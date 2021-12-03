KMA Sports Logo 2
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- It's a busy Friday with broadcasts from Sidney and Bedford and plenty more in the KMAland basketball and wrestling. Check out the full schedule below.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE 

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

St. Albert at Clarinda (G/B)

Lewis Central at Red Oak (G/B)

Atlantic at Glenwood (G/B)

Corner Conference 

Essex at Fremont-Mills (G/B)

Stanton at Sidney (G/B) On KMA 960, 6:00 PM

Western Iowa Conference 

Tri-Center at Audubon (G/B)

Treynor at Missouri Valley (G/B)

IKM-Manning at Riverside (G/B)

AHSTW at Underwood (G/B)

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Lenox at Bedford (G/B) On KMA-FM 99.1, 6:00 PM

Mount Ayr at Southwest Valley (G/B)

East Union at Central Decatur (G/B)

Wayne at Martensdale-St. Marys (G/B)

Rolling Valley Conference 

West Harrison at Boyer Valley (G/B)

Ar-We-Va at CAM (G/B)

Paton-Churdan at Coon Rapids-Bayard (G/B)

Glidden-Ralston at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (G/B)

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City North at Abraham Lincoln (G/B)

Sioux City West at Thomas Jefferson (G/B)

Sioux City East at Bishop Heelan Catholic (G/B)

LeMars at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (G/B)

Bluegrass Conference 

Lamoni at Moravia (G/B)

Diagonal at Moulton-Udell (G/B)

Twin Cedars at Murray (G/B)

Seymour at Orient-Macksburg (G/b)

Ankeny Christian Academy at Melcher-Dallas (G/B)

Non-Conference 

Creston at Nodaway Valley (G)

Heartland Christian at Griswold (G/B)

Nodaway Valley at Grand View Christian (B)

Area Missouri

West Platte at North Andrew (G/B)

Mound City Tournament 

Consolation Final: Rock Port vs. Maryville JV (G), 5:00 PM

3rd Place: Rock Port vs. East Atchison (B), 6:30 PM

Championship: East Atchison vs. Bishop LeBlond (G), 8:00 PM

Platte Valley Invitational Tournament (at West Nodaway)

Championship: North Nodaway vs. St. Joseph Christian (G), 6:30 PM

Championship: Northeast Nodaway vs. St. Joseph Christian (B), 8:00 PM

Albany Tournament 

Semifinal: Platte Valley vs. Princeton (G), 5:30 PM

Semifinal: Stanberry vs. Pattonsburg (G), 7:00 PM

Savannah Tournament 

Consolation Final: Maryville vs. Savannah (G), 4:00 PM

Area Nebraska 

Nebraska City at Beatrice (G/B)

Southern at Palmyra (G/B)

Johnson County Central at Mead (G/B)

Falls City at Syracuse (G/B)

Lourdes Central Catholic Tournament 

Championship: Elmwood-Murdock vs. Lourdes Central Catholic (G)

Consolation: Lourdes Central vs. Elmwood-Murdock (B)

KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE 

Humboldt Tournament (Atlantic-CAM, Kuemper Catholic)

LeMars, Sioux City North, Cherokee, MVAOCOU, West Lyon at Hinton

St. Joseph Central Girls Tournament (East Atchison, South Holt, North Andrew, Maryville)

Nebraska City Tournament 

Plattsmouth at Lexington 

Columbus Lakeview Tournament (Ashland-Greenwood)

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.