(KMAland) -- KMA Sports is live from Afton, Logan and Rock Port with an additional nine reporters on another busy Friday night on the KMAland Sports Schedule.
Following the games, tune in to KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1 for the Keast Auto Family High School Basketball Scoreboard Show with Ryan Matheny and Derek Martin.
Check out the full slate below.
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Iowa Boys Class 1A Substate 5 — First Round
Moulton-Udell at Twin Cedars
Woodward Academy at Martensdale-St. Marys
Iowa Boys Class 1A Substate 7 — First Round
Lamoni at East Union On KMA-FM 99.1 (Twitter: @TrevMaeder96)
Paton-Churdan at Glidden-Ralston
Iowa Boys Class 1A Substate 8 — First Round
Whiting at Boyer Valley Reporter: Matt Gubbels
Griswold at Logan-Magnolia On KMA 96 (Twitter: @NickStavas)
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Glenwood at Denison-Schleswig (G/B) Reporter: Matt Hays
Harlan at Creston (B) Reporter: Todd Jacobson
Pride of Iowa Conference
East Union at Lenox (B)
Missouri River Conference
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Abraham Lincoln (G/B) Reporter: Noah Jones
Non-Conference
Clarinda at Stanton (B) Reporter: Jesse Schraft
Lewis Central at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (G/B)
Falls City Sacred Heart at Sidney (B) Reporter: Kirt Manion
CAM at Nodaway Valley (B)
Ankeny Christian at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (B)
Sioux City West at Fort Dodge (B)
Chariton at Mormon Trail (B)
Area Missouri
East Atchison at Rock Port (G/B) On KMAX-Stream (Twitter: @hewett_ethan)
Mound City at Nodaway Valley (G/B) Reporter: Devin Albertson
South Holt at North Nodaway (G/B)
Osborn-Stewartsville at Northeast Nodaway (G/B)
Maryville at Benton (G/B)
Chillicothe at Savannah (G/B)
Area Nebraska
Syracuse at Conestoga (G/B) Reporter: Kent Larsen
Louisville at Arlington (G/B) Reporter: Olivia Davenport
Johnson-Brock at Humboldt-TRS (G/B)
KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference Tournament at Thunderbowl, Council Bluffs (G/B)
KMALAND GIRLS WRESTLING SCHEDULE
Missouri Districts — Class 1 District 4 at Kearney
KMALAND BOYS WRESTLING SCHEDULE
Nebraska Districts — B-1 at Bennington, B-2 at Ralston, B-3 at Northwest, C-1 at Boone Central, C-2 at Norfolk Catholic, C-3 at Central City, D-3 at Thayer Central