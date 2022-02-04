KMA Sports Logo
(KMAland) -- Lots of high school hoops in KMAland tonight, including audio and video from Red Oak, Tri-Center, Underwood and Abraham Lincoln.

Find all of KMA Sports' live streams here each evening: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/livestream/

Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule for Friday below.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Shenandoah at Kuemper Catholic (G/B)

Creston at Red Oak (G/B) On AM 960 & VIDEO

Atlantic at Denison-Schleswig (G/B)

Harlan at Lewis Central (G/B) 

Corner Conference 

Essex at East Mills (G/B)

Griswold at Fremont-Mills (G/B)

Western Iowa Conference 

Logan-Magnolia at IKM-Manning (G/B)

Riverside at Tri-Center (G/B) On KMAX-Stream & VIDEO

Missouri Valley at Underwood (G/B) VIDEO

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Mount Ayr at Bedford (G/B)

Nodaway Valley at Lenox (G/B)

Central Decatur at Martensdale-St. Marys (G/B)

East Union at Southeast Warren (G/B)

Rolling Valley Conference 

Paton-Churdan at Ar-We-Va (G/B)

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Boyer Valley (G/B)

Woodbine at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (G/B)

CAM at Glidden-Ralston (G/B)

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City East at Abraham Lincoln (G/B) On FM 99.1 & VIDEO

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Bishop Heelan Catholic (G/B)

Sioux City West at LeMars (G/B)

Bluegrass Conference 

Orient-Macksburg at Seymour (G/B)

Moulton-Udell at Murray (G/B)

Non-Conference 

Sidney at Nodaway Valley MO (G/B)

Iowa Valley at Twin Cedars (B)

Grand View Christian at Ankeny Christian Academy (G)

Mid-America Shootout 

Stanton vs. Conestoga, 2:30 PM (G/B)

Clarinda vs. Nebraska City, 5:30 PM (B)

Thomas Jefferson vs. Sioux City North, 7:00 PM (G/B)

Area Missouri 

East Atchison at Mound City (G/B)

Rock Port at South Holt (G/B)

Platte Valley at North Nodaway (G/B)

Northeast Nodaway at Union Star (G/B)

Trenton at Stanberry (G/B)

Worth County at Princeton (G/B)

Maryville at St. Pius X (B)

Area Nebraska

Concordia at Plattsmouth (G/B)

Douglas County West at Ashland-Greenwood (G/B)

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder at Louisville (G/B)

Arlington at Syracuse (G/B)

East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament  

Semifinal: Auburn at Elmwood-Murdock (G)

Semifinal: Falls City at Malcolm (G)

Pioneer Conference Tournament 

Consolation: Johnson-Brock vs. Sterling (G)

Consolation: Sterling vs. Lewiston (B)

KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE 

Missouri Girls Districts (District 4 at Oak Park)

Nebraska Girls Districts (A-1 at Nebraska City, A-4 at Amherst)

East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament at Weeping Water

Norris Tournament 

Boys Town Tournament

