(KMAland) -- It's a busy Friday with broadcasts from Sidney and Bedford and plenty more in the KMAland basketball and wrestling. Check out the full schedule below.
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
St. Albert at Clarinda (G/B)
Lewis Central at Red Oak (G/B)
Atlantic at Glenwood (G/B)
Corner Conference
Essex at Fremont-Mills (G/B)
Stanton at Sidney (G/B) On KMA 960, 6:00 PM
Western Iowa Conference
Tri-Center at Audubon (G/B)
Treynor at Missouri Valley (G/B)
IKM-Manning at Riverside (G/B)
AHSTW at Underwood (G/B)
Pride of Iowa Conference
Lenox at Bedford (G/B) On KMA-FM 99.1, 6:00 PM
Mount Ayr at Southwest Valley (G/B)
East Union at Central Decatur (G/B)
Wayne at Martensdale-St. Marys (G/B)
Rolling Valley Conference
West Harrison at Boyer Valley (G/B)
Ar-We-Va at CAM (G/B)
Paton-Churdan at Coon Rapids-Bayard (G/B)
Glidden-Ralston at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (G/B)
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City North at Abraham Lincoln (G/B)
Sioux City West at Thomas Jefferson (G/B)
Sioux City East at Bishop Heelan Catholic (G/B)
LeMars at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (G/B)
Bluegrass Conference
Lamoni at Moravia (G/B)
Diagonal at Moulton-Udell (G/B)
Twin Cedars at Murray (G/B)
Seymour at Orient-Macksburg (G/b)
Ankeny Christian Academy at Melcher-Dallas (G/B)
Non-Conference
Creston at Nodaway Valley (G)
Heartland Christian at Griswold (G/B)
Nodaway Valley at Grand View Christian (B)
Area Missouri
West Platte at North Andrew (G/B)
Mound City Tournament
Consolation Final: Rock Port vs. Maryville JV (G), 5:00 PM
3rd Place: Rock Port vs. East Atchison (B), 6:30 PM
Championship: East Atchison vs. Bishop LeBlond (G), 8:00 PM
Platte Valley Invitational Tournament (at West Nodaway)
Championship: North Nodaway vs. St. Joseph Christian (G), 6:30 PM
Championship: Northeast Nodaway vs. St. Joseph Christian (B), 8:00 PM
Albany Tournament
Semifinal: Platte Valley vs. Princeton (G), 5:30 PM
Semifinal: Stanberry vs. Pattonsburg (G), 7:00 PM
Savannah Tournament
Consolation Final: Maryville vs. Savannah (G), 4:00 PM
Area Nebraska
Nebraska City at Beatrice (G/B)
Southern at Palmyra (G/B)
Johnson County Central at Mead (G/B)
Falls City at Syracuse (G/B)
Lourdes Central Catholic Tournament
Championship: Elmwood-Murdock vs. Lourdes Central Catholic (G)
Consolation: Lourdes Central vs. Elmwood-Murdock (B)
KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE
Humboldt Tournament (Atlantic-CAM, Kuemper Catholic)
LeMars, Sioux City North, Cherokee, MVAOCOU, West Lyon at Hinton
St. Joseph Central Girls Tournament (East Atchison, South Holt, North Andrew, Maryville)
Nebraska City Tournament
Plattsmouth at Lexington
Columbus Lakeview Tournament (Ashland-Greenwood)