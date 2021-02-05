(KMAland) -- Tri-Center/Treynor and Nodaway Valley/Lenox are on KMA Radio Friday evening while 15 reporters are stationed throughout KMAland at other contests.
Hear the Keast Auto Center High School Basketball Scoreboard Show from 9:30 to 11:00 after the action on AM 960 and FM 99.1. View the complete schedule, with reporters listed at respective site, below.
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Kuemper Catholic at Shenandoah (G/B) Reporter: Derek Howard
Red Oak at Creston (G/B) Reporter: Scott Vicker
Atlantic at Denison-Schleswig (G/B) Reporter: Jesse Schraft
Lewis Central at Harlan (G/B) Reporter: Matt Gubbels
Corner Conference
East Mills at Essex (G/B)
Fremont-Mills at Griswold (G/B) Reporter: Mike Wood
Clarinda Academy at Sidney (B)
Western Iowa Conference
Underwood at AHSTW (G/B) Reporter: Jan Harris
IKM-Manning at Missouri Valley (G/B)
Audubon at Riverside (G/B) Reporter: Adam Kiesel
Tri-Center at Treynor (G/B) On KMA 960, 6:00 PM
Pride of Iowa Conference
Nodaway Valley at Lenox (G/B) On KMA-FM 99.1, 6:00 PM
Bedford at Mount Ayr (G/B)
Southeast Warren at East Union (G/B)
Central Decatur at Martensdale-St. Marys (G/B) Reporter: Aaron Hickman
Rolling Valley Conference
Paton-Churdan at West Harrison (G/B)
Glidden-Ralston at Coon Rapids-Bayard (G)
CAM at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (G/B)
Ar-We-Va at Woodbine (G/B) Reporter: Matt Hays
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City North at Thomas Jefferson (G/B)
Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City East (B)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Bishop Heelan Catholic (G/B)
LeMars at Sioux City West (G/B)
Bluegrass Conference
Murray at Moulton-Udell (B)
Melcher-Dallas at Twin Cedars (G)
Non-Conference/Other
Grand View Christian vs. Ankeny Christian Academy (B) at Saydel
Area Missouri
Mound City at East Atchison (G/B) Reporter: Casey Martin
South Holt at Rock Port (G/B)
North Nodaway at Platte Valley (G/B) Reporter: Morgan Guyer
Princeton at Worth County (G/B)
Stanberry at Trenton (G/B)
St. Pius X at Maryville (B)
Area Nebraska
Fort Calhoun at Nebraska City (G/B) Reporter: Kirt Manion
Plattsmouth at Concordia (G/B)
Louisville at Logan View (G/B)
Ashland-Greenwood at Douglas County West (G/B) Reporter: Grant Hansen
Conestoga at Arlington (G/B) Reporter: Cole Peterson
East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament
Semifinal: Auburn vs. Johnson County Central, 5:00 PM (B) Reporter: Connor Clark
Semifinal: Mead vs. Freeman, 7:30 PM (B)
Consolation: Falls City vs. Malcolm (B)
KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE
Denison-Schleswig at Storm Lake
Missouri Girls Districts
Nebraska Sub-District C2-B at Raymond Central
Nebraska Sub-District C3-A at Aquinas Catholic