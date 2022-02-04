(KMAland) -- Lots of high school hoops in KMAland tonight, including audio and video from Red Oak, Tri-Center, Underwood and Abraham Lincoln.
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Shenandoah at Kuemper Catholic (G/B)
Creston at Red Oak (G/B) On AM 960 & VIDEO
Atlantic at Denison-Schleswig (G/B)
Harlan at Lewis Central (G/B)
Corner Conference
Essex at East Mills (G/B)
Griswold at Fremont-Mills (G/B)
Western Iowa Conference
Logan-Magnolia at IKM-Manning (G/B)
Riverside at Tri-Center (G/B) On KMAX-Stream & VIDEO
Missouri Valley at Underwood (G/B) VIDEO
Pride of Iowa Conference
Mount Ayr at Bedford (G/B)
Nodaway Valley at Lenox (G/B)
Central Decatur at Martensdale-St. Marys (G/B)
East Union at Southeast Warren (G/B)
Rolling Valley Conference
Paton-Churdan at Ar-We-Va (G/B)
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Boyer Valley (G/B)
Woodbine at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (G/B)
CAM at Glidden-Ralston (G/B)
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City East at Abraham Lincoln (G/B) On FM 99.1 & VIDEO
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Bishop Heelan Catholic (G/B)
Sioux City West at LeMars (G/B)
Bluegrass Conference
Orient-Macksburg at Seymour (G/B)
Moulton-Udell at Murray (G/B)
Non-Conference
Sidney at Nodaway Valley MO (G/B)
Iowa Valley at Twin Cedars (B)
Grand View Christian at Ankeny Christian Academy (G)
Mid-America Shootout
Stanton vs. Conestoga, 2:30 PM (G/B)
Clarinda vs. Nebraska City, 5:30 PM (B)
Thomas Jefferson vs. Sioux City North, 7:00 PM (G/B)
Area Missouri
East Atchison at Mound City (G/B)
Rock Port at South Holt (G/B)
Platte Valley at North Nodaway (G/B)
Northeast Nodaway at Union Star (G/B)
Trenton at Stanberry (G/B)
Worth County at Princeton (G/B)
Maryville at St. Pius X (B)
Area Nebraska
Concordia at Plattsmouth (G/B)
Douglas County West at Ashland-Greenwood (G/B)
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder at Louisville (G/B)
Arlington at Syracuse (G/B)
East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament
Semifinal: Auburn at Elmwood-Murdock (G)
Semifinal: Falls City at Malcolm (G)
Pioneer Conference Tournament
Consolation: Johnson-Brock vs. Sterling (G)
Consolation: Sterling vs. Lewiston (B)
KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE
Missouri Girls Districts (District 4 at Oak Park)
Nebraska Girls Districts (A-1 at Nebraska City, A-4 at Amherst)
East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament at Weeping Water
Norris Tournament
Boys Town Tournament