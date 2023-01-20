(KMAland) -- KMA Sports is in Missouri Valley, Malvern and Corning later tonight. Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule below.
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Shenandoah at Lewis Central (G/B)
Denison-Schleswig at St. Albert (G/B)
Kuemper Catholic at Creston (G/B)
Corner Conference Tournament
3rd Place: Sidney vs. East Mills (G) On KMAX-Stream
Championship: Stanton vs. Fremont-Mills (B) On KMAX-Stream
Western Iowa Conference
Audubon at AHSTW (G/B)
Tri-Center at IKM-Manning (G/B)
Treynor at Logan-Magnolia (G/B)
Riverside at Missouri Valley (G/B) On KMAX-Stream
Pride of Iowa Conference
Bedford at Wayne (G/B)
Lenox at Southeast Warren (G/B)
Nodaway Valley at Central Decatur (G/B)
Mount Ayr at Martensdale-St. Marys (G/B)
Rolling Valley Conference
Paton-Churdan at West Harrison (G)
Glidden-Ralston at Boyer Valley (G/B)
CAM at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (G/B)
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Woodbine (G/B)
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln at LeMars (G/B)
Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City East (G/B)
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sioux City North (G/B)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux City West (G/B)
Bluegrass Conference
Melcher-Dallas at Moravia (G/B)
Lamoni at Mormon Trail (G/B)
Diagonal at Murray (G/B)
Twin Cedars at Orient-Macksburg (G)
Ankeny Christian at Seymour (G/B)
Non-Conference
Parkview Christian at Underwood (B)
Area Missouri
East Atchison at Osborn/Stewartsville (G/B)
Mound City at Northeast Nodaway (G/B)
Union Star at South Holt (G/B)
Nodaway Valley at DeKalb (G/B)
Platte Valley at North Nodaway (G/B)
Stanberry at King City (G/B)
North Andrew at North Harrison (G/B)
Worth County at Pattonsburg (G/B)
Albany at St. Joseph Christian (G/B)
Maryville at Savannah (G/B)
Area Nebraska
Auburn at Nebraska City (G/B)
Elmwood-Murdock at Lourdes Central Catholic (G/B)
Palmyra at Yutan (G/B)
Louisville at Weeping Water (G)
Ashland-Greenwood at Syracuse (G/B)
Johnson-Brock at Friend (G/B)
Sterling at Southern (G/B)
KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE
Savannah at COMO Invitational (G)
KMALAND BOYS WRESTLING SCHEDULE
John J. Harris Invitational at Corning Follow @TrevMaeder96 & On KMAX-Stream
OABCIG Tournament (Audubon, IKM-Manning, Woodbine, SBL)
Louisville Invitational
David City Tournament (Ashland-Greenwood)
KMALAND GIRLS WRESTLING SCHEDULE
Plattsmouth Tournament
Clinton MO Tournament (North Andrew)
Louisville Invitational