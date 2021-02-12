KMA Sports Logo 2
(KMAland) -- The boys tournament trail begins tonight with Essex/Griswold and Clarinda Academy/Fremont-Mills on the air.

Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule for Friday below.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE — Boys Tournament Trail

Class 1A District 12 

Moulton-Udell at Southeast Warren

Class 1A District 13 

Orient-Macksburg at Diagonal

Class 1A District 14 

Essex at Griswold On AM 960, 7:00 PM 

Clarinda Academy at Fremont-Mills On FM 99.1, 7:00 PM 

Class 1A District 15 

Paton-Churdan at Glidden-Ralston

Class 1A District 16

Heartland Christian at West Monona

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE — Regular Season

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Atlantic at Clarinda (B)

Glenwood at Denison-Schleswig (G/B)

Harlan at Creston (B)

Western Iowa Conference 

Riverside at Underwood (B)

Pride of Iowa Conference 

East Union at Lenox (B)

Rolling Valley Conference 

Coon Rapids-Bayard at West Harrison (B)

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City West at Sioux City East (B)

Non-Conference 

Abraham Lincoln at Lewis Central (G/B)

Falls City Sacred Heart at Sidney (B)

IKM-Manning at Boyer Valley (B)

Murray at Martensdale-St. Marys (B)

CAM at Nodaway Valley (B)

Vermillion at LeMars (G/B)

Sigourney at Melcher-Dallas (B)

Area Missouri 

Benton at Maryville (B)

East Atchison at North Nodaway (G/B)

West Nodaway at Rock Port (G/B)

Union Star at Mound City (G/B)

Northeast Nodaway at South Holt (G/B)

Platte Valley at Nodaway-Holt (G/B)

Area Nebraska 

Nebraska City at Blair (G)

Louisville at Arlington (G/B)

Johnson County Central at Yutan (G/B)

Weeping Water at Cornerstone Christian (B)

Syracuse at Conestoga (G/B)

Boys Town at Lourdes Central Catholic (G/B)

Sterling at Tri County (G/B)

Johnson-Brock at Humboldt-TRS (G/B)

KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE 

Hawkeye Ten Conference Meet at Thunderbowl

