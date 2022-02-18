(KMAland) -- It's regional semifinal night in the state of Iowa with KMA broadcasts from Elk Horn, Stanton and Underwood. View the complete schedule below.
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE — Tournament Trail
Iowa Girls Class 1A Region 2 — Semifinals
Audubon at Newell-Fonda, 7:00 PM
Woodbine at Remsen St. Mary’s, 7:00 PM
Iowa Girls Class 1A Region 7 — Semifinals
Southeast Warren at North Mahaska, 7:00 PM
Lamoni at Martensdale-St. Marys, 7:00 PM
Iowa Girls Class 1A Region 8 — Semifinals
East Mills at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton, 7:00 PM AM 960
CAM at Stanton, 7:00 PM FM 99.1
Iowa Girls Class 2A Region 7 — Semifinals
Central Decatur at Panorama, 7:00 PM
Earlham at Nodaway Valley, 7:00 PM
Iowa Girls Class 2A Region 8 — Semifinals
West Central Valley at Treynor, 7:00 PM
IKM-Manning at Underwood, 7:00 PM KMAX-Stream
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE — Regular Season
Area Missouri
Platte Valley at Osborn/Stewartsville (G/B)
Maryville at Savannah (B)
Area Nebraska
Gross Catholic at Plattsmouth (B)
Elmwood-Murdock at Louisville (B)
Ashland-Greenwood at Malcolm (B)
Milford at Syracuse (B)
Humboldt-TRS at Palmyra (B)
Johnson County Central at Auburn (B)
Fairbury at Falls City (B)
Johnson-Brock at Mead (B)
Freeman at Sterling (B)
Falls City Sacred Heart at Lourdes Central Catholic (B)
KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE
Traditional State Wrestling Tournament Follow @TrevMaeder96
Missouri State Wrestling Tournament
Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament