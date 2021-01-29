KMA Sports Logo 2
(KMAland) -- Creston/Harlan and Sidney/Fremont-Mills are on the air tonight while 12 other reporters are stationed throughout KMAland for another busy Friday night.

After the action, tune in to AM 960 and FM 99.1 to hear the Keast Auto Center High School Scoreboard Show. Check out the full Friday night schedule, including a list of reporters, below.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Shenandoah at Denison-Schleswig (G/B)

Clarinda at Red Oak (G/B) Reporter: Matt Hays

St. Albert at Atlantic (G/B) Reporter: Joe Narmi

Lewis Central at Kuemper Catholic (G/B)

Creston at Harlan (G/B) On KMA 960, joined at 6:20 PM

Corner Conference

Sidney at Fremont-Mills (G/B) On KMA-FM 99.1, 6:00 PM

Essex at Stanton (G/B)

Western Iowa Conference

Missouri Valley at AHSTW (G/B) Reporter: Jan Harris

Tri-Center at IKM-Manning (G/B)

Audubon at Logan-Magnolia (G/B) Reporter: Derek Howard

Treynor at Riverside (G/B) Reporter: Keith Christensen

Pride of Iowa Conference

Mount Ayr at East Union (G/B)

Wayne at Lenox (G/B) Reporter: Morgan Guyer

Bedford at Martensdale-St. Marys (G/B)

Southeast Warren at Nodaway Valley (G/B)

Central Decatur at Southwest Valley (G/B)

Rolling Valley Conference

West Harrison at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (G/B)

Ar-We-Va at Glidden-Ralston (G/B) Reporter: Aaron Hickman

Woodbine at Paton-Churdan (G/B)

Missouri River Conference

Thomas Jefferson at LeMars (G/B)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Abraham Lincoln (B) Reporter: Adam Kiesel

Sioux City North at Sioux City East (B)

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sioux City West (B)

Bluegrass Conference Tournament  

Semifinal: Ankeny Christian vs. Mormon Trail at Orient, 6:00 PM (B)

Semifinal: Moravia vs. Melcher-Dallas at Orient, 7:30 PM (B)

Consolation: Diagonal at Murray, 7:30 PM (B)

Consolation: Seymour vs. Lamoni at Murray, 6:00 PM (B)

Northwest Missouri Tournament

Rock Port vs. North Nodaway, 4:30 PM (G)

Nodaway-Holt vs. Northland Christian, 7:30 PM (G)

Rock Port vs. Northland Christian, 6:00 PM (B)

West Nodaway vs. Worth County, 9:00 PM (B)

North Platte Tournament

Consolation: Mound City vs. West Platte, 7:15 PM (G)

Consolation: Mid-Buchanan vs. Polo, 4:30 PM (G)

Consolation: North Platte vs. Platte Valley, 8:30 PM (B)

Consolation: North Andrew vs. Polo, 5:45 PM (B)

Cameron Tournament

Semifinal: Benton vs. Smithville (B)

Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament

Semifinal: Ashland-Greenwood at Syracuse, 6:00 PM (G) Reporter: Connor Clark

Semifinal: Louisville at Yutan, 6:00 PM (G)

Consolation: Conestoga at Raymond Central, 6:00 PM (G)

Area Nebraska

Auburn at Superior (G/B)

Palmyra at Weeping Water (G/B)

Tri County at Lourdes Central Catholic (G/B) Reporter: Kirt Manion

Lewiston at Sterling (G/B)

Falls City Sacred Heart at Humboldt-TRS (B)

Southern at Johnson-Brock (G/B) Reporter: Grant Hansen

Bellevue West at Millard North (G/B) Reporter: Cole Peterson

KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE

Trailblazer Conference Meet at Nebraska City

East Central Nebraska Conference Meet at Malcolm

KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE

Nodaway Valley at Centerville

KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE

Council Bluffs City Meet at Thunderbowl

