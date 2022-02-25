KMA Sports Logo 2
(KMAland) -- Class 4A substate semifinals in Iowa and Missouri and Nebraska district finals on the slate for Friday.

View the complete schedule for Friday below.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE — Tournament Trail

Iowa Boys Class 4A Substate 1 — Semifinals 

Sioux City West at Ankeny, 7:00 PM

Waukee at Sioux City East, 7:00 PM

Iowa Boys Class 4A Substate 8 — Semifinals

Dowling Catholic at Abraham Lincoln, 7:00 PM On KMA-FM 99.1 

Norwalk at Johnston, 7:00 PM

Missouri Girls Class 1 District Championships

District 15: Stanberry at St. Joseph Christian, 6:00 PM

District 16: Platte Valley vs. South Holt at Mound City, 6:00 PM

Missouri Boys Class 1 District Championship

District 15: Stanberry vs. Winston at St. Joseph Christian, 8:00 PM

Missouri Boys Class 2 District Championship

District 16: Bishop LeBlond at North Andrew, 6:00 PM

Nebraska Girls Class B District Finals 

McCook at Elkhorn North, 5:30 PM

Holdrege at Skutt Catholic, 6:00 PM

Waverly at Scottsbluff, 7:00 PM

Platteview at Adams Central, 6:00 PM

Gering at Norris, 6:00 PM

Northwest at York, 6:00 PM

Elkhorn at Beatrice, 5:00 PM

Blair at Sidney, 6:30 PM

Nebraska Girls Class C1 District Finals

Fairbury at Lincoln Lutheran, 6:30 PM

Broken Bow vs. Gross Catholic at Aurora, 7:00 PM

North Bend Central vs. Ainsworth at Battle Creek, 7:00 PM

Grand Island Central Catholic vs. Chase County at North Platte, 7:00 PM

BRLD at Wahoo, 7:00 PM

Milford at Gothenburg, 6:30 PM

Columbus Scotus at St. Paul, 6:00 PM

Syracuse at Malcolm, 6:00 PM

Nebraska Girls Class C2 District Finals 

Centennial at Hastings St. Cecilia, 6:30 PM

Norfolk Catholic at Guardian Angels Central Catholic, 7:00 PM

Bridgeport vs. North Central at North Platte CC, 7:00 PM

Crofton vs. Superior at Central CC, 6:00 PM

Pender at Ponca, 7:00 PM

Amherst at Sutton, 7:00 PM

Elkhorn Valley at Yutan, 7:00 PM

Oakland-Craig vs. Gordon-Rushville at O’Neill, 6:30 PM

Nebraska Girls Class D1 District Finals 

Elmwood-Murdock vs. McCool Junction at Crete, 6:00 PM

Archbishop Bergan vs. Plainview at Wisner-Pilger, 7:00 PM

Ravenna vs. Hartington Cedar Catholic at Columbus Lakeview, 7:00 PM

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family vs. Overton at Hampton, 6:30 PM

Shelton vs. Cambridge at Holdrege, 7:00 PM

Alma vs. Nebraska Christian at Kearney, 7:00 PM

Niobrara/Verdigre vs. Johnson-Brock at Cross County, 6:00 PM

Elgin Public/Pope John vs. BDS at Shelby-Rising City, 7:00 PM

Nebraska Girls Class D2 District Finals 

Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Osceola at Palmyra, 6:30 PM

Humphrey St. Francis vs. Sandhills/Thedford at Burwell, 7:00 PM

St. Mary’s vs. Exeter-Milligan at Boone Central, 6:30 PM

Anselmo-Merna vs. Parkview Christian at Hastings College, 7:00 PM

Sterling vs. South Platte at Gibbon, 6:00 PM

Crawford vs. Silver Lake at Paxton, 6:30 PM

Wauneta-Palisade vs. Diller-Odell at Wilcox-Hildreth, 7:00 PM

Maywood-Hayes Center vs. Wynot at Ord, 6:00 PM

