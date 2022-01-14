KMA Sports Logo 2
(KMAland) -- As of 12:15 PM, here's a look at the sporting events that are still on in KMAland for Friday.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Rolling Valley Conference 

CAM at Ar-We-Va (G/B)

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Glidden-Ralston (G/B)

Fairfax Invitational 

3rd Place: Rock Port vs. St. Joseph Christian, 4:30 PM (B) On KMA-FM 99.1 w/VIDEO

Championship: Falls City vs. St. Joseph Christian, 6:00 PM (G) On KMA-FM 99.1 w/VIDEO

Stanberry Invitational 

Consolation Final: King City vs. Mound City, 5:00 PM (G)

Consolation Final: North Andrew vs. Albany, 6:30 PM (B) 

Area Nebraska 

Auburn at Fairbury (G/B)

MUDECAS Tournament — A Division 

Championship: Johnson-Brock vs. Falls City Sacred Heart, 8:15 PM (G)

Consolation: Meridian vs. Sterling, 7:00 PM (G)

MUDECAS Tournament — B Division 

3rd Place: Johnson County Central vs. Humboldt-TRS, 3:30 PM (G)

Consolation: Palmyra vs. Freeman, 4:00 PM (G)

KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE 

Glenwood at Basehor-Linwood

West Lyon Tournament 

Superior Tournament 

Schuyler Central Tournament 

