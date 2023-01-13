(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has coverage from Malvern, Underwood, Fairfax and much more Friday evening. Check out the full slate below.
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Clarinda at Shenandoah (G/B) On KMAX-Stream
Red Oak at St. Albert (G/B)
Glenwood at Kuemper Catholic (G/B)
Lewis Central at Creston (G/B)
Atlantic at Harlan (G/B)
Corner Conference
Fremont-Mills at East Mills (G/B) On KMAX-Stream
Griswold at Stanton (G/B)
Western Iowa Conference
Tri-Center at Audubon (G/B)
IKM-Manning at Riverside (G/B)
Missouri Valley at Treynor (G/B)
AHSTW at Underwood (G/B) On KMAX-Stream & AM 960
Pride of Iowa Conference
Southeast Warren at Bedford (G/B)
Nodaway Valley at East Union (G/B)
Martensdale-St. Marys at Lenox (G/B)
Wayne at Southwest Valley (G/B)
Rolling Valley Conference
West Harrison at Boyer Valley (G/B)
Ar-We-Va at CAM (G/B)
Paton-Churdan at Coon Rapids-Bayard (G)
Glidden-Ralston at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (G/B)
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln at Bishop Heelan Catholic (G/B)
Thomas Jefferson at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (G/B)
LeMars at Sioux City East (B)
Sioux City North at Sioux City West (B)
Bluegrass Conference
Seymour at Diagonal (G/B)
Moravia at Mormon Trail (G/B)
Lamoni at Murray (G/B)
Ankeny Christian at Twin Cedars (G/B)
Melcher-Dallas vs. Moulton-Udell (G/B) at Southeast Warren
Non-Conference
Boone at Denison-Schleswig (G/B)
Heartland Christian at Essex (B)
Woodbine at Logan-Magnolia (B)
Western Christian at Sioux City North (G)
Fairfax Invitational
Championship: East Atchison vs. St. Joseph Christian (G) On KMAX-Stream & FM 99.1
3rd Place: Nodaway Valley vs. Falls City (B) On KMAX-Stream & FM 99.1
Stanberry Tournament
5th Place: North Nodaway vs. Stanberry (G)
5th Place: Worth County vs. King City (G)
South Harrison Invitational
5th Place: Northeast Nodaway vs. North Harrison (B)
Lathrop Bill Burns Classic
Savannah vs. University Academy (G)
Area Nebraska
Nebraska City at Malcolm (G/B)
Beatrice at Plattsmouth (G/B)
Fairbury at Auburn (G/B)
Elmwood-Murdock at Conestoga (G/B)
Raymond Central at Ashland-Greenwood (G/B)
MUDECAS Tournament — A Division
3rd Place: Parkview Christian vs. BDS, 5:00 PM (G)
Championship: Johnson-Brock vs. Falls City Sacred Heart, 8:15 PM (G)
Consolation: Freeman vs. Sterling, 7:00 PM (G)
Consolation: Diller-Odell vs. Southern, 8:30 PM (G)
MUDECAS Tournament — B Division
3rd Place: Palmyra vs. Exeter-Milligan, 3:30 PM (G)
Championship: Lewiston vs. Meridian, 6:30 PM (G)
Consolation: Humboldt-TRS vs. Tri County, 4:00 PM (G)
Consolation: Johnson County Central vs. Pawnee City, 5:30 PM (G)
KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE
Skutt Catholic Invitational (B) (Lewis Central)
KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE
Basehor-Linwood Tournament (B) (Glenwood)
Weeping Water Tournament (B)
Ron Scott Duals at Mount Ayr (B)
Perry Tournament (G) (Kuemper Catholic, Logan-Magnolia)
Ridge View Tournament (G) (Denison-Schleswig)
Syracuse Tournament (B)
Superior Tournament (G/B) (Conestoga)
Schuyler Central Tournament (G) (Louisville)