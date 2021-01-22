KMA Sports Logo 2
(KMAland) -- The culmination of the girls Corner Conference Tournament and John J. Harris wrestling is on KMA Radio tonight. Also, hear from 15 reporters tonight on the Keast Auto Center High School Basketball Scoreboard Show from 9:30 to 11:00 PM on AM 960 and FM 99.1.

Check out the full schedule for Friday below.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Shenandoah at Lewis Central (G/B) Reporter: Derek Howard

Denison-Schleswig at St. Albert (G/B) Reporter: Joe Narmi

Kuemper Catholic at Creston (G/B)

Corner Conference Tournament (at Tabor) – On KMA 960

3rd Place: Sidney vs. Fremont-Mills, 5:30 PM (G)

Championship: East Mills vs. Stanton, 7:30 PM (G)

Western Conference

Underwood at Audubon (G/B) Reporter: Jesse Schraft

AHSTW at IKM-Manning (G/B) Reporter: Jan Harris

Logan-Magnolia at Treynor (G/B) Reporter: Keith Christensen

Missouri Valley at Tri-Center (G/B) Reporter: Adam Kiesel

Pride of Iowa Conference

Nodaway Valley at Central Decatur (G/B)

Mount Ayr at Martensdale-St. Marys (G/B) Reporter: Aaron Hickman

Lenox at Southeast Warren (G/B)

Bedford at Wayne (G/B)

Rolling Valley Conference

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Woodbine (G/B) Reporter: Matt Hays

Ar-We-Va at CAM (G/B)

Paton-Churdan at Coon Rapids-Bayard (G/B)

Missouri River Conference

Abraham Lincoln at LeMars (G/B)

Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City East (G/B)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux City West (G/B)

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sioux City North (B)

Bluegrass Conference

Melcher-Dallas at Moravia (G/B)

Lamoni at Mormon Trail (G/B)

Diagonal at Murray (G)

Twin Cedars at Orient-Macksburg (G/B)

Ankeny Christian Academy at Seymour (G/B)

Area Missouri

Platte Valley at East Atchison (G/B) Reporter: Casey Martin

Nodaway-Holt at Rock Port (G/B) Reporter: Morgan Guyer

West Nodaway at Stewartsville-Osborn (G/B)

Mound City at Humboldt-TRS (G/B)

Northeast Nodaway at North Nodaway (G/B)

Stanberry at King City (G/B)

Worth County at Pattonsburg (G/B)

Maryville at Savannah (B)

Area Nebraska

Auburn at Nebraska City (G/B) Reporter: Kirt Manion

Johnson County Central at Falls City (G/B)

Palmyra at Yutan (G/B) Reporter: Cole Peterson

Milford at Elmwood-Murdock (G/B)

Ashland-Greenwood at Syracuse (G/B) Reporter: Caelan Debban

Fort Calhoun at Conestoga (G/B) Reporter: Grant Hansen

Johnson-Brock at Friend (G/B) Reporter: Hailey Ryerson

Lourdes Central Catholic at Lewiston (G/B)

Falls City Sacred Heart at Pawnee City (G/B)

KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE

John J. Harris Invitational at Corning On KMA-FM 99.1, 6:45 PM

Girls State Wrestling Tournament at Coralville

OABCIG Tournament (Audubon, Woodbine, Sergeant Bluff-Luton)

Louisville Tournament (AHSTW, West Harrison, Weeping Water, Palmyra, Johnson County Central)

KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE

Tri-Center at St. Albert

West Central Valley at Central Decatur

