(KMAland) -- It's regional semifinal night in the state of Iowa with KMA broadcasts from Elk Horn, Stanton and Underwood. View the complete schedule below.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE — Tournament Trail 

Iowa Girls Class 1A Region 2 — Semifinals 

Audubon at Newell-Fonda, 7:00 PM

Woodbine at Remsen St. Mary’s, 7:00 PM

Iowa Girls Class 1A Region 7 — Semifinals 

Southeast Warren at North Mahaska, 7:00 PM

Lamoni at Martensdale-St. Marys, 7:00 PM

Iowa Girls Class 1A Region 8 — Semifinals

East Mills at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton, 7:00 PM AM 960

CAM at Stanton, 7:00 PM FM 99.1

Iowa Girls Class 2A Region 7 — Semifinals 

Central Decatur at Panorama, 7:00 PM

Earlham at Nodaway Valley, 7:00 PM

Iowa Girls Class 2A Region 8 — Semifinals 

West Central Valley at Treynor, 7:00 PM

IKM-Manning at Underwood, 7:00 PM KMAX-Stream

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE — Regular Season 

Area Missouri 

Platte Valley at Osborn/Stewartsville (G/B)

Maryville at Savannah (B)

Area Nebraska 

Gross Catholic at Plattsmouth (B)

Elmwood-Murdock at Louisville (B)

Ashland-Greenwood at Malcolm (B)

Milford at Syracuse (B)

Humboldt-TRS at Palmyra (B)

Johnson County Central at Auburn (B)

Fairbury at Falls City (B)

Johnson-Brock at Mead (B)

Freeman at Sterling (B)

Falls City Sacred Heart at Lourdes Central Catholic (B)

KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE

Traditional State Wrestling Tournament Follow @TrevMaeder96

Missouri State Wrestling Tournament

Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament

