(KMAland) -- KMA Sports is in Council Bluffs and Conception Junction along the tournament trail on Friday. Check out the full schedule below.

KMALAND TOURNAMENT TRAIL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Iowa Girls Class 2A Regional Finals 

Central Lyon vs. Hinton at Unity Christian

Sibley-Ocheyedan vs. Sioux Central at Okoboji

Iowa Boys Class 4A Substate 1 Semifinals 

Sioux City West at Norwalk

Johnston at Sioux City East

Iowa Boys Class 4A Substate 8 Semifinals

Dallas Center-Grimes at Abraham Lincoln On KMA 960 (Twitter: @ryanmatheny16)

Urbandale at Waukee

Missouri Boys Class 1 District 16 Championship 

Rock Port at Platte Valley, 6:00 PM On KMA-FM 99.1 (Twitter: @TrevMaeder96)

Missouri Boys Class 2 District 16 Championship 

Bishop LeBlond at North Andrew, 6:00 PM

Nebraska Girls Class C1 District Championships 

Ord at North Bend Central

Bridgeport vs. Douglas County West (at Kearney)

Syracuse at Adams Central

Battle Creek at Wahoo

Wayne at Lincoln Christian

Platteview at Malcolm

Scotus Central Catholic at Gothenburg

Yutan at Milford

Nebraska Girls Class C2 District Championships 

Crofton vs. Freeman (at Columbus Lakeview)

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family at Pender

Sutton at Guardian Angels Central Catholic

Lincoln Lutheran at Oakland-Craig

Summerland at Ponca

Southern Valley vs. Archbishop Bergan (at Aurora)

Gordon-Rushville vs. Clarkson/Leigh (at Ainsworth)

Amherst at Cross County 

Nebraska Girls Class D1 District Championships 

Ravenna vs. South Platte (at Coda)

Nebraska Christian at Centura

Bancroft-Rosalie at Hastings St. Cecilia

Nobrara/Verdigre at Cedar Catholic

Sterling at Elmwood-Murdock

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller at Alma

BDS at Johnson-Brock 

Elgin Public/Pope John vs. Maywood-Hayes Center (at Kearney Catholic)

Nebraska Girls Class D2 District Championships 

Osceola at Falls City Sacred Heart 

Medicine Valley at Shelton

St. Mary’s vs. Paxton (at Broken Bow)

Parkview Christian vs Leyton (at Brady)

Pleasanton at McCool Junction

Howells-Dodge at Humphrey St. Francis

Wilcox-Hildreth vs. Hay Springs (at Ogallala)

Overton vs. Wynot (at Seward)

