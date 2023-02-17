KMA Sports Logo 2
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- KMA Sports is plenty busy with six basketball games between Treynor, Underwood, Woodbine & Council Bluffs + state wrestling Day 3 coverage.

Check out the full slate for Thursday below.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Iowa Girls Class 1A Region 2 — Semifinals 

Baxter at Newell-Fonda

Ankeny Christian at AGWSR

Iowa Girls Class 1A Region 4 — Semifinals 

Kingsley-Pierson at Remsen St. Mary’s

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

Iowa Girls Class 1A Region 5 — Semifinals 

Tri-Center at Westwood

Stanton at Woodbine On KMAX-Stream (Twitter: @d2mart)

Iowa Girls Class 1A Region 7 — Semifinals 

East Mills at St. Albert On KMA 960 (Twitter: @ryanmatheny16)

Earlham at Martensdale-St. Marys

Iowa Girls Class 2A Region 7 — Semifinals 

Central Decatur at Panorama 

Nodaway Valley at Treynor On KMA-FM 99.1 (Twitter: @hewett_ethan)

Iowa Girls Class 2A Region 8 — Semifinals 

South Central Calhoun at Pocahontas Area 

Kuemper Catholic at Underwood On KMAX-Stream (Twitter: @nickstavas)

Iowa Boys Class 1A Substate 5 — Quarterfinals 

Sigourney at Baxter 

Collins-Maxwell at Madrid 

Mormon Trail at Mount Ayr

Iowa Boys Class 1A Substate 7 — Quarterfinals 

IKM-Manning at ACGC

Iowa Boys Class 1A Substate 8 — Quarterfinals 

Sidney at Bedford

Iowa Boys Class 2A Substate 2 — Quarterfinals 

Ogden at South Central Calhoun

Iowa Boys Class 2A Substate 7 — Quarterfinals 

Panorama at AHSTW

Nodaway Valley at Van Meter 

Chariton at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 

Centerville at Des Moines Christian 

Iowa Boys Class 2A Substate 8 — Quarterfinals 

Red Oak at Underwood On KMAX-Stream (Twitter: @nickstavas)

Clarinda at Treynor On KMA-FM 99.1 (Twitter: @hewett_ethan)

Nebraska Girls Subdistrict Finals 

C1-1: Syracuse at Falls City

C1-2: Ashland-Greenwood at Platteview 

C2-2: Lincoln Lutheran at Lourdes Central Catholic

D1-1: Sterling at Johnson-Brock 

D2-1: Parkview Christian at Falls City Sacred Heart

Non-Conference 

Abraham Lincoln at Grand Island (B) 

Area Missouri 

Albany at Platte Valley (G/B)

Savannah at Maryville (B)

Maysville at Worth County (G/B)

Gallatin at Stanberry (G/B)

King City at Union Star (G/B)

Area Nebraska 

Plattsmouth at Gross Catholic (B)

Auburn at Johnson County Central (B)

Louisville at Elmwood-Murdock (B)

Falls City at Fairbury (B)

Palmyra at Humboldt-TRS (B)

Diller-Odell at Weeping Water (B)

Lyons-Decatur Northeast at Conestoga (B)

Syracuse at Milford (B)

Mead at Johnson-Brock (B)

Lourdes Central Catholic at Falls City Sacred Heart (B)

Sterling at Freeman (B)

KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE 

Iowa Boys State Wrestling Twitter: @TrevMaeder96

Nebraska Girls & Boys State Wrestling

Missouri Boys District Wrestling

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.