(KMAland) -- Regional semifinal girls basketball from Avoca, Osceola and Underwood on KMA while the Iowa and Nebraska wrestling tournaments continue.

Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule for Friday below.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE – Girls Tournament Trail

Class 1A Region 2 – Semifinals

Audubon at Newell-Fonda

Paton-Churdan at CAM

Class 1A Region 4 – Semifinals

Woodbine at Kingsley-Pierson

St. Albert at Logan-Magnolia

Class 1A Region 8 – Semifinals

Stanton at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

Lenox vs. Sigourney (at Clarke) On KMA-FM 99.1, 7:00 PM

Class 2A Region 5 – Semifinals

South Central Calhoun at Nodaway Valley

Mount Ayr at AHSTW On KMA 960, 7:00 PM

Class 2A Region 8 – Semifinals

West Monona at Treynor

South O’Brien at Underwood On KMAX-Stream, 7:00 PM

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE – Regular Season

Non-Conference

South Sioux City at Sioux City West (B)

Area Missouri

Savannah at Maryville (B)

Area Nebraska

Plattsmouth at Gross Catholic (B)

Weeping Water at Conestoga (B)

Malcolm at Ashland-Greenwood (B)

Louisville at Elmwood-Murdock (B)

Syracuse at Milford (B)

Palmyra at Humboldt-TRS (B)

Mead at Johnson-Brock (B)

Sterling at Freeman (B)

Auburn at Johnson County Central (B)

Falls City at Fairbury (B)

STATE WRESTLING SCHEDULE

Iowa State Tournament Follow @TrevMaeder96

Nebraska State Tournament (Class B, Class C)

