(KMAland) -- Games from Abraham Lincoln and North Andrew high schools are on KMA Radio Friday evening.
In addition, district finals throughout Missouri and Nebraska are on tap. Check out the full Friday schedule below. Note: All games start at 7:00 unless listed otherwise.
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE — Girls Tournament Trail
Missouri District Championships
Class 1 District 15: DeKalb at Stanberry, 6:00 PM
Class 1 District 16: Platte Valley vs. South Holt (at Graham), 6;00 PM
Class 2 District 16: East Atchison vs. Bishop LeBlond (at Rosendale), 6:00 PM On KMA-FM 99.1
Class C1 District Finals
Grand Island Central Catholic vs. Louisville (at Crete), 6:00 PM
Syracuse vs. O’Neill (at Hastings College)
Auburn vs. Sidney (at Kearney), 6:00 PM
Winnebago at Malcolm
Lincoln Lutheran vs. Gothenburg (at Aurora), 7:30 PM
Hastings St. Cecilia vs. Bishop Neumann (at York), 6:00 PM
Broken Bow vs. Columbus Scotus (at Northwest)
West Point-Beemer at North Bend Central, 6:00 PM
Class C2 District Finals
Lourdes Central Catholic vs. Ravenna (at Aurora), 5:00 PM
Crofton vs. Freeman (at Columbus)
South Loup at Wood River
Norfolk Catholic at Guardian Angels Central Catholic
Bridgeport vs. Clarkson/Leigh (at Lexington), 7:30 PM
Ponca vs. Cross County (at Logan View)
BRLD vs. North Central (at Battle Creek)
Sutton at Centennial, 6:00 PM
Class D1 District Finals
Weeping Water vs. Central Valley (at Schuyler), 6:30 PM
Elmwood-Murdock vs. North Platte St. Patrick’s (at Hastings)
Pleasanton vs. Dundy County Stratton (at North Platte CC)
Summerland at Hartington Cedar Catholic
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family vs. Meridian (at Shelby-Rising City), 6:0 PM
Southern at Archbishop Bergan
BDS vs. Anselmo-Merna (at Wilcox-Hildreth), 6:30 PM
South Platte vs. Shelton (at Brady), 5:00 PM
Class D2 District Finals
Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Lawrence-Nelson (at Diller-Odell)
Sterling vs. Wauneta-Palisade (at Kearney Catholic), 6:30 PM
Humphrey St. Francis vs. Garden County (at Axtell)
CWC vs. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller (at Ord), 6:00 PM
Mullen vs. Loomis (at Brady), 7:15 PM
Nebraska Christian at Exeter-Milligan, 6:30 PM
Wynot vs. Sioux County (at Valentine), 6:00 PM
Maywood-Hayes Center vs. Diller-Odell (at Minden), 6:00 PM
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE — Boys Tournament Trail
Iowa Class 4A Substate 1 Semifinal
Sioux City West at Abraham Lincoln On KMA 960, 7:00 PM
Sioux City East at Southeast Polk