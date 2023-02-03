KMA Sports Logo 2
(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has coverage from Coralville, Corning and Lenox with 11 additional reporters and the usual Friday Night Scoreboard Show.

Check out the full Friday schedule below.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Kuemper Catholic at Shenandoah (G/B) On KMAX-Stream

Red Oak at Creston (G/B)

Lewis Central at Harlan (B) Reporter: Matt Gubbels

Denison-Schleswig at Atlantic (G/B) 

Corner Conference 

East Mills at Essex (G/B)

Fremont-Mills at Griswold (G/B)

Western Iowa Conference 

IKM-Manning at Logan-Magnolia (G/B)

Underwood vs. Missouri Valley at IWCC (G/B)

Riverside at Tri-Center (G/B) Reporter: Jesse Schraft

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Nodaway Valley at Lenox (G/B) On KMAX-Stream (@hewett_ethan)

Bedford at Mount Ayr (G/B) Reporter: Todd Jacobson

Southeast Warren at East Union (G/B)

Central Decatur at Martensdale-St. Marys (G/B)

Rolling Valley Conference 

Glidden-Ralston at CAM (G/B)

Boyer Valley at Coon Rapids-Bayard (G/B)

Ar-We-Va at Paton-Churdan (G)

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Woodbine (G/B) Reporter: Matt Hays

Missouri River Conference 

Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City East (G/B)

Sioux City North at Thomas Jefferson (G/B)

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (G/B)

LeMars at Sioux City West (G/B)

Bluegrass Conference 

Murray at Moulton-Udell (G/B)

Seymour at Orient-Macksburg (G)

Non-Conference 

Clarinda at Southwest Valley (G/B) On KMAX-Stream (@nickstavas)

Hamburg at Diagonal (G)

West Harrison at Whiting (G/B)

Ankeny Christian vs. Grand View Christian at Des Moines North (G)

Moravia at BGM (G/B)

Twin Cedars at Iowa Valley (G/B)

Area Missouri 

Northeast Nodaway at East Atchison (G/B) Reporter: Casey Martin

Rock Port at Nodaway Valley (G/B) Reporter: Derek Howard

North Nodaway at Mound City (G/B)

DeKalb at Platte Valley (G/B)

St. Pius X at Maryville (B) Reporter: Jay Soderberg

Savannah at Bishop LeBlond (G/B)

Princeton at Worth County (G/B)

Stanberry at Trenton (G/B)

Gallatin at Albany (G/B)

Area Nebraska 

Plattsmouth at Concordia (G/B) Reporter: Olivia Davenport

Ashland-Greenwood at Douglas County West (G/B) Reporter: Noah Jones

Conestoga at Arlington (G/B)

Louisville at Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (G/B)

East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament 

Semifinal: Freeman vs. Elmwood-Murdock (B) Reporter: Kent Larsen

Semifinal: Auburn vs. Mead (B) Reporter: Kent Larsen

Consolation: Johnson County Central vs. Falls City (B)

Consolation: Weeping Water vs. Palmyra (B)

Pioneer Conference 

Consolation: Sterling vs. Diller-Odell (at Lewiston) (G)

Consolation: Lourdes Central Catholic vs. Humboldt-TRS (at Pawnee City) (B)

KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE

Abraham Lincoln Bakers Bash Tournament at Thunderbowl (G/B)

Denison-Schleswig at Red Oak (G/B)

KMALAND BOYS WRESTLING SCHEDULE 

East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament at Falls City

Ashland-Greenwood Dual Tournament 

Norris Tournament (Conestoga)

Fairbury Invitational (Louisville)

KMALAND GIRLS WRESTLING SCHEDULE 

IGHSAU Girls State Tournament Follow @TrevMaeder96

Nebraska District A-1 at Fremont

Nebraska District A-3 at Lincoln Southeast

