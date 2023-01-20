KMA Sports Logo 2
(KMAland) -- KMA Sports is in Missouri Valley, Malvern and Corning later tonight. Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule below.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Shenandoah at Lewis Central (G/B)

Denison-Schleswig at St. Albert (G/B)

Kuemper Catholic at Creston (G/B)

Corner Conference Tournament 

3rd Place: Sidney vs. East Mills (G) On KMAX-Stream

Championship: Stanton vs. Fremont-Mills (B) On KMAX-Stream

Western Iowa Conference 

Audubon at AHSTW (G/B)

Tri-Center at IKM-Manning (G/B)

Treynor at Logan-Magnolia (G/B)

Riverside at Missouri Valley (G/B) On KMAX-Stream

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Bedford at Wayne (G/B)

Lenox at Southeast Warren (G/B)

Nodaway Valley at Central Decatur (G/B)

Mount Ayr at Martensdale-St. Marys (G/B)

Rolling Valley Conference 

Paton-Churdan at West Harrison (G)

Glidden-Ralston at Boyer Valley (G/B)

CAM at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (G/B)

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Woodbine (G/B)

Missouri River Conference 

Abraham Lincoln at LeMars (G/B)

Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City East (G/B)

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sioux City North (G/B)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux City West (G/B)

Bluegrass Conference 

Melcher-Dallas at Moravia (G/B)

Lamoni at Mormon Trail (G/B)

Diagonal at Murray (G/B)

Twin Cedars at Orient-Macksburg (G)

Ankeny Christian at Seymour (G/B)

Non-Conference 

Parkview Christian at Underwood (B)

Area Missouri 

East Atchison at Osborn/Stewartsville (G/B)

Mound City at Northeast Nodaway (G/B)

Union Star at South Holt (G/B)

Nodaway Valley at DeKalb (G/B)

Platte Valley at North Nodaway (G/B)

Stanberry at King City (G/B)

North Andrew at North Harrison (G/B)

Worth County at Pattonsburg (G/B)

Albany at St. Joseph Christian (G/B)

Maryville at Savannah (G/B)

Area Nebraska 

Auburn at Nebraska City (G/B)

Elmwood-Murdock at Lourdes Central Catholic (G/B)

Palmyra at Yutan (G/B)

Louisville at Weeping Water (G)

Ashland-Greenwood at Syracuse (G/B)

Johnson-Brock at Friend (G/B)

Sterling at Southern (G/B)

KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE 

Savannah at COMO Invitational (G)

KMALAND BOYS WRESTLING SCHEDULE 

John J. Harris Invitational at Corning Follow @TrevMaeder96 & On KMAX-Stream

OABCIG Tournament (Audubon, IKM-Manning, Woodbine, SBL)

Louisville Invitational 

David City Tournament (Ashland-Greenwood)

KMALAND GIRLS WRESTLING SCHEDULE 

Plattsmouth Tournament 

Clinton MO Tournament (North Andrew)

Louisville Invitational

