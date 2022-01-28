KMA Sports Logo 2
(KMAland) -- It's another fun Friday night of high school hoops action, highlighted by video broadcasts in Clarinda, Avoca and Shenandoah. 

Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule below. 

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Denison-Schleswig at Shenandoah (G/B) VIDEO 

Red Oak at Clarinda (G/B) On KMA-FM 99.1 w/VIDEO 

Harlan at Creston (G/B)

Kuemper Catholic at Lewis Central (G/B)

Atlantic at St. Albert (G/B)

Corner Conference 

Stanton at Essex (G/B)

Fremont-Mills at Sidney (G/B)

Western Iowa Conference 

Logan-Magnolia at AHSTW (G/B) On KMA 960 w/VIDEO 

Underwood at Audubon (G/B)

Treynor at IKM-Manning (G/B)

Tri-Center at Missouri Valley (G/B)

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Martensdale-St. Marys at Bedford (G/B)

Southwest Valley at Central Decatur (G/B)

East Union at Mount Ayr (G/B)

Nodaway Valley at Southeast Warren (G/B)

Lenox at Wayne (G/B)

Rolling Valley Conference 

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Ar-We-Va (G/B)

CAM at Boyer Valley (G/B)

Woodbine at Paton-Churdan (G/B)

Glidden-Ralston at West Harrison (G/B)

Missouri River Conference 

Thomas Jefferson at LeMars (G/B)

Abraham Lincoln at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (G/B)

Sioux City West at Bishop Heelan Catholic (G/B)

Sioux City East at Sioux City North (B)

Area Missouri 

Braymer at North Nodaway (G/B)

Hamilton Tournament  

Consolation: East Atchison vs. Hamilton (B)

King City Tournament 

Championship: Stanberry vs. DeKalb (G)

Consolation: Maysville vs. South Holt (G)

Championship: Stanberry vs. Northeast Nodaway (B)

Consolation: South Holt vs. Stewartsville-Osborn (B)

North Platte Invitational

Consolation: North Andrew vs. West Platte (G)

Consolation: Mound City vs. Plattsburg (G)

Consolation: Platte Valley vs. North Andrew (G)

Cameron Tournament 

Maryville vs. Cameron (G/B)

Other Nebraska 

Superior at Auburn (G/B)

Lourdes Central Catholic at Tri County (G/B)

Johnson-Brock at Southern (G/B)

Sterling at Lewiston (G/B)

Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament 

Semifinal: Louisville at Ashland-Greenwood (B)

Semifinal: Douglas County West at Fort Calhoun (B)

Consolation: Syracuse at Arlington (B)

KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE

Council Bluffs City Tournament 

KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE 

Trailblazer Conference Tournament at Platteview

Central Valley (NE) Tournament

Freeman Tournament

Raymond Central Tournament 

Benton Girls Scramble

