(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has coverage from Malvern, Underwood, Fairfax and much more Friday evening. Check out the full slate below.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE 

Hawkeye Ten Conference  

Clarinda at Shenandoah (G/B) On KMAX-Stream

Red Oak at St. Albert (G/B)

Glenwood at Kuemper Catholic (G/B)

Lewis Central at Creston (G/B)

Atlantic at Harlan (G/B)

Corner Conference

Fremont-Mills at East Mills (G/B) On KMAX-Stream

Griswold at Stanton (G/B)

Western Iowa Conference  

Tri-Center at Audubon (G/B)

IKM-Manning at Riverside (G/B)

Missouri Valley at Treynor (G/B)

AHSTW at Underwood (G/B) On KMAX-Stream & AM 960

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Southeast Warren at Bedford (G/B)

Nodaway Valley at East Union (G/B)

Martensdale-St. Marys at Lenox (G/B)

Wayne at Southwest Valley (G/B)

Rolling Valley Conference 

West Harrison at Boyer Valley (G/B)

Ar-We-Va at CAM (G/B)

Paton-Churdan at Coon Rapids-Bayard (G)

Glidden-Ralston at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (G/B)

Missouri River Conference 

Abraham Lincoln at Bishop Heelan Catholic (G/B)

Thomas Jefferson at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (G/B)

LeMars at Sioux City East (B)

Sioux City North at Sioux City West (B)

Bluegrass Conference 

Seymour at Diagonal (G/B)

Moravia at Mormon Trail (G/B)

Lamoni at Murray (G/B)

Ankeny Christian at Twin Cedars (G/B)

Melcher-Dallas vs. Moulton-Udell (G/B) at Southeast Warren

Non-Conference  

Boone at Denison-Schleswig (G/B)

Heartland Christian at Essex (B)

Woodbine at Logan-Magnolia (B)

Western Christian at Sioux City North (G)

Fairfax Invitational   

Championship: East Atchison vs. St. Joseph Christian (G) On KMAX-Stream & FM 99.1

3rd Place: Nodaway Valley vs. Falls City (B) On KMAX-Stream & FM 99.1

Stanberry Tournament

5th Place: North Nodaway vs. Stanberry (G)

5th Place: Worth County vs. King City (G)

South Harrison Invitational 

5th Place: Northeast Nodaway vs. North Harrison (B)

Lathrop Bill Burns Classic 

Savannah vs. University Academy (G)

Area Nebraska 

Nebraska City at Malcolm (G/B)

Beatrice at Plattsmouth (G/B)

Fairbury at Auburn (G/B)

Elmwood-Murdock at Conestoga (G/B)

Raymond Central at Ashland-Greenwood (G/B)

MUDECAS Tournament — A Division 

3rd Place: Parkview Christian vs.  BDS, 5:00 PM (G)

Championship: Johnson-Brock vs. Falls City Sacred Heart, 8:15 PM (G)

Consolation: Freeman vs. Sterling, 7:00 PM (G)

Consolation: Diller-Odell vs. Southern, 8:30 PM (G)

MUDECAS Tournament — B Division 

3rd Place: Palmyra vs. Exeter-Milligan, 3:30 PM (G)

Championship: Lewiston vs. Meridian, 6:30 PM (G)

Consolation: Humboldt-TRS vs. Tri County, 4:00 PM (G)

Consolation: Johnson County Central vs. Pawnee City, 5:30 PM (G)

KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE 

Skutt Catholic Invitational (B) (Lewis Central)

KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE

Basehor-Linwood Tournament (B) (Glenwood)

Weeping Water Tournament (B) 

Ron Scott Duals at Mount Ayr (B)

Perry Tournament (G) (Kuemper Catholic, Logan-Magnolia)

Ridge View Tournament (G) (Denison-Schleswig)

Syracuse Tournament (B)

Superior Tournament (G/B) (Conestoga)

Schuyler Central Tournament (G) (Louisville)

