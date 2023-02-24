(KMAland) -- KMA Sports is in Council Bluffs and Conception Junction along the tournament trail on Friday. Check out the full schedule below.
KMALAND TOURNAMENT TRAIL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Iowa Girls Class 2A Regional Finals
Central Lyon vs. Hinton at Unity Christian
Sibley-Ocheyedan vs. Sioux Central at Okoboji
Iowa Boys Class 4A Substate 1 Semifinals
Sioux City West at Norwalk
Johnston at Sioux City East
Iowa Boys Class 4A Substate 8 Semifinals
Dallas Center-Grimes at Abraham Lincoln On KMA 960 (Twitter: @ryanmatheny16)
Urbandale at Waukee
Missouri Boys Class 1 District 16 Championship
Rock Port at Platte Valley, 6:00 PM On KMA-FM 99.1 (Twitter: @TrevMaeder96)
Missouri Boys Class 2 District 16 Championship
Bishop LeBlond at North Andrew, 6:00 PM
Nebraska Girls Class C1 District Championships
Ord at North Bend Central
Bridgeport vs. Douglas County West (at Kearney)
Syracuse at Adams Central
Battle Creek at Wahoo
Wayne at Lincoln Christian
Platteview at Malcolm
Scotus Central Catholic at Gothenburg
Yutan at Milford
Nebraska Girls Class C2 District Championships
Crofton vs. Freeman (at Columbus Lakeview)
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family at Pender
Sutton at Guardian Angels Central Catholic
Lincoln Lutheran at Oakland-Craig
Summerland at Ponca
Southern Valley vs. Archbishop Bergan (at Aurora)
Gordon-Rushville vs. Clarkson/Leigh (at Ainsworth)
Amherst at Cross County
Nebraska Girls Class D1 District Championships
Ravenna vs. South Platte (at Coda)
Nebraska Christian at Centura
Bancroft-Rosalie at Hastings St. Cecilia
Nobrara/Verdigre at Cedar Catholic
Sterling at Elmwood-Murdock
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller at Alma
BDS at Johnson-Brock
Elgin Public/Pope John vs. Maywood-Hayes Center (at Kearney Catholic)
Nebraska Girls Class D2 District Championships
Osceola at Falls City Sacred Heart
Medicine Valley at Shelton
St. Mary’s vs. Paxton (at Broken Bow)
Parkview Christian vs Leyton (at Brady)
Pleasanton at McCool Junction
Howells-Dodge at Humphrey St. Francis
Wilcox-Hildreth vs. Hay Springs (at Ogallala)
Overton vs. Wynot (at Seward)