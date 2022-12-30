KMA Sports Logo 2
(KMAland) -- It's another busy of holiday tournament basketball featuring plenty of KMAland teams in Nebraska on Friday. Check out the full slate below.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE 

Area Missouri 

East Atchison vs. Mid-Buchanan (at Kansas City) (G/B)

Doane College Holiday Tournament 

Championship: Maryville vs. Skutt Catholic (G/B)

Louisville Tournament 

Championship: Louisville vs. Ogallala (G/B)

Consolation: Nebraska City vs. Ralston (G/B)

Ashland-Greenwood Tournament 

Championship: Ashland-Greenwood vs. Archbishop Bergan (G/B)

Consolation: Plattsmouth vs. Roncalli Catholic (G/B)

Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout 

Championship: Auburn vs. Pierce (B)

3rd Place: Auburn vs. Pierce (G)

Weeping Water Tournament — A Division

Championship: Parkview Christian vs. Johnson-Brock (G/B)

Consolation: Sterling vs. Falls City (G)

Consolation: Weeping Water vs. Conestoga (B)

Weeping Water Tournament — B Division

Championship: Conestoga vs. Raymond Central (G)

Championship: Falls City vs. Raymond Central (B)

Consolation: Humboldt-TRS vs. Weeping Water (G)

Consolation: Sterling vs. Humboldt-TRS (B)

Thayer Central Tournament

Championship: Lourdes Central Catholic vs. Thayer Central (G)

Championship: Johnson County Central vs. Southern (B)

Consolation: Johnson County Central vs. Southern (G)

Consolation: Lourdes Central Catholic vs. Thayer Central (B)

David City Tournament 

Consolation: Palmyra vs. Aquinas Catholic (G)

Championship: Palmyra vs. Douglas County West (B)

Freeman Tournament 

Championship: Falls City Sacred Heart vs. McCool Junction (G)

Championship: Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Freeman (B)

Consolation: Syracuse vs. Freeman (G)

Consolation: Syracuse vs. McCool Junction (B)

KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE

Fillmore Central Tournament (G/B) (Palmyra, Louisville)

Ord Dual Tournament (B) (Conestoga)

Wood River Invitational (B) (Syracuse)

