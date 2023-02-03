(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has coverage from Coralville, Corning and Lenox with 11 additional reporters and the usual Friday Night Scoreboard Show.
Check out the full Friday schedule below.
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Kuemper Catholic at Shenandoah (G/B) On KMAX-Stream
Red Oak at Creston (G/B)
Lewis Central at Harlan (B) Reporter: Matt Gubbels
Denison-Schleswig at Atlantic (G/B)
Corner Conference
East Mills at Essex (G/B)
Fremont-Mills at Griswold (G/B)
Western Iowa Conference
IKM-Manning at Logan-Magnolia (G/B)
Underwood vs. Missouri Valley at IWCC (G/B)
Riverside at Tri-Center (G/B) Reporter: Jesse Schraft
Pride of Iowa Conference
Nodaway Valley at Lenox (G/B) On KMAX-Stream (@hewett_ethan)
Bedford at Mount Ayr (G/B) Reporter: Todd Jacobson
Southeast Warren at East Union (G/B)
Central Decatur at Martensdale-St. Marys (G/B)
Rolling Valley Conference
Glidden-Ralston at CAM (G/B)
Boyer Valley at Coon Rapids-Bayard (G/B)
Ar-We-Va at Paton-Churdan (G)
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Woodbine (G/B) Reporter: Matt Hays
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City East (G/B)
Sioux City North at Thomas Jefferson (G/B)
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (G/B)
LeMars at Sioux City West (G/B)
Bluegrass Conference
Murray at Moulton-Udell (G/B)
Seymour at Orient-Macksburg (G)
Non-Conference
Clarinda at Southwest Valley (G/B) On KMAX-Stream (@nickstavas)
Hamburg at Diagonal (G)
West Harrison at Whiting (G/B)
Ankeny Christian vs. Grand View Christian at Des Moines North (G)
Moravia at BGM (G/B)
Twin Cedars at Iowa Valley (G/B)
Area Missouri
Northeast Nodaway at East Atchison (G/B) Reporter: Casey Martin
Rock Port at Nodaway Valley (G/B) Reporter: Derek Howard
North Nodaway at Mound City (G/B)
DeKalb at Platte Valley (G/B)
St. Pius X at Maryville (B) Reporter: Jay Soderberg
Savannah at Bishop LeBlond (G/B)
Princeton at Worth County (G/B)
Stanberry at Trenton (G/B)
Gallatin at Albany (G/B)
Area Nebraska
Plattsmouth at Concordia (G/B) Reporter: Olivia Davenport
Ashland-Greenwood at Douglas County West (G/B) Reporter: Noah Jones
Conestoga at Arlington (G/B)
Louisville at Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (G/B)
East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament
Semifinal: Freeman vs. Elmwood-Murdock (B) Reporter: Kent Larsen
Semifinal: Auburn vs. Mead (B) Reporter: Kent Larsen
Consolation: Johnson County Central vs. Falls City (B)
Consolation: Weeping Water vs. Palmyra (B)
Pioneer Conference
Consolation: Sterling vs. Diller-Odell (at Lewiston) (G)
Consolation: Lourdes Central Catholic vs. Humboldt-TRS (at Pawnee City) (B)
KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE
Abraham Lincoln Bakers Bash Tournament at Thunderbowl (G/B)
Denison-Schleswig at Red Oak (G/B)
KMALAND BOYS WRESTLING SCHEDULE
East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament at Falls City
Ashland-Greenwood Dual Tournament
Norris Tournament (Conestoga)
Fairbury Invitational (Louisville)
KMALAND GIRLS WRESTLING SCHEDULE
IGHSAU Girls State Tournament Follow @TrevMaeder96
Nebraska District A-1 at Fremont
Nebraska District A-3 at Lincoln Southeast