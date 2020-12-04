(KMAland) -- It's a big night of basketball in KMAland, including broadcasts from Atlantic and Stanton and reporters in 13 other gyms.
Check out the complete Friday night schedule, including the list of reporters. Also, tune in for the Keast Auto Center High School Scoreboard Show tonight from 9:30 until 11:00 on AM 960 and FM 99.1.
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Harlan at Shenandoah (G/B) Reporter: Derek Howard
Clarinda at St. Albert (G/B) Reporter: Joe Narmi
Glenwood at Atlantic (G/B) On KMA 960, Joined in Progress 6:20 PM
Denison-Schleswig at Kuemper Catholic (G/B)
Corner Conference
Fremont-Mills at Essex (G/B) Reporter: Mike Wood
Sidney at Stanton (G/B) On KMA-FM 99.1, 6:00 PM
Western Iowa Conference
Riverside at AHSTW (G/B) Reporter: Jan Harris
Logan-Magnolia at IKM-Manning (G/B)
Missouri Valley at Treynor (G/B) Reporter: Keith Christensen
Underwood at Tri-Center (G) Reporter: Matt Hays
Pride of Iowa Conference
Bedford at Lenox (G/B) Reporter: Jesse Schraft
Mount Ayr at Southwest Valley (G/B) Reporter: Scott Vicker
Central Decatur at East Union (G/B)
Martensdale-St. Marys at Wayne (G/B)
Rolling Valley Conference
Ar-We-Va at Boyer Valley (G/B)
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Coon Rapids-Bayard (G/B)
CAM at West Harrison (G/B)
Glidden-Ralston at Paton-Churdan (G/B)
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City North (G/B)
Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City West (G/B)
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sioux City East (B)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at LeMars (G/B)
Bluegrass Conference
Moravia at Lamoni (G/B)
Orient-Macksburg at Seymour (G/B)
Murray at Twin Cedars (G/B)
Moulton-Udell at Diagonal (G/B)
Melcher-Dallas at Ankeny Christian Academy (G/B)
Mormon Trail at Iowa Christian Academy (G/B)
Non-Conference
Heartland Christian at Griswold (G/B)
Grand View Christian at Nodaway Valley (G/B)
Mound City Invitational
Consolation: Rock Port vs. Northland Christian (G), 5:00 PM
Third Place: Rock Port vs. Northland Christian (B), 6:30 PM Reporter: Morgan Guyer
Championship: East Atchison vs. Bishop LeBlond (G), 8:00 PM Reporter: Morgan Guyer
Platte Valley Invitational
Third Place: Nodaway-Holt vs. North Nodaway (G), 4:00 PM
Third Place: North Nodaway vs. Northeast Nodaway (B), 5:30 PM
Championship: Osborn-Stewartsville vs. DeKalb (G), 7:00 PM
Championship: Osborn-Stewartsville vs. St. Joseph Christian (B), 8:30 PM
Savannah Invitational
Championship: Maryville vs. Benton (G), 8:30 PM
Albany Invitational
Princeton at Worth County (G/B)
Stanberry at King City (G/B)
Area Nebraska
Beatrice at Nebraska City (G/B) Reporter: Kirt Manion
Syracuse at Falls City (G/B)
Mead at Johnson County Central (G/B) Reporter: Cole Peterson
Conestoga at Omaha Christian Academy (G)
Palmyra at Southern (G/B) Reporter: Caelan Debban
Falls City Sacred Heart at Sterling (G/B)
Lourdes Central Catholic Tournament
Lourdes Central Catholic at Elmwood-Murdock (B), 6:00 PM Reporter: Grant Hansen
KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE
Humboldt Invitational (Atlantic, Kuemper Catholic)
Hinton Tournament (LeMars)
Nebraska City at West Point-Beemer
Johnson County Central, Crete, Guardian Angels Central Catholic at Yutan
KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE
Tri-Center at Red Oak