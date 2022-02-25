(KMAland) -- Class 4A substate semifinals in Iowa and Missouri and Nebraska district finals on the slate for Friday.
View the complete schedule for Friday below.
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE — Tournament Trail
Iowa Boys Class 4A Substate 1 — Semifinals
Sioux City West at Ankeny, 7:00 PM
Waukee at Sioux City East, 7:00 PM
Iowa Boys Class 4A Substate 8 — Semifinals
Dowling Catholic at Abraham Lincoln, 7:00 PM On KMA-FM 99.1
Norwalk at Johnston, 7:00 PM
Missouri Girls Class 1 District Championships
District 15: Stanberry at St. Joseph Christian, 6:00 PM
District 16: Platte Valley vs. South Holt at Mound City, 6:00 PM
Missouri Boys Class 1 District Championship
District 15: Stanberry vs. Winston at St. Joseph Christian, 8:00 PM
Missouri Boys Class 2 District Championship
District 16: Bishop LeBlond at North Andrew, 6:00 PM
Nebraska Girls Class B District Finals
McCook at Elkhorn North, 5:30 PM
Holdrege at Skutt Catholic, 6:00 PM
Waverly at Scottsbluff, 7:00 PM
Platteview at Adams Central, 6:00 PM
Gering at Norris, 6:00 PM
Northwest at York, 6:00 PM
Elkhorn at Beatrice, 5:00 PM
Blair at Sidney, 6:30 PM
Nebraska Girls Class C1 District Finals
Fairbury at Lincoln Lutheran, 6:30 PM
Broken Bow vs. Gross Catholic at Aurora, 7:00 PM
North Bend Central vs. Ainsworth at Battle Creek, 7:00 PM
Grand Island Central Catholic vs. Chase County at North Platte, 7:00 PM
BRLD at Wahoo, 7:00 PM
Milford at Gothenburg, 6:30 PM
Columbus Scotus at St. Paul, 6:00 PM
Syracuse at Malcolm, 6:00 PM
Nebraska Girls Class C2 District Finals
Centennial at Hastings St. Cecilia, 6:30 PM
Norfolk Catholic at Guardian Angels Central Catholic, 7:00 PM
Bridgeport vs. North Central at North Platte CC, 7:00 PM
Crofton vs. Superior at Central CC, 6:00 PM
Pender at Ponca, 7:00 PM
Amherst at Sutton, 7:00 PM
Elkhorn Valley at Yutan, 7:00 PM
Oakland-Craig vs. Gordon-Rushville at O’Neill, 6:30 PM
Nebraska Girls Class D1 District Finals
Elmwood-Murdock vs. McCool Junction at Crete, 6:00 PM
Archbishop Bergan vs. Plainview at Wisner-Pilger, 7:00 PM
Ravenna vs. Hartington Cedar Catholic at Columbus Lakeview, 7:00 PM
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family vs. Overton at Hampton, 6:30 PM
Shelton vs. Cambridge at Holdrege, 7:00 PM
Alma vs. Nebraska Christian at Kearney, 7:00 PM
Niobrara/Verdigre vs. Johnson-Brock at Cross County, 6:00 PM
Elgin Public/Pope John vs. BDS at Shelby-Rising City, 7:00 PM
Nebraska Girls Class D2 District Finals
Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Osceola at Palmyra, 6:30 PM
Humphrey St. Francis vs. Sandhills/Thedford at Burwell, 7:00 PM
St. Mary’s vs. Exeter-Milligan at Boone Central, 6:30 PM
Anselmo-Merna vs. Parkview Christian at Hastings College, 7:00 PM
Sterling vs. South Platte at Gibbon, 6:00 PM
Crawford vs. Silver Lake at Paxton, 6:30 PM
Wauneta-Palisade vs. Diller-Odell at Wilcox-Hildreth, 7:00 PM
Maywood-Hayes Center vs. Wynot at Ord, 6:00 PM