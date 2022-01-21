(KMAland) -- A big night of high school hoops, including Missouri Valley/Riverside and the Corner Conference girls tournament finale on the air and with video. Plus, other video streams from Shenandoah and Treynor.
Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule for Friday below.
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Lewis Central at Shenandoah (G/B) VIDEO
Glenwood at Red Oak (G/B) VIDEO
Creston at Kuemper Catholic (G/B)
St. Albert at Denison-Schleswig (G/B)
Corner Conference Tournament (at Griswold)
3rd Place: East Mills vs. Fremont-Mills, 6:00 PM On KMA-FM 99.1 w/VIDEO
Championship: Stanton vs. Sidney, 7:30 PM On KMA-FM 99.1 w/VIDEO
Western Iowa Conference
AHSTW at Audubon (G/B)
Missouri Valley at Riverside (G/B) On AM 960 w/VIDEO
Logan-Magnolia at Treynor (G/B) VIDEO
IKM-Manning at Tri-Center (G/B)
Pride of Iowa Conference
Wayne at Bedford (G/B)
Southeast Warren at Lenox (G/B)
Martensdale-St. Marys at Mount Ayr (G/B)
Central Decatur at Nodaway Valley (G/B)
Rolling Valley Conference
West Harrison at Paton-Churdan (G/B)
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at CAM (G/B)
Woodbine at Coon Rapids-Bayard (G/B)
Boyer Valley at Glidden-Ralston (G/B)
Missouri River Conference
LeMars at Abraham Lincoln (G/B)
Sioux City East at Thomas Jefferson (G/B)
Sioux City West at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (G/B)
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sioux City North (G/B)
Bluegrass Conference
Seymour at Ankeny Christian Academy (G/B)
Murray at Diagonal (G/B)
Mormon Trail at Lamoni (G/B)
Orient-Macksburg at Twin Cedars (G/B)
Moravia at Melcher-Dallas (G/B)
Area Missouri
East Atchison at Platte Valley (G/B)
South Holt at Rock Port (G)
Northland Christian at Rock Port (B)
Osborn/Stewartsville at Nodaway Valley (G/B)
North Nodaway at Northeast Nodaway (G/B)
Humboldt-TRS at Mound City (G/B)
North Harrison at North Andrew (G/B)
Pattonsburg at Worth County (G/B)
King City at Stanberry (G/B)
Savannah at Maryville (B)
Area Nebraska
Nebraska City at Auburn (G/B)
Syracuse at Ashland-Greenwood (G/B)
Yutan at Palmyra (G/B)
Weeping Water at Nebraska Lutheran (G/B)
Friend at Johnson-Brock (G/B)
Southern at Sterling (G/B)
Pawnee City at Falls City Sacred Heart (G/B)
KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE
Tri-Center at St. Albert (G/B)
KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE
IWCOA Girls State Tournament at Coralville
John J. Harris Invitational
OABCIG Tournament
Liberty North Tournament (G)
Plattsmouth Invitational (G)
Louisville Invitational