(KMAland) -- The culmination of the girls Corner Conference Tournament and John J. Harris wrestling is on KMA Radio tonight. Also, hear from 15 reporters tonight on the Keast Auto Center High School Basketball Scoreboard Show from 9:30 to 11:00 PM on AM 960 and FM 99.1.
Check out the full schedule for Friday below.
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Shenandoah at Lewis Central (G/B) Reporter: Derek Howard
Denison-Schleswig at St. Albert (G/B) Reporter: Joe Narmi
Kuemper Catholic at Creston (G/B)
Corner Conference Tournament (at Tabor) – On KMA 960
3rd Place: Sidney vs. Fremont-Mills, 5:30 PM (G)
Championship: East Mills vs. Stanton, 7:30 PM (G)
Western Conference
Underwood at Audubon (G/B) Reporter: Jesse Schraft
AHSTW at IKM-Manning (G/B) Reporter: Jan Harris
Logan-Magnolia at Treynor (G/B) Reporter: Keith Christensen
Missouri Valley at Tri-Center (G/B) Reporter: Adam Kiesel
Pride of Iowa Conference
Nodaway Valley at Central Decatur (G/B)
Mount Ayr at Martensdale-St. Marys (G/B) Reporter: Aaron Hickman
Lenox at Southeast Warren (G/B)
Bedford at Wayne (G/B)
Rolling Valley Conference
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Woodbine (G/B) Reporter: Matt Hays
Ar-We-Va at CAM (G/B)
Paton-Churdan at Coon Rapids-Bayard (G/B)
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln at LeMars (G/B)
Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City East (G/B)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux City West (G/B)
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sioux City North (B)
Bluegrass Conference
Melcher-Dallas at Moravia (G/B)
Lamoni at Mormon Trail (G/B)
Diagonal at Murray (G)
Twin Cedars at Orient-Macksburg (G/B)
Ankeny Christian Academy at Seymour (G/B)
Area Missouri
Platte Valley at East Atchison (G/B) Reporter: Casey Martin
Nodaway-Holt at Rock Port (G/B) Reporter: Morgan Guyer
West Nodaway at Stewartsville-Osborn (G/B)
Mound City at Humboldt-TRS (G/B)
Northeast Nodaway at North Nodaway (G/B)
Stanberry at King City (G/B)
Worth County at Pattonsburg (G/B)
Maryville at Savannah (B)
Area Nebraska
Auburn at Nebraska City (G/B) Reporter: Kirt Manion
Johnson County Central at Falls City (G/B)
Palmyra at Yutan (G/B) Reporter: Cole Peterson
Milford at Elmwood-Murdock (G/B)
Ashland-Greenwood at Syracuse (G/B) Reporter: Caelan Debban
Fort Calhoun at Conestoga (G/B) Reporter: Grant Hansen
Johnson-Brock at Friend (G/B) Reporter: Hailey Ryerson
Lourdes Central Catholic at Lewiston (G/B)
Falls City Sacred Heart at Pawnee City (G/B)
KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE
John J. Harris Invitational at Corning On KMA-FM 99.1, 6:45 PM
Girls State Wrestling Tournament at Coralville
OABCIG Tournament (Audubon, Woodbine, Sergeant Bluff-Luton)
Louisville Tournament (AHSTW, West Harrison, Weeping Water, Palmyra, Johnson County Central)
KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE
Tri-Center at St. Albert
West Central Valley at Central Decatur