(KMAland) -- Regional semifinal girls basketball from Avoca, Osceola and Underwood on KMA while the Iowa and Nebraska wrestling tournaments continue.
Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule for Friday below.
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE – Girls Tournament Trail
Class 1A Region 2 – Semifinals
Audubon at Newell-Fonda
Paton-Churdan at CAM
Class 1A Region 4 – Semifinals
Woodbine at Kingsley-Pierson
St. Albert at Logan-Magnolia
Class 1A Region 8 – Semifinals
Stanton at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Lenox vs. Sigourney (at Clarke) On KMA-FM 99.1, 7:00 PM
Class 2A Region 5 – Semifinals
South Central Calhoun at Nodaway Valley
Mount Ayr at AHSTW On KMA 960, 7:00 PM
Class 2A Region 8 – Semifinals
West Monona at Treynor
South O’Brien at Underwood On KMAX-Stream, 7:00 PM
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE – Regular Season
Non-Conference
South Sioux City at Sioux City West (B)
Area Missouri
Savannah at Maryville (B)
Area Nebraska
Plattsmouth at Gross Catholic (B)
Weeping Water at Conestoga (B)
Malcolm at Ashland-Greenwood (B)
Louisville at Elmwood-Murdock (B)
Syracuse at Milford (B)
Palmyra at Humboldt-TRS (B)
Mead at Johnson-Brock (B)
Sterling at Freeman (B)
Auburn at Johnson County Central (B)
Falls City at Fairbury (B)
STATE WRESTLING SCHEDULE
Iowa State Tournament Follow @TrevMaeder96
Nebraska State Tournament (Class B, Class C)