(KMAland) -- It's another fun Friday night of high school hoops action, highlighted by video broadcasts in Clarinda, Avoca and Shenandoah.
Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule below.
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Denison-Schleswig at Shenandoah (G/B) VIDEO
Red Oak at Clarinda (G/B) On KMA-FM 99.1 w/VIDEO
Harlan at Creston (G/B)
Kuemper Catholic at Lewis Central (G/B)
Atlantic at St. Albert (G/B)
Corner Conference
Stanton at Essex (G/B)
Fremont-Mills at Sidney (G/B)
Western Iowa Conference
Logan-Magnolia at AHSTW (G/B) On KMA 960 w/VIDEO
Underwood at Audubon (G/B)
Treynor at IKM-Manning (G/B)
Tri-Center at Missouri Valley (G/B)
Pride of Iowa Conference
Martensdale-St. Marys at Bedford (G/B)
Southwest Valley at Central Decatur (G/B)
East Union at Mount Ayr (G/B)
Nodaway Valley at Southeast Warren (G/B)
Lenox at Wayne (G/B)
Rolling Valley Conference
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Ar-We-Va (G/B)
CAM at Boyer Valley (G/B)
Woodbine at Paton-Churdan (G/B)
Glidden-Ralston at West Harrison (G/B)
Missouri River Conference
Thomas Jefferson at LeMars (G/B)
Abraham Lincoln at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (G/B)
Sioux City West at Bishop Heelan Catholic (G/B)
Sioux City East at Sioux City North (B)
Area Missouri
Braymer at North Nodaway (G/B)
Hamilton Tournament
Consolation: East Atchison vs. Hamilton (B)
King City Tournament
Championship: Stanberry vs. DeKalb (G)
Consolation: Maysville vs. South Holt (G)
Championship: Stanberry vs. Northeast Nodaway (B)
Consolation: South Holt vs. Stewartsville-Osborn (B)
North Platte Invitational
Consolation: North Andrew vs. West Platte (G)
Consolation: Mound City vs. Plattsburg (G)
Consolation: Platte Valley vs. North Andrew (G)
Cameron Tournament
Maryville vs. Cameron (G/B)
Other Nebraska
Superior at Auburn (G/B)
Lourdes Central Catholic at Tri County (G/B)
Johnson-Brock at Southern (G/B)
Sterling at Lewiston (G/B)
Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament
Semifinal: Louisville at Ashland-Greenwood (B)
Semifinal: Douglas County West at Fort Calhoun (B)
Consolation: Syracuse at Arlington (B)
KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE
Council Bluffs City Tournament
KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE
Trailblazer Conference Tournament at Platteview
Central Valley (NE) Tournament
Freeman Tournament
Raymond Central Tournament
Benton Girls Scramble