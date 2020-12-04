KMA Sports Logo 2
(KMAland) -- It's a big night of basketball in KMAland, including broadcasts from Atlantic and Stanton and reporters in 13 other gyms.

Check out the complete Friday night schedule, including the list of reporters. Also, tune in for the Keast Auto Center High School Scoreboard Show tonight from 9:30 until 11:00 on AM 960 and FM 99.1.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Harlan at Shenandoah (G/B) Reporter: Derek Howard

Clarinda at St. Albert (G/B) Reporter: Joe Narmi

Glenwood at Atlantic (G/B) On KMA 960, Joined in Progress 6:20 PM

Denison-Schleswig at Kuemper Catholic (G/B)

Corner Conference

Fremont-Mills at Essex (G/B) Reporter: Mike Wood

Sidney at Stanton (G/B) On KMA-FM 99.1, 6:00 PM

Western Iowa Conference

Riverside at AHSTW (G/B) Reporter: Jan Harris

Logan-Magnolia at IKM-Manning (G/B)

Missouri Valley at Treynor (G/B) Reporter: Keith Christensen

Underwood at Tri-Center (G) Reporter: Matt Hays

Pride of Iowa Conference  

Bedford at Lenox (G/B) Reporter: Jesse Schraft

Mount Ayr at Southwest Valley (G/B) Reporter: Scott Vicker

Central Decatur at East Union (G/B)

Martensdale-St. Marys at Wayne (G/B)

Rolling Valley Conference

Ar-We-Va at Boyer Valley (G/B)

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Coon Rapids-Bayard (G/B)

CAM at West Harrison (G/B)

Glidden-Ralston at Paton-Churdan (G/B)

Missouri River Conference

Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City North (G/B)

Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City West (G/B)

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sioux City East (B)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at LeMars (G/B)

Bluegrass Conference

Moravia at Lamoni (G/B)

Orient-Macksburg at Seymour (G/B)

Murray at Twin Cedars (G/B)

Moulton-Udell at Diagonal (G/B)

Melcher-Dallas at Ankeny Christian Academy (G/B)

Mormon Trail at Iowa Christian Academy (G/B)

Non-Conference

Heartland Christian at Griswold (G/B)

Grand View Christian at Nodaway Valley (G/B)

Mound City Invitational

Consolation: Rock Port vs. Northland Christian (G), 5:00 PM

Third Place: Rock Port vs. Northland Christian (B), 6:30 PM Reporter: Morgan Guyer

Championship: East Atchison vs. Bishop LeBlond (G), 8:00 PM Reporter: Morgan Guyer

Platte Valley Invitational

Third Place: Nodaway-Holt vs. North Nodaway (G), 4:00 PM

Third Place: North Nodaway vs. Northeast Nodaway (B), 5:30 PM

Championship: Osborn-Stewartsville vs. DeKalb (G), 7:00 PM

Championship: Osborn-Stewartsville vs. St. Joseph Christian (B), 8:30 PM

Savannah Invitational

Championship: Maryville vs. Benton (G), 8:30 PM 

Albany Invitational

Princeton at Worth County (G/B)

Stanberry at King City (G/B)

Area Nebraska

Beatrice at Nebraska City (G/B) Reporter: Kirt Manion

Syracuse at Falls City (G/B)

Mead at Johnson County Central (G/B) Reporter: Cole Peterson

Conestoga at Omaha Christian Academy (G)

Palmyra at Southern (G/B) Reporter: Caelan Debban

Falls City Sacred Heart at Sterling (G/B)

Lourdes Central Catholic Tournament

Lourdes Central Catholic at Elmwood-Murdock (B), 6:00 PM Reporter: Grant Hansen

KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE

Humboldt Invitational (Atlantic, Kuemper Catholic)

Hinton Tournament (LeMars)

Nebraska City at West Point-Beemer

Johnson County Central, Crete, Guardian Angels Central Catholic at Yutan

KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE

Tri-Center at Red Oak

