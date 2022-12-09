KMA Sports Logo 3
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAlad) -- Friday is finally here and KMA Sports has plenty of coverage on the air and throughout the night online.Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule below.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE 

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Clarinda at Glenwood (G/B)

Red Oak at Kuemper Catholic (G/B)

Lewis Central at St. Albert (G/B)

Atlantic at Creston (G/B)

Harlan at Denison-Schleswig (G/B)

Corner Conference 

Stanton at East Mills (G/B) On KMA-FM 99.1/X-Stream

Sidney at Griswold (G/B)

Western Iowa Conference 

AHSTW at Audubon (G/B)

Logan-Magnolia at Treynor (G/B) On KMA 960/X-Stream

IKM-Manning at Tri-Center (G/B)

Pride of Iowa Conference 

East Union at Bedford (G/B)

Mount Ayr at Southeast Warren (G/B)

Nodaway Valley at Wayne (G/B)

Rolling Valley Conference 

West Harrison at Paton-Churdan (G)

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at CAM (G/B) On KMA-XStream

Woodbine at Coon Rapids-Bayard (G/B)

Boyer Valley at Glidden-Ralston (G/B)

Missouri River Conference 

Thomas Jefferson at Abraham Lincoln (G/B)

Sioux City North at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (G/B)

Sioux City East at Sioux City West (B)

Bluegrass Conference 

Lamoni at Ankeny Christian Academy (G/B)

Moravia at Diagonal (G/B)

Murray at Orient-Macksburg (G)

Moulton-Udell at Seymour (G/B)

Mormon Trail at Twin Cedars (G/B)

Non-Conference 

Shenandoah at Essex (B)

Sioux City West at South Sioux City (G)

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Western Christian (B)

Area Missouri 

East Atchison at North Andrew (G/B)

St. Joseph Christian at Rock Port (G/B)

Mound City at Worth County (G/B)

Maysville at South Holt (G/B)

Platte Valley at Maryville (G/B)

Nodaway Valley at Albany (G/B)

Ridgeway at North Nodaway (G/B)

King City at Northeast Nodaway (G/B)

Bishop LeBlond at Stanberry (G/B)

Area Nebraska 

Plattsmouth at Blair (G/B)

Nebraska City at Arlington (G/B)

Elmwood-Murdock at Auburn (G/B)

Johnson-Brock at Falls City (G/B)

Palmyra at Mead (G/B)

Weeping Water at Omaha Christian Academy (G/B)

Johnson-Brock at Falls City (G/B)

Falls City Sacred Heart at Friend (G/B)

Lourdes Central Catholic at Humboldt-TRS (G/B)

KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE 

Council Bluffs Tournament (G/B)

KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE 

Riverside Tournament (G)

Council Bluffs Wrestling Classic (G/B)

Central Decatur Tournament (B)

MVAOCOU Tournament (B)

Excelsior Springs Tournament (G)

Bellevue West Tournament (B) (Johnson County Central)

Raymond Central Duals Tournament (B) (Conestoga, Weeping Water)

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.