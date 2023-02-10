KMA Sports Logo 2
(KMAland) -- KMA Sports is live from Afton, Logan and Rock Port with an additional nine reporters on another busy Friday night on the KMAland Sports Schedule.

Following the games, tune in to KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1 for the Keast Auto Family High School Basketball Scoreboard Show with Ryan Matheny and Derek Martin.

Check out the full slate below.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Iowa Boys Class 1A Substate 5 — First Round 

Moulton-Udell at Twin Cedars

Woodward Academy at Martensdale-St. Marys

Iowa Boys Class 1A Substate 7 — First Round 

Lamoni at East Union On KMA-FM 99.1 (Twitter: @TrevMaeder96)

Paton-Churdan at Glidden-Ralston

Iowa Boys Class 1A Substate 8 — First Round 

Whiting at Boyer Valley Reporter: Matt Gubbels

Griswold at Logan-Magnolia On KMA 96 (Twitter: @NickStavas)

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Glenwood at Denison-Schleswig (G/B) Reporter: Matt Hays

Harlan at Creston (B) Reporter: Todd Jacobson

Pride of Iowa Conference 

East Union at Lenox (B)

Missouri River Conference 

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Abraham Lincoln (G/B) Reporter: Noah Jones

Non-Conference 

Clarinda at Stanton (B) Reporter: Jesse Schraft

Lewis Central at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (G/B)

Falls City Sacred Heart at Sidney (B) Reporter: Kirt Manion

CAM at Nodaway Valley (B)

Ankeny Christian at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (B)

Sioux City West at Fort Dodge (B)

Chariton at Mormon Trail (B)

Area Missouri 

East Atchison at Rock Port (G/B) On KMAX-Stream (Twitter: @hewett_ethan)

Mound City at Nodaway Valley (G/B) Reporter: Devin Albertson

South Holt at North Nodaway (G/B)

Osborn-Stewartsville at Northeast Nodaway (G/B)

Maryville at Benton (G/B)

Chillicothe at Savannah (G/B)

Area Nebraska 

Syracuse at Conestoga (G/B) Reporter: Kent Larsen

Louisville at Arlington (G/B) Reporter: Olivia Davenport

Johnson-Brock at Humboldt-TRS (G/B)

KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE 

Hawkeye Ten Conference Tournament at Thunderbowl, Council Bluffs (G/B)

KMALAND GIRLS WRESTLING SCHEDULE 

Missouri Districts — Class 1 District 4 at Kearney

KMALAND BOYS WRESTLING SCHEDULE 

Nebraska Districts — B-1 at Bennington, B-2 at Ralston, B-3 at Northwest, C-1 at Boone Central, C-2 at Norfolk Catholic, C-3 at Central City, D-3 at Thayer Central

