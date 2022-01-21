KMA Sports Logo 2
(KMAland) -- A big night of high school hoops, including Missouri Valley/Riverside and the Corner Conference girls tournament finale on the air and with video. Plus, other video streams from Shenandoah and Treynor.

Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule for Friday below.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference  

Lewis Central at Shenandoah (G/B) VIDEO 

Glenwood at Red Oak (G/B) VIDEO

Creston at Kuemper Catholic (G/B)

St. Albert at Denison-Schleswig (G/B)

Corner Conference Tournament (at Griswold)

3rd Place: East Mills vs. Fremont-Mills, 6:00 PM On KMA-FM 99.1 w/VIDEO

Championship: Stanton vs. Sidney, 7:30 PM On KMA-FM 99.1 w/VIDEO

Western Iowa Conference 

AHSTW at Audubon (G/B)

Missouri Valley at Riverside (G/B) On AM 960 w/VIDEO 

Logan-Magnolia at Treynor (G/B) VIDEO

IKM-Manning at Tri-Center (G/B)

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Wayne at Bedford (G/B)

Southeast Warren at Lenox (G/B)

Martensdale-St. Marys at Mount Ayr (G/B)

Central Decatur at Nodaway Valley (G/B)

Rolling Valley Conference 

West Harrison at Paton-Churdan (G/B)

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at CAM (G/B)

Woodbine at Coon Rapids-Bayard (G/B)

Boyer Valley at Glidden-Ralston (G/B)

Missouri River Conference 

LeMars at Abraham Lincoln (G/B)

Sioux City East at Thomas Jefferson (G/B)

Sioux City West at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (G/B)

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sioux City North (G/B)

Bluegrass Conference 

Seymour at Ankeny Christian Academy (G/B)

Murray at Diagonal (G/B)

Mormon Trail at Lamoni (G/B)

Orient-Macksburg at Twin Cedars (G/B)

Moravia at Melcher-Dallas (G/B)

Area Missouri 

East Atchison at Platte Valley (G/B)

South Holt at Rock Port (G)

Northland Christian at Rock Port (B)

Osborn/Stewartsville at Nodaway Valley (G/B)

North Nodaway at Northeast Nodaway (G/B)

Humboldt-TRS at Mound City (G/B)

North Harrison at North Andrew (G/B)

Pattonsburg at Worth County (G/B)

King City at Stanberry (G/B)

Savannah at Maryville (B)

Area Nebraska 

Nebraska City at Auburn (G/B)

Syracuse at Ashland-Greenwood (G/B)

Yutan at Palmyra (G/B)

Weeping Water at Nebraska Lutheran (G/B)

Friend at Johnson-Brock (G/B)

Southern at Sterling (G/B)

Pawnee City at Falls City Sacred Heart (G/B)

KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE

Tri-Center at St. Albert (G/B)

KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE 

IWCOA Girls State Tournament at Coralville

John J. Harris Invitational 

OABCIG Tournament 

Liberty North Tournament (G)

Plattsmouth Invitational (G)

Louisville Invitational

