City (G)
Consolation: Weeping Water vs. Conestoga (B)
Weeping Water Tournament — B Division
Championship: Conestoga vs. Raymond Central (G)
Championship: Falls City vs. Raymond Central (B)
Consolation: Humboldt-TRS vs. Weeping Water (G)
Consolation: Sterling vs. Humboldt-TRS (B)
Thayer Central Tournament
Championship: Lourdes Central Catholic vs. Thayer Central (G)
Championship: Johnson County Central vs. Southern (B)
Consolation: Johnson County Central vs. Southern (G)
Consolation: Lourdes Central Catholic vs. Thayer Central (B)
David City Tournament
Consolation: Palmyra vs. Aquinas Catholic (G)
Championship: Palmyra vs. Douglas County West (B)
Freeman Tournament
Championship: Falls City Sacred Heart vs. McCool Junction (G)
Championship: Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Freeman (B)
Consolation: Syracuse vs. Freeman (G)
Consolation: Syracuse vs. McCool Junction (B)
KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE
Fillmore Central Tournament (G/B) (Palmyra, Louisville)
Ord Dual Tournament (B) (Conestoga)
Wood River Invitational (B) (Syracuse)