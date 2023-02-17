(KMAland) -- KMA Sports is plenty busy with six basketball games between Treynor, Underwood, Woodbine & Council Bluffs + state wrestling Day 3 coverage.
Check out the full slate for Thursday below.
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Iowa Girls Class 1A Region 2 — Semifinals
Baxter at Newell-Fonda
Ankeny Christian at AGWSR
Iowa Girls Class 1A Region 4 — Semifinals
Kingsley-Pierson at Remsen St. Mary’s
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Iowa Girls Class 1A Region 5 — Semifinals
Tri-Center at Westwood
Stanton at Woodbine On KMAX-Stream (Twitter: @d2mart)
Iowa Girls Class 1A Region 7 — Semifinals
East Mills at St. Albert On KMA 960 (Twitter: @ryanmatheny16)
Earlham at Martensdale-St. Marys
Iowa Girls Class 2A Region 7 — Semifinals
Central Decatur at Panorama
Nodaway Valley at Treynor On KMA-FM 99.1 (Twitter: @hewett_ethan)
Iowa Girls Class 2A Region 8 — Semifinals
South Central Calhoun at Pocahontas Area
Kuemper Catholic at Underwood On KMAX-Stream (Twitter: @nickstavas)
Iowa Boys Class 1A Substate 5 — Quarterfinals
Sigourney at Baxter
Collins-Maxwell at Madrid
Mormon Trail at Mount Ayr
Iowa Boys Class 1A Substate 7 — Quarterfinals
IKM-Manning at ACGC
Iowa Boys Class 1A Substate 8 — Quarterfinals
Sidney at Bedford
Iowa Boys Class 2A Substate 2 — Quarterfinals
Ogden at South Central Calhoun
Iowa Boys Class 2A Substate 7 — Quarterfinals
Panorama at AHSTW
Nodaway Valley at Van Meter
Chariton at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
Centerville at Des Moines Christian
Iowa Boys Class 2A Substate 8 — Quarterfinals
Red Oak at Underwood On KMAX-Stream (Twitter: @nickstavas)
Clarinda at Treynor On KMA-FM 99.1 (Twitter: @hewett_ethan)
Nebraska Girls Subdistrict Finals
C1-1: Syracuse at Falls City
C1-2: Ashland-Greenwood at Platteview
C2-2: Lincoln Lutheran at Lourdes Central Catholic
D1-1: Sterling at Johnson-Brock
D2-1: Parkview Christian at Falls City Sacred Heart
Non-Conference
Abraham Lincoln at Grand Island (B)
Area Missouri
Albany at Platte Valley (G/B)
Savannah at Maryville (B)
Maysville at Worth County (G/B)
Gallatin at Stanberry (G/B)
King City at Union Star (G/B)
Area Nebraska
Plattsmouth at Gross Catholic (B)
Auburn at Johnson County Central (B)
Louisville at Elmwood-Murdock (B)
Falls City at Fairbury (B)
Palmyra at Humboldt-TRS (B)
Diller-Odell at Weeping Water (B)
Lyons-Decatur Northeast at Conestoga (B)
Syracuse at Milford (B)
Mead at Johnson-Brock (B)
Lourdes Central Catholic at Falls City Sacred Heart (B)
Sterling at Freeman (B)
KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE
Iowa Boys State Wrestling Twitter: @TrevMaeder96
Nebraska Girls & Boys State Wrestling
Missouri Boys District Wrestling