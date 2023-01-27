KMA Sports Logo 2
(KMAland) -- KMA Sports staffers are in Sioux City, Corning and Oakland with reporters or streamers in 15 other locations later Friday.

Check out the full KMAland slate below.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Shenandoah at Denison-Schleswig (G/B)

St. Albert at Atlantic (G/B) Reporter: Joe Narmi

Creston at Harlan (G/B) Reporter: Matt Gubbels

Lewis Central at Kuemper Catholic (G/B)

Corner Conference 

Stanton at Essex (G/B) Reporter: Jesse Schraft

Sidney at Fremont-Mills (G/B) Reporter: Derek Howard

Western Iowa Conference 

AHSTW at Logan-Magnolia (G/B) Reporter: Jan Harris

IKM-Manning at Treynor (G/B) On KMAX-Stream (Keith Christensen)

Missouri Valley at Tri-Center (G/B) 

Audubon at Underwood (G/B) On KMAX-Stream

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Wayne at Lenox (G/B) Reporter: Todd Jacobson

Bedford at Martensdale-St. Marys (G/B)

Southeast Warren at Nodaway Valley (G/B)

Central Decatur at Southwest Valley (G/B) On KMAX-Stream (Ethan Hewett)

Mount Ayr at East Union (G/B)

Rolling Valley Conference 

Boyer Valley at CAM (G/B)

Ar-We-Va at Coon Rapids-Bayard (G/B)

West Harrison at Glidden-Ralston (G/B)

Woodbine at Paton-Churdan (G)

Missouri River Conference 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Abraham Lincoln (G/B) Reporter: Matt Hays

LeMars at Thomas Jefferson (G/B)

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sioux City West (G/B)

Sioux City East at Sioux City North (B)

Bluegrass Conference Tournament 

Semifinal: Moravia vs. Melcher-Dallas at Murray, 7:30 PM (B)

Semifinal: Ankeny Christian vs. Mormon Trail at Murray, 6:00 PM (B)

Consolation: Murray at Lamoni, 7:30 PM (B)

Consolation: Seymour vs. DIagonal at Lamoni, 6:00 PM (B)

Non-Conference 

Sioux City East at Glenwood (G) On KMAX-Stream

East Mills at Riverside (G/B) On KMAX-Stream (Nick Stavas & Brian Bertini)

Area Missouri 

Worth County at Nodaway Valley (G/B) Reporter: Devin Albertson

Hogan Prep Academy Charter at Savannah (G)

Hamilton Tournament 

5th Place: East Atchison vs. Hamilton (B)

North Platte Tournament  

5th Place: Mound City vs. Mid-Buchanan (G)

5th Place: Mound City vs. North Platte (B)

King City Tournament 

Championship: King City vs. Northeast Nodaway (G)

3rd Place: South Holt vs. DeKalb (G)

5th Place: Albany vs. Stanberry (G)

Championship: Maysville vs. South Holt (B)

3rd Place: King City vs. Stewartsville-Osborn (B)

5th Place: Albany vs. Northeast Nodaway (B)

Cameron Tournament  

Cameron vs. Maryville (G/B)

Area Nebraska 

Falls City at Weeping Water (G/B) Reporter: Noah Jones

Fairbury at Johnson County Central (G/B)

Johnson-Brock at Southern (G/B)

Tri County at Lourdes Central Catholic (G/B) Reporter: Kirt Manion

Lewiston at Sterling (G/B) Reporter: Kent Larsen

Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament 

Semifinal: Arlington vs. Yutan (G)

Semifinal: Syracuse vs. Douglas County West (G)

Consolation: Logan View vs. Ashland-Greenwood (G)

Consolation: Raymond Central vs. Conestoga (G)

KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE

Council Bluffs City Meet at Thunderbowl

KMALAND BOYS WRESTLING SCHEDULE 

Trailblazer Conference Tournament at Wahoo

Freeman Tournament 

KMALAND GIRLS WRESTLING SCHEDULE 

Iowa Super Regional Wrestling — Follow @TrevMaeder96 (at Sioux City)

Trailblazer Conference Tournament at Wahoo

Raymond Central Tournament

