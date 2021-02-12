(KMAland) -- The boys tournament trail begins tonight with Essex/Griswold and Clarinda Academy/Fremont-Mills on the air.
Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule for Friday below.
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE — Boys Tournament Trail
Class 1A District 12
Moulton-Udell at Southeast Warren
Class 1A District 13
Orient-Macksburg at Diagonal
Class 1A District 14
Essex at Griswold On AM 960, 7:00 PM
Clarinda Academy at Fremont-Mills On FM 99.1, 7:00 PM
Class 1A District 15
Paton-Churdan at Glidden-Ralston
Class 1A District 16
Heartland Christian at West Monona
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE — Regular Season
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Atlantic at Clarinda (B)
Glenwood at Denison-Schleswig (G/B)
Harlan at Creston (B)
Western Iowa Conference
Riverside at Underwood (B)
Pride of Iowa Conference
East Union at Lenox (B)
Rolling Valley Conference
Coon Rapids-Bayard at West Harrison (B)
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City West at Sioux City East (B)
Non-Conference
Abraham Lincoln at Lewis Central (G/B)
Falls City Sacred Heart at Sidney (B)
IKM-Manning at Boyer Valley (B)
Murray at Martensdale-St. Marys (B)
CAM at Nodaway Valley (B)
Vermillion at LeMars (G/B)
Sigourney at Melcher-Dallas (B)
Area Missouri
Benton at Maryville (B)
East Atchison at North Nodaway (G/B)
West Nodaway at Rock Port (G/B)
Union Star at Mound City (G/B)
Northeast Nodaway at South Holt (G/B)
Platte Valley at Nodaway-Holt (G/B)
Area Nebraska
Nebraska City at Blair (G)
Louisville at Arlington (G/B)
Johnson County Central at Yutan (G/B)
Weeping Water at Cornerstone Christian (B)
Syracuse at Conestoga (G/B)
Boys Town at Lourdes Central Catholic (G/B)
Sterling at Tri County (G/B)
Johnson-Brock at Humboldt-TRS (G/B)
KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference Meet at Thunderbowl