(KMAland) -- Tri-Center/Treynor and Nodaway Valley/Lenox are on KMA Radio Friday evening while 15 reporters are stationed throughout KMAland at other contests.

Hear the Keast Auto Center High School Basketball Scoreboard Show from 9:30 to 11:00 after the action on AM 960 and FM 99.1. View the complete schedule, with reporters listed at respective site, below.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Kuemper Catholic at Shenandoah (G/B) Reporter: Derek Howard

Red Oak at Creston (G/B) Reporter: Scott Vicker

Atlantic at Denison-Schleswig (G/B) Reporter: Jesse Schraft

Lewis Central at Harlan (G/B) Reporter: Matt Gubbels

Corner Conference 

East Mills at Essex (G/B)

Fremont-Mills at Griswold (G/B) Reporter: Mike Wood

Clarinda Academy at Sidney (B) 

Western Iowa Conference 

Underwood at AHSTW (G/B) Reporter: Jan Harris

IKM-Manning at Missouri Valley (G/B)

Audubon at Riverside (G/B) Reporter: Adam Kiesel

Tri-Center at Treynor (G/B) On KMA 960, 6:00 PM 

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Nodaway Valley at Lenox (G/B) On KMA-FM 99.1, 6:00 PM 

Bedford at Mount Ayr (G/B)

Southeast Warren at East Union (G/B)

Central Decatur at Martensdale-St. Marys (G/B) Reporter: Aaron Hickman

Rolling Valley Conference 

Paton-Churdan at West Harrison (G/B)

Glidden-Ralston at Coon Rapids-Bayard (G)

CAM at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (G/B)

Ar-We-Va at Woodbine (G/B) Reporter: Matt Hays

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City North at Thomas Jefferson (G/B)

Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City East (B)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Bishop Heelan Catholic (G/B)

LeMars at Sioux City West (G/B)

Bluegrass Conference 

Murray at Moulton-Udell (B)

Melcher-Dallas at Twin Cedars (G)

Non-Conference/Other 

Grand View Christian vs. Ankeny Christian Academy (B) at Saydel

Area Missouri 

Mound City at East Atchison (G/B) Reporter: Casey Martin

South Holt at Rock Port (G/B)

North Nodaway at Platte Valley (G/B) Reporter: Morgan Guyer

Princeton at Worth County (G/B)

Stanberry at Trenton (G/B)

St. Pius X at Maryville (B)

Area Nebraska 

Fort Calhoun at Nebraska City (G/B) Reporter: Kirt Manion

Plattsmouth at Concordia (G/B)

Louisville at Logan View (G/B)

Ashland-Greenwood at Douglas County West (G/B) Reporter: Grant Hansen

Conestoga at Arlington (G/B) Reporter: Cole Peterson

East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament 

Semifinal: Auburn vs. Johnson County Central, 5:00 PM (B) Reporter: Connor Clark

Semifinal: Mead vs. Freeman, 7:30 PM (B)

Consolation: Falls City vs. Malcolm (B)

KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE 

Denison-Schleswig at Storm Lake

Missouri Girls Districts

Nebraska Sub-District C2-B at Raymond Central

Nebraska Sub-District C3-A at Aquinas Catholic

